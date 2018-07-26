Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 4 Galaxy Tunes ($97-$28)
2nd 10 Peacock Alley ($11)
3rd 3 Frozen Tune ($7)
4th 7 Kingdom Come
Forecast $111
Place Forecast (4-10) $18, (3-4) $16, (3-10) $7 Tierce $4,258
Trio $88
Quartet No winner ($430 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 1 Driven Force, 2 Find The Future, 6 Itsakindamagic
RACE 2
1st 8 Swift Move ($12-$6)
2nd 7 Asiana ($5.10)
3rd 2 Lucius Fox ($14)
4th 1 Virtuous
Forecast $5
Place Forecast (7-8) $3, (2-8) $7, (2-7) $6
Tierce $24 Trio $9 Quartet $60
RACE 3
1st 10 Sea Urchin ($25-$9)
2nd 3 Unbelievable Lad ($10)
3rd 5 Captain's Charm ($28)
4th 8 Leslie Shadowliner
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (3-10) $10, (5-10) $57, (3-5) $35 Tierce $1,405
Trio $195
Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Northern Route
RACE 4
1st 3 Isingamoya ($17-$9)
2nd 8 Anneline ($7)
3rd 2 Lunar Rush ($10)
4th 1 Too Phat To Fly
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (3-8) $7, (2-3) $17, (2-8) $11
Tierce $412 Trio $53
Quartet No winner ($768 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Anime, 6 Via Sacra
RACE 5
1st 5 High Altar ($16-$7)
2nd 13 Dom Seguidor ($16)
3rd 7 Sherman ($17)
4th 2 Haddington
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (5-13) $14, (5-7) $13, (7-13) $47 Tierce No winner ($1,866 carried forward)
Trio $164
Quartet No winner ($1,176 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Suprise Move, 12 Night Lock, 15 Black Cashmere
RACE 6
1st 2 American Indian ($13-$6)
2nd 4 Great Rumpus ($13)
3rd 1 Rio De La Plata ($13)
4th 7 O'Reilly
Forecast $40
Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-2) $8, (1-4) $20
Tierce $430
Trio $105
Quartet $1,484
RACE 7
1st 3 Admiral's Guest ($50-$15)
2nd 4 Captain Courteous ($8)
3rd 5 Seattle Skyline ($8)
4th 1 Royal Armour
Forecast $50
Place Forecast (3-4) $17, (3-5) $12, (4-5) $7 Tierce $285 Trio $35
Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Trojan Harbour, 9 Baltic Amber
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.
