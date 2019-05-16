WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 2 Candy Apple ($48-$7) 2nd 9 Quant Master ($16) 3rd 7 Lagacio ($22) 4th 10 We Light The Fire

Forecast $134 Place Forecast (2-9) $30, (2-7) $20, (7-9) $60 Tierce $5,887 Trio $263 Quartet No winner ($304 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 5 Elementary

RACE 2

1st 3 Deer Park ($31-$8) 2nd 5 Knight Warrior ($6) 3rd 2 Angelico ($17) 4th 1 Al Jazeera

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (2-3) $23, (2-5) $11 Tierce $165 Trio $50

Quartet $304, ($354 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Pinkerton, 13 Lady Legend

RACE 3

1st 10 G G's Dynasty ($24-$10) 2nd 3 Tommy Grand ($9) 3rd 1 Collabro ($7) 4th 8 Blackburn Roc

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (3-10) $13, (1-10) $6, (1-3) $7 Tierce $145 Trio $17

Quartet No winner ($686 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Ragoon, 9 Noble Joshua

RACE 4

1st 5 Kheelan Dynasty ($44-$11) 2nd 3 World Cruise ($8) 3rd 9 Belle Of Paris ($25) 4th 1 Paradise Lost

Forecast $41 Place Forecast (3-5) $14, (5-9) $35, (3-9) $38 Tierce $1,213

Trio $274 Quartet No winner ($1,816 carried forward)