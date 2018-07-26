Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 Galaxy Tunes ($97-$28)

2nd 10 Peacock Alley ($11)

3rd 3 Frozen Tune ($7)

4th 7 Kingdom Come

Forecast $111

Place Forecast (4-10) $18, (3-4) $16, (3-10) $7 Tierce $4,258

Trio $88

Quartet No winner ($430 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 1 Driven Force, 2 Find The Future, 6 Itsakindamagic

RACE 2

1st 8 Swift Move ($12-$6)

2nd 7 Asiana ($5.10)

3rd 2 Lucius Fox ($14)

4th 1 Virtuous

Forecast $5

Place Forecast (7-8) $3, (2-8) $7, (2-7) $6

Tierce $24 Trio $9 Quartet $60

RACE 3

1st 10 Sea Urchin ($25-$9)

2nd 3 Unbelievable Lad ($10)

3rd 5 Captain's Charm ($28)

4th 8 Leslie Shadowliner

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (3-10) $10, (5-10) $57, (3-5) $35 Tierce $1,405

Trio $195

Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Northern Route

RACE 4

1st 3 Isingamoya ($17-$9)

2nd 8 Anneline ($7)

3rd 2 Lunar Rush ($10)

4th 1 Too Phat To Fly

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (3-8) $7, (2-3) $17, (2-8) $11

Tierce $412 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($768 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Anime, 6 Via Sacra

RACE 5

1st 5 High Altar ($16-$7)

2nd 13 Dom Seguidor ($16)

3rd 7 Sherman ($17)

4th 2 Haddington

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (5-13) $14, (5-7) $13, (7-13) $47 Tierce No winner ($1,866 carried forward)

Trio $164

Quartet No winner ($1,176 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Suprise Move, 12 Night Lock, 15 Black Cashmere

RACE 6

1st 2 American Indian ($13-$6)

2nd 4 Great Rumpus ($13)

3rd 1 Rio De La Plata ($13)

4th 7 O'Reilly

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-2) $8, (1-4) $20

Tierce $430

Trio $105

Quartet $1,484

RACE 7

1st 3 Admiral's Guest ($50-$15)

2nd 4 Captain Courteous ($8)

3rd 5 Seattle Skyline ($8)

4th 1 Royal Armour

Forecast $50

Place Forecast (3-4) $17, (3-5) $12, (4-5) $7 Tierce $285 Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Trojan Harbour, 9 Baltic Amber

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.