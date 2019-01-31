Wednesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Rocket Fire ($11-$5.10)

2nd 3 Krishnies Jet ($9)

3rd 5 Hondo ($9)

4th 2 Just Dixit

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (4-5) $5, (3-5) $19

Tierce $243

Trio $51

Quartet $943

RACE 2

1st 5 Cruise Cruz ($26-$9)

2nd 4 Toronto ($7)

3rd 1 Cassius Colt (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Roy's Just Kidding

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $65

Trio $7

Quartet $314

Scratching: 7 Roy's Flash

RACE 3

1st 5 Watchmego ($126-$22)

2nd 1 By The Way ($6)

3rd 9 She's A Crusade ($17)

4th 2 Starlight

Forecast $86

Place Forecast (1-5) $24, (5-9) $33, (1-9) $10 Tierce $751 Trio $188

Quartet No winner ($470 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Last Of The Legend ($43-$14)

2nd 11 Mr Fitz ($101)

3rd 4 Father's Frost ($7)

4th 5 Italian Way

Forecast $663

Place Forecast (9-11) $155, (4-9) $13, (4-11) $48 Tierce $5,442 Trio $318

Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Stone Tiger

RACE 5

1st 12 Star Vega ($47-$14)

2nd 8 Class Of Eight ($31)

3rd 13 Winter Retreat ($8)

4th 3 Genereight

Forecast $525

Place Forecast (8-12) $67, (12-13) $17, (8-13) $28

Tierce No winner ($3,472 carried forward)

Trio $219 Quartet No winner ($1,304 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Call Update, 4 Chanel Allure, 11 Nocera