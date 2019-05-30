Racing

Wednesday’s South Africa results

May 30, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Liberty Hall ($22-$8)

2nd 5 Heroic Deed ($7)

3rd 7 Justinian ($31)

4th 10 Wishful Girl Linn

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (5-8) $7, (7-8) $17, (5-7) $22

Tierce $204 Trio $69

Talented trio in top form

Quartet No winner ($402 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 4 Grey Power

RACE 2

1st 3 Fools Gold ($18-$9)

2nd 5 Jalapeno ($8)

3rd 9 Uncle Frank ($6)

4th 8 Tom Bombadil

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (3-9) $5, (5-9) $6

Tierce $50

Trio $10

Quartet $824, ($858 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Captain Demonami

RACE 3

1st 5 Mastagambit ($33-$11)

2nd 6 Trippi's Express ($7)

3rd 1 Triple Fate Line ($8)

4th 7 Vikram

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (5-6) $8, (1-5) $12, (1-6) $7

Tierce $192 Trio $27

Quartet $341

RACE 4

1st 3 Suzi Woo ($19-$6)

2nd 11 Rose Of Peru ($15)

3rd 9 Call Me Tonight ($41)

4th 7 Dreams Are Made

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (3-11) $12, (3-9) $40, (9-11) $76

Tierce $1,665

Trio $384

Quartet No winner ($464 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Mystical Summer, 14 Flaming Desire, 15 Queenie

RACE 5

1st 5 Miss Calypso ($12-$6)

2nd 8 Bequia ($10)

3rd 9 Kilvington ($22)

4th 12 Royal Kaitrina

Forecast $26 Place Forecast (5-8) $12, (5-9) $15, (8-9) $34

Tierce $266 Trio $99

Quartet No winner ($944 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Spring Lightning, 14 Cascada

RACE 6

1st 4 Waiting For Change ($35-$10)

2nd 2 Stelvio ($6)

3rd 7 Bon Bon ($12)

4th 8 Awayinthewoods

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (4-7) $18, (2-7) $9

Tierce $345 Trio $57

Quartet $1,343

Scratching: 5 Be Yourself

RACE 7

1st 6 Roy's Physco ($20-$8)

2nd 1 Velvet Season ($7)

3rd 9 Apple Magic ($9)

4th 3 Myrrh

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (1-6) $11, (6-9) $6, (1-9) $10

Tierce $210

Trio $20

Quartet No winner ($224 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 4 Waywood ($42-$13)

2nd 9 Graduate ($11)

3rd 2 La Ferrari ($21)

4th 7 Roy's Magic

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (4-9) $14, (2-4) $32, (2-9) $31

Tierce $1,138

Trio $165

Quartet No winner ($494 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Cedrus Libani

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

