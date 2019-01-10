Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Jan 10, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Buckleberry ($7-$6)

2nd 10 Wishful Words ($6)

3rd 7 Noble Beat ($21)

4th 4 Stone Tiger

Forecast $5

Place Forecast (1-10) $3, (1-7) $18, (7-10) $9 Tierce $100 Trio $54 Quartet $361




Scratchings: 2 Winter Twilight, 5 King Kotini, 9 Red Tara

RACE 2

1st 10 Little Bristol ($17-$7)

2nd 2 Starlight ($11)

3rd 1 Hey Jude ($6)

4th 3 Lady Lumiere

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (2-10) $10, (1-10) $5, (1-2) $9 Tierce $189 Trio $22

Quartet No winner ($534 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 9 The Master ($13-$6)

2nd 5 Wordbuster ($8)

3rd 6 Duke's Dozen ($8)

4th 3 White Cedar

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (5-9) $8, (6-9) $9, (5-6) $10 Tierce $77 Trio $27 Quartet $321

Scratchings: 2 Ti Gar, 8 Jumping Castle

RACE 4

1st 1 Prince Charming ($31-$10)

2nd 4 Master George ($9)

3rd 7 Jurist ($24)

4th 10 Fashionada

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (1-4) $10, (1-7) $24, (4-7) $25 Tierce $493 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Getawaycar

RACE 5

1st 2 Born To Perform ($10-$7)

2nd 10 Putchini ($25)

3rd 6 Epic Sword ($20)

4th 12 Dale House

Forecast $55

Place Forecast (2-10) $23, (2-6) $14, (6-10) $61

Tierce $754 Trio $179

Quartet No winner ($1,426 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Iknow, 14 Bravo Bravo, 15 Ghost Rider

