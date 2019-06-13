Racing

Wednesday’s South Africa results

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Jun 13, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Angel Bouquet ($49-$11)

2nd 7 Point Of Sale ($18)

3rd 6 Katie's Treasure ($9)

4th 5 Ice Imperial Forecast $139 Place Forecast (1-7) $36, (1-6) $18, (6-7) $28

Tierce $1,280 Trio $191

Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward to next race)

Legend Rocks looks good to go
Racing

Legend Rocks looks good to go

Related Stories

Plans to race Countofmontecristo in Australia aborted

Fulife Brilliance set and ready

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

RACE 2

1st 15 Rainbow Unicorn ($27-$9)

2nd 1 Winter Retreat ($7)

3rd 3 Saucy Broad ($11) 4th 4 Retrial

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-15) $8, (3-15) $11, (1-3) $9 Tierce $92 Trio $29 Quartet $464 Scratchings: 17 After Dark, 18 Turkish Lira

RACE 3

1st 1 Kateecador ($53-$11)

2nd 3 Isca ($7) 3rd 4 Miss Frankel ($7) 4th 2 Whorly Whorly Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-3) $13, (1-4) $14, (3-4) $5 Tierce $172 Trio $24 Quartet No winner ($1,044 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Bedazzled Joker ($12-$7)

2nd 1 Fives Wild ($7) 3rd 3 Dallas ($10)

4th 8 Genereight Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-9) $5, (3-9) $9, (1-3) $9 Tierce $38

Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($2,088 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Panza

RACE 5

1st 10 March Preview ($105-$33)

2nd 8 Padre Pio ($7) 3rd 1 Letaba ($22)

4th 16 Forceful Rush Forecast $87

Place Forecast (8-10) $32, (1-10) $118, (1-8) $22 Tierce No winner ($1,508 carried forward) Trio $324

Quartet No winner ($2,964 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Roy's Taxi, 18 Dale House

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING