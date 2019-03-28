Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Mar 28, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Naoshima ($14-$6)

2nd 7 Wishful Girl Linn ($9)

3rd 6 Simply Russian ($13)

4th 1 Angel Bouquet

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (4-7) $8, (4-6) $13, (6-7) $17

Racing

Howl stirs up the morning calm

Tierce $157

Trio $68

Quartet No winner ($1,298 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 3 Di Mazzio ($47-$13)

2nd 2 So Var ($14)

3rd 8 Kingsmead ($10)

4th 7 Cumulus

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (2-3) $21, (3-8) $17, (2-8) $15

Tierce $940 Trio $178

Quartet $2,998, ($1,342 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Al Jackman ($100-$25)

2nd 6 Cassius Colt ($8)

3rd 8 Charlie Mccreevy ($12)

4th 4 Jumping Castle

Forecast $55

Place Forecast (5-6) $18, (5-8) $46, (6-8) $13

Tierce $805 Trio $144

Quartet No winner ($2,846 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Moschino

RACE 4

1st 1 Jamaica Bay ($15-$5.10)

2nd 4 Orient Express ($8)

3rd 5 Belle Of Paris ($12)

4th 2 Call Me Tonight

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-5) $14, (4-5) $10 Tierce $58

Trio $22 Quartet $255

RACE 5

1st 1 Miss Smarty Pants ($58-$16)

2nd 3 Sweet Mary Lou ($15)

3rd 8 Philae ($11)

4th 4 Forehand

Forecast $85

Place Forecast (1-3) $24, (1-8) $18, (3-8) $17

Tierce $1,024 Trio $163

Quartet No winner ($478 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 8 March Preview ($30-$6)

2nd 3 Samsonite ($7)

3rd 1 Legend ($6)

4th 7 Viking Red

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (3-8) $6, (1-8) $6, (1-3) $4 Tierce $158

Trio $14

Quartet $2,029

Scratchings: 2 Podcast, 5 Sovereign Soldier

RACE 7

1st 7 Misty Heath ($51-$13)

2nd 5 Kir ($10)

3rd 4 Kildonan Princess ($12)

4th 8 Atrevete

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (5-7) $16, (4-7) $11, (4-5) $11

Tierce $602

Trio $66

Quartet No winner ($556 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 2 La Bahia, 10 Liquid Irish, 13 Gimmearose

