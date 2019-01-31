Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Rocket Fire ($11-$5.10)
2nd 3 Krishnies Jet ($9)
3rd 5 Hondo ($9)
4th 2 Just Dixit
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (4-5) $5, (3-5) $19
Tierce $243
Trio $51
Quartet $943
RACE 2
1st 5 Cruise Cruz ($26-$9)
2nd 4 Toronto ($7)
3rd 1 Cassius Colt (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Roy's Just Kidding
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $65
Trio $7
Quartet $314
Scratching: 7 Roy's Flash
RACE 3
1st 5 Watchmego ($126-$22)
2nd 1 By The Way ($6)
3rd 9 She's A Crusade ($17)
4th 2 Starlight
Forecast $86
Place Forecast (1-5) $24, (5-9) $33, (1-9) $10 Tierce $751 Trio $188
Quartet No winner ($470 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Last Of The Legend ($43-$14)
2nd 11 Mr Fitz ($101)
3rd 4 Father's Frost ($7)
4th 5 Italian Way
Forecast $663
Place Forecast (9-11) $155, (4-9) $13, (4-11) $48 Tierce $5,442 Trio $318
Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Stone Tiger
RACE 5
1st 12 Star Vega ($47-$14)
2nd 8 Class Of Eight ($31)
3rd 13 Winter Retreat ($8)
4th 3 Genereight
Forecast $525
Place Forecast (8-12) $67, (12-13) $17, (8-13) $28
Tierce No winner ($3,472 carried forward)
Trio $219 Quartet No winner ($1,304 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Call Update, 4 Chanel Allure, 11 Nocera
