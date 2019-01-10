Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Buckleberry ($7-$6)
2nd 10 Wishful Words ($6)
3rd 7 Noble Beat ($21)
4th 4 Stone Tiger
Forecast $5
Place Forecast (1-10) $3, (1-7) $18, (7-10) $9 Tierce $100 Trio $54 Quartet $361
Scratchings: 2 Winter Twilight, 5 King Kotini, 9 Red Tara
RACE 2
1st 10 Little Bristol ($17-$7)
2nd 2 Starlight ($11)
3rd 1 Hey Jude ($6)
4th 3 Lady Lumiere
Forecast $44
Place Forecast (2-10) $10, (1-10) $5, (1-2) $9 Tierce $189 Trio $22
Quartet No winner ($534 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 9 The Master ($13-$6)
2nd 5 Wordbuster ($8)
3rd 6 Duke's Dozen ($8)
4th 3 White Cedar
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (5-9) $8, (6-9) $9, (5-6) $10 Tierce $77 Trio $27 Quartet $321
Scratchings: 2 Ti Gar, 8 Jumping Castle
RACE 4
1st 1 Prince Charming ($31-$10)
2nd 4 Master George ($9)
3rd 7 Jurist ($24)
4th 10 Fashionada
Forecast $26
Place Forecast (1-4) $10, (1-7) $24, (4-7) $25 Tierce $493 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Getawaycar
RACE 5
1st 2 Born To Perform ($10-$7)
2nd 10 Putchini ($25)
3rd 6 Epic Sword ($20)
4th 12 Dale House
Forecast $55
Place Forecast (2-10) $23, (2-6) $14, (6-10) $61
Tierce $754 Trio $179
Quartet No winner ($1,426 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Iknow, 14 Bravo Bravo, 15 Ghost Rider
