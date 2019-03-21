WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 8 Welakapela ($12-$7)
2nd 2 Cantata Choir ($5.10)
3rd 7 Watchword ($12)
4th 6 Trip To Freedom
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (2-8) $4, (7-8) $6, (2-7) $9
Tierce $43
Trio $14
Quartet $105
RACE 2
1st 3 Phoenix Sun ($36-$7)
2nd 1 Dallas ($8)
3rd 2 Opensea ($5.10)
4th 8 Shadrack
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (2-3) $6, (1-2) $2.50
Tierce $80
Trio $8
Quartet $1,016
Scratching: 4 Fiorano
RACE 3
1st 2 Elusive Wolf ($26-$7)
2nd 9 Pantsula ($11)
3rd 4 Peter Piper ($7)
4th 7 Secret Dynasty
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (2-9) $8, (2-4) $16, (4-9) $14
Tierce $320
Trio $76
Quartet $215
RACE 4
1st 5 Sheik's Storm ($23-$8)
2nd 4 Tombola ($14)
3rd 1 Flamenco Dancer ($8)
4th 2 Little Bristol
Forecast $43
Place Forecast (4-5) $14, (1-5) $9, (1-4) $16
Tierce $216
Trio $55
Quartet $347
RACE 5
1st 1 Mocha Rose ($12-$8)
2nd 3 Mambo Lyric ($19)
3rd 5 Miesque Sunrise ($9)
4th 8 Sheza Rockstar
Forecast $61
Place Forecast (1-3) $19, (1-5) $5, (3-5) $35
Tierce $354
Trio $41
Quartet $123
RACE 6
1st 2 Blackball ($13-$6)
2nd 4 Duke Of Spin ($6)
3rd 3 Shukamisa ($10)
4th 6 Truly Wicked
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (2-3) $6, (3-4) $14
Tierce $159
Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 6 Roy's Novice ($30-$8)
2nd 9 Shadow Hunter ($9)
3rd 1 Daidala ($7)
4th 3 Crystal Ball
Forecast $23
Place Forecast (6-9) $9, (1-6) $13, (1-9) $8
Tierce $207
Trio $25
Quartet $421
Scratchings: 5 Rose Of Peru, 8 Miss Twist
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now