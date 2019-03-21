Racing

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Mar 21, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Welakapela ($12-$7)

2nd 2 Cantata Choir ($5.10)

3rd 7 Watchword ($12)

4th 6 Trip To Freedom

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (2-8) $4, (7-8) $6, (2-7) $9

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

Tierce $43

Trio $14

Quartet $105

RACE 2

1st 3 Phoenix Sun ($36-$7)

2nd 1 Dallas ($8)

3rd 2 Opensea ($5.10)

4th 8 Shadrack

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (2-3) $6, (1-2) $2.50

Tierce $80

Trio $8

Quartet $1,016

Scratching: 4 Fiorano

RACE 3

1st 2 Elusive Wolf ($26-$7)

2nd 9 Pantsula ($11)

3rd 4 Peter Piper ($7)

4th 7 Secret Dynasty

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (2-9) $8, (2-4) $16, (4-9) $14

Tierce $320

Trio $76

Quartet $215

RACE 4

1st 5 Sheik's Storm ($23-$8)

2nd 4 Tombola ($14)

3rd 1 Flamenco Dancer ($8)

4th 2 Little Bristol

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (4-5) $14, (1-5) $9, (1-4) $16

Tierce $216

Trio $55

Quartet $347

RACE 5

1st 1 Mocha Rose ($12-$8)

2nd 3 Mambo Lyric ($19)

3rd 5 Miesque Sunrise ($9)

4th 8 Sheza Rockstar

Forecast $61

Place Forecast (1-3) $19, (1-5) $5, (3-5) $35

Tierce $354

Trio $41

Quartet $123

RACE 6

1st 2 Blackball ($13-$6)

2nd 4 Duke Of Spin ($6)

3rd 3 Shukamisa ($10)

4th 6 Truly Wicked

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (2-3) $6, (3-4) $14

Tierce $159

Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 Roy's Novice ($30-$8)

2nd 9 Shadow Hunter ($9)

3rd 1 Daidala ($7)

4th 3 Crystal Ball

Forecast $23

Place Forecast (6-9) $9, (1-6) $13, (1-9) $8

Tierce $207

Trio $25

Quartet $421

Scratchings: 5 Rose Of Peru, 8 Miss Twist

