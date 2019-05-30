Wednesday’s South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 8 Liberty Hall ($22-$8)
2nd 5 Heroic Deed ($7)
3rd 7 Justinian ($31)
4th 10 Wishful Girl Linn
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (5-8) $7, (7-8) $17, (5-7) $22
Tierce $204 Trio $69
Quartet No winner ($402 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 4 Grey Power
RACE 2
1st 3 Fools Gold ($18-$9)
2nd 5 Jalapeno ($8)
3rd 9 Uncle Frank ($6)
4th 8 Tom Bombadil
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (3-9) $5, (5-9) $6
Tierce $50
Trio $10
Quartet $824, ($858 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Captain Demonami
RACE 3
1st 5 Mastagambit ($33-$11)
2nd 6 Trippi's Express ($7)
3rd 1 Triple Fate Line ($8)
4th 7 Vikram
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (5-6) $8, (1-5) $12, (1-6) $7
Tierce $192 Trio $27
Quartet $341
RACE 4
1st 3 Suzi Woo ($19-$6)
2nd 11 Rose Of Peru ($15)
3rd 9 Call Me Tonight ($41)
4th 7 Dreams Are Made
Forecast $37
Place Forecast (3-11) $12, (3-9) $40, (9-11) $76
Tierce $1,665
Trio $384
Quartet No winner ($464 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Mystical Summer, 14 Flaming Desire, 15 Queenie
RACE 5
1st 5 Miss Calypso ($12-$6)
2nd 8 Bequia ($10)
3rd 9 Kilvington ($22)
4th 12 Royal Kaitrina
Forecast $26 Place Forecast (5-8) $12, (5-9) $15, (8-9) $34
Tierce $266 Trio $99
Quartet No winner ($944 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Spring Lightning, 14 Cascada
RACE 6
1st 4 Waiting For Change ($35-$10)
2nd 2 Stelvio ($6)
3rd 7 Bon Bon ($12)
4th 8 Awayinthewoods
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (4-7) $18, (2-7) $9
Tierce $345 Trio $57
Quartet $1,343
Scratching: 5 Be Yourself
RACE 7
1st 6 Roy's Physco ($20-$8)
2nd 1 Velvet Season ($7)
3rd 9 Apple Magic ($9)
4th 3 Myrrh
Forecast $23 Place Forecast (1-6) $11, (6-9) $6, (1-9) $10
Tierce $210
Trio $20
Quartet No winner ($224 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 4 Waywood ($42-$13)
2nd 9 Graduate ($11)
3rd 2 La Ferrari ($21)
4th 7 Roy's Magic
Forecast $40
Place Forecast (4-9) $14, (2-4) $32, (2-9) $31
Tierce $1,138
Trio $165
Quartet No winner ($494 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Cedrus Libani
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.
