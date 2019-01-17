Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Uncle Charlie ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 Victorious Man ($6)
3rd 8 Master Of The Sea ($66)
4th 6 Italian Way
Forecast $7 Place Forecast (3-5) $3, (3-8) $33, (5-8) $54 Tierce $239 Trio $92
Quartet $1,540, $1,811 (carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Romanesca
RACE 2
1st 4 Song Of The Forest ($9-$6)
2nd 7 Duchess Lane ($8)
3rd 11 Anuchke's Wings ($10)
4th 10 Allez Les Bleu
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (4-7) $4, (4-11) $9, (7-11) $8 Tierce $58 Trio $21 Quartet $199 Scratchings: 1 Misty Heath, 3 Miesque Sunrise
RACE 3
1st 7 Ella's World ($28-$12)
2nd 3 Generous Lady ($7)
3rd 5 Argenteus (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Pumpkin Queen
Forecast $14 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $126 Trio $30 Quartet $345
Scratching: 1 Parabola
RACE 4
1st 1 Silver Prancer ($34-$9)
2nd 6 Belle Of Paris ($20)
3rd 5 Unilateral ($8)
4th 4 Jamaica Bay Forecast $182 Place Forecast (1-6) $57, (1-5) $10, (5-6) $21 Tierce $706 Trio $189 Quartet No winner ($196 carried forward) Scratchings: 14 Indian Rain, 15 Song On Fire
RACE 5
1st 1 Expresso Martini ($16-$7)
2nd 4 Janice's Secret ($25)
3rd 5 Skyfire ($18)
4th 11 Regal River Forecast $77 Place Forecast (1-4) $28, (1-5) $18, (4-5) $63 Tierce $2,087 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($408 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Roman Courtesan
RACE 6
1st 3 Chestnut's Charm ($32-$9)
2nd 4 Champagne Gold ($21)
3rd 5 Josephine Baker ($8)
4th 6 Green Ice Forecast $91 Place Forecast (3-4) $26, (3-5) $13, (4-5) $20 Tierce $729 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 13 Silver Raisin ($47-$13)
2nd 5 Hello Summer ($38)
3rd 12 Lilibet ($17)
4th 7 Mocha Rose
Forecast $463
Place Forecast (5-13) $87, (12-13) $54, (5-12) $109
Tierce No winner ($1,080 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Trio $1,059
Quartet No winner ($932 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 2 Ooh La La
