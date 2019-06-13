Wednesday’s South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Angel Bouquet ($49-$11)

2nd 7 Point Of Sale ($18)

3rd 6 Katie's Treasure ($9)

4th 5 Ice Imperial Forecast $139 Place Forecast (1-7) $36, (1-6) $18, (6-7) $28

Tierce $1,280 Trio $191

Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 15 Rainbow Unicorn ($27-$9)

2nd 1 Winter Retreat ($7)

3rd 3 Saucy Broad ($11) 4th 4 Retrial

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-15) $8, (3-15) $11, (1-3) $9 Tierce $92 Trio $29 Quartet $464 Scratchings: 17 After Dark, 18 Turkish Lira

RACE 3

1st 1 Kateecador ($53-$11)

2nd 3 Isca ($7) 3rd 4 Miss Frankel ($7) 4th 2 Whorly Whorly Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-3) $13, (1-4) $14, (3-4) $5 Tierce $172 Trio $24 Quartet No winner ($1,044 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Bedazzled Joker ($12-$7)

2nd 1 Fives Wild ($7) 3rd 3 Dallas ($10)

4th 8 Genereight Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-9) $5, (3-9) $9, (1-3) $9 Tierce $38

Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($2,088 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Panza

RACE 5

1st 10 March Preview ($105-$33)

2nd 8 Padre Pio ($7) 3rd 1 Letaba ($22)

4th 16 Forceful Rush Forecast $87

Place Forecast (8-10) $32, (1-10) $118, (1-8) $22 Tierce No winner ($1,508 carried forward) Trio $324

Quartet No winner ($2,964 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Roy's Taxi, 18 Dale House