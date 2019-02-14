WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Yaas ($19-$7)
2nd 2 Missibaba ($15)
3rd 4 Sarabi ($6)
4th 1 Flamenco Dancer
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (2-6) $14, (4-6) $7, (2-4) $12
Tierce $171
Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($600 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 11 Flexible Fugitive ($179-$36)
2nd 7 Captain's Alpha ($6)
3rd 3 Rumbleinthejungle ($11)
4th 2 Just Dixit
Forecast $75
Place Forecast (7-11) $28, (3-11) $89, (3-7) $9
Tierce $3,181
Trio $159
Quartet No winner ($1,468 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Lucara
RACE 3
1st 2 Miesque Sunrise ($86-$14)
2nd 7 Roy's Novice ($10)
3rd 1 Hey Jude ($7)
4th 5 Makhet
Forecast $206
Place Forecast (2-7) $22, (1-2) $9, (1-7) $5
Tierce $1,022
Trio $25
Quartet $3,917, ($4,278 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 8 Donnan ($84-$19)
2nd 6 Master Sam ($11)
3rd 1 Final Attempt ($7)
4th 5 Zaratos
Forecast $120
Place Forecast (6-8) $36, (1-8) $19, (1-6) $11
Tierce $3,397
Trio $98
Quartet No winner ($9,358 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Lucky Veil
RACE 5
1st 5 Euphoric ($50-$12)
2nd 2 Collabro ($7)
3rd 3 Elusive Wolf ($12)
4th 9 Archilles
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (2-5) $11, (3-5) $27, (2-3) $13
Tierce $931
Trio $74
Quartet $4,494
RACE 6
1st 6 Bold Beauty ($107-$25)
2nd 9 Awesomely Tuned ($14)
3rd 3 Josephine Baker ($7)
4th 1 Sweet Preserve
Forecast $331
Place Forecast (6-9) $59, (3-6) $22, (3-9) $14
Tierce $1,308
Trio $143
Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 8 Last Of The Legend ($37-$12)
2nd 5 High Green ($7)
3rd 2 Toltec ($9)
4th 1 Tommy Grand
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (5-8) $8, (2-8) $22, (2-5) $12
Tierce $381
Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($1,050 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
