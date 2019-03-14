Wednesday’s South Africa results
WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 3 African Angel ($29-$10)
2nd 8 Isikhwami Sami ($31)
3rd 4 Ruby Slippers ($9)
4th 5 Seventh Light
Forecast $344
Place Forecast (3-8) $69, (3-4) $10, (4-8) $50
Tierce $6,725
Trio $1,056
Quartet No winner ($1,378 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Mokoko ($14-$6)
2nd 2 White Cedar ($5.10)
3rd 7 Just Prime ($33)
4th 5 World Cruise
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (1-2) $5, (1-7) $25, (2-7) $22
Tierce $253
Trio $61
Quartet $1,862
Scratching: 3 Dons Assembly
RACE 3
1st 1 Sea Urchin ($16-$5.10)
2nd 2 So Var ($13)
3rd 4 Buckleberry ($9)
4th 3 Ronnie Rocket
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (1-2) $15, (1-4) $7, (2-4) $21
Tierce $285
Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($618 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Leslie Shadowliner
RACE 4
1st 1 Rumbleinthejungle ($11-$5.10)
2nd 4 Lucara ($11)
3rd 3 Noble Beat ($12)
4th 8 Wolf Killer
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (1-4) $8, (1-3) $11, (3-4) $15
Tierce $97
Trio $38
Quartet $988
RACE 5
1st 3 Zanzibarian ($17-$5.10)
2nd 4 Rio De La Plata ($21)
3rd 1 Brighteyebushytail ($8)
4th 10 Stop And Stare
Forecast $67
Place Forecast (3-4) $21, (1-3) $8, (1-4) $12
Tierce $443
Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 What A Scorcher
RACE 6
1st 1 Duke's Dozen ($12-$5.10)
2nd 4 Roy's Physco ($5.10)
3rd 2 Isikheto ($9)
4th 3 Jumping Castle
Forecast $4
Place Forecast (1-4) $2.50, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $5
Tierce $19
Trio $8
Quartet $52
Scratching: 5 Net Work Jet
RACE 7
1st 4 Victorious Man ($15-$5.10)
2nd 6 Space Merchant ($15)
3rd 3 The Private ($9)
4th 5 Emperor Niarchos
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (4-6) $9, (3-4) $7, (3-6) $14
Tierce $124
Trio $28
Quartet No winner ($248 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 1 Noble Joshua
