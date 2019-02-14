Racing

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Feb 14, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Yaas ($19-$7)

2nd 2 Missibaba ($15)

3rd 4 Sarabi ($6)

4th 1 Flamenco Dancer

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (2-6) $14, (4-6) $7, (2-4) $12

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

Tierce $171

Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($600 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 11 Flexible Fugitive ($179-$36)

2nd 7 Captain's Alpha ($6)

3rd 3 Rumbleinthejungle ($11)

4th 2 Just Dixit

Forecast $75

Place Forecast (7-11) $28, (3-11) $89, (3-7) $9

Tierce $3,181

Trio $159

Quartet No winner ($1,468 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Lucara

RACE 3

1st 2 Miesque Sunrise ($86-$14)

2nd 7 Roy's Novice ($10)

3rd 1 Hey Jude ($7)

4th 5 Makhet

Forecast $206

Place Forecast (2-7) $22, (1-2) $9, (1-7) $5

Tierce $1,022

Trio $25

Quartet $3,917, ($4,278 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 8 Donnan ($84-$19)

2nd 6 Master Sam ($11)

3rd 1 Final Attempt ($7)

4th 5 Zaratos

Forecast $120

Place Forecast (6-8) $36, (1-8) $19, (1-6) $11

Tierce $3,397

Trio $98

Quartet No winner ($9,358 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Lucky Veil

RACE 5

1st 5 Euphoric ($50-$12)

2nd 2 Collabro ($7)

3rd 3 Elusive Wolf ($12)

4th 9 Archilles

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-5) $11, (3-5) $27, (2-3) $13

Tierce $931

Trio $74

Quartet $4,494

RACE 6

1st 6 Bold Beauty ($107-$25)

2nd 9 Awesomely Tuned ($14)

3rd 3 Josephine Baker ($7)

4th 1 Sweet Preserve

Forecast $331

Place Forecast (6-9) $59, (3-6) $22, (3-9) $14

Tierce $1,308

Trio $143

Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 8 Last Of The Legend ($37-$12)

2nd 5 High Green ($7)

3rd 2 Toltec ($9)

4th 1 Tommy Grand

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (5-8) $8, (2-8) $22, (2-5) $12

Tierce $381

Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($1,050 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

