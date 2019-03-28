Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Naoshima ($14-$6)
2nd 7 Wishful Girl Linn ($9)
3rd 6 Simply Russian ($13)
4th 1 Angel Bouquet
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (4-7) $8, (4-6) $13, (6-7) $17
Tierce $157
Trio $68
Quartet No winner ($1,298 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 3 Di Mazzio ($47-$13)
2nd 2 So Var ($14)
3rd 8 Kingsmead ($10)
4th 7 Cumulus
Forecast $65
Place Forecast (2-3) $21, (3-8) $17, (2-8) $15
Tierce $940 Trio $178
Quartet $2,998, ($1,342 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Al Jackman ($100-$25)
2nd 6 Cassius Colt ($8)
3rd 8 Charlie Mccreevy ($12)
4th 4 Jumping Castle
Forecast $55
Place Forecast (5-6) $18, (5-8) $46, (6-8) $13
Tierce $805 Trio $144
Quartet No winner ($2,846 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Moschino
RACE 4
1st 1 Jamaica Bay ($15-$5.10)
2nd 4 Orient Express ($8)
3rd 5 Belle Of Paris ($12)
4th 2 Call Me Tonight
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-5) $14, (4-5) $10 Tierce $58
Trio $22 Quartet $255
RACE 5
1st 1 Miss Smarty Pants ($58-$16)
2nd 3 Sweet Mary Lou ($15)
3rd 8 Philae ($11)
4th 4 Forehand
Forecast $85
Place Forecast (1-3) $24, (1-8) $18, (3-8) $17
Tierce $1,024 Trio $163
Quartet No winner ($478 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 8 March Preview ($30-$6)
2nd 3 Samsonite ($7)
3rd 1 Legend ($6)
4th 7 Viking Red
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (3-8) $6, (1-8) $6, (1-3) $4 Tierce $158
Trio $14
Quartet $2,029
Scratchings: 2 Podcast, 5 Sovereign Soldier
RACE 7
1st 7 Misty Heath ($51-$13)
2nd 5 Kir ($10)
3rd 4 Kildonan Princess ($12)
4th 8 Atrevete
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (5-7) $16, (4-7) $11, (4-5) $11
Tierce $602
Trio $66
Quartet No winner ($556 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 2 La Bahia, 10 Liquid Irish, 13 Gimmearose
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now