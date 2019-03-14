Racing

Wednesday’s South Africa results

Mar 14, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 African Angel ($29-$10)

2nd 8 Isikhwami Sami ($31)

3rd 4 Ruby Slippers ($9)

4th 5 Seventh Light

Forecast $344

Place Forecast (3-8) $69, (3-4) $10, (4-8) $50

Toosbies breezed over the 600m in 36.7sec.
Racing

Toosbies all primed for battle

Tierce $6,725

Trio $1,056

Quartet No winner ($1,378 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Mokoko ($14-$6)

2nd 2 White Cedar ($5.10)

3rd 7 Just Prime ($33)

4th 5 World Cruise

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-2) $5, (1-7) $25, (2-7) $22

Tierce $253

Trio $61

Quartet $1,862

Scratching: 3 Dons Assembly

RACE 3

1st 1 Sea Urchin ($16-$5.10)

2nd 2 So Var ($13)

3rd 4 Buckleberry ($9)

4th 3 Ronnie Rocket

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (1-2) $15, (1-4) $7, (2-4) $21

Tierce $285

Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($618 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Leslie Shadowliner

RACE 4

1st 1 Rumbleinthejungle ($11-$5.10)

2nd 4 Lucara ($11)

3rd 3 Noble Beat ($12)

4th 8 Wolf Killer

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (1-4) $8, (1-3) $11, (3-4) $15

Tierce $97

Trio $38

Quartet $988

RACE 5

1st 3 Zanzibarian ($17-$5.10)

2nd 4 Rio De La Plata ($21)

3rd 1 Brighteyebushytail ($8)

4th 10 Stop And Stare

Forecast $67

Place Forecast (3-4) $21, (1-3) $8, (1-4) $12

Tierce $443

Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 What A Scorcher

RACE 6

1st 1 Duke's Dozen ($12-$5.10)

2nd 4 Roy's Physco ($5.10)

3rd 2 Isikheto ($9)

4th 3 Jumping Castle

Forecast $4

Place Forecast (1-4) $2.50, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $5

Tierce $19

Trio $8

Quartet $52

Scratching: 5 Net Work Jet

RACE 7

1st 4 Victorious Man ($15-$5.10)

2nd 6 Space Merchant ($15)

3rd 3 The Private ($9)

4th 5 Emperor Niarchos

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (4-6) $9, (3-4) $7, (3-6) $14

Tierce $124

Trio $28

Quartet No winner ($248 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 1 Noble Joshua

