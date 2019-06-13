Wednesday’s South Africa results
WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Angel Bouquet ($49-$11)
2nd 7 Point Of Sale ($18)
3rd 6 Katie's Treasure ($9)
4th 5 Ice Imperial Forecast $139 Place Forecast (1-7) $36, (1-6) $18, (6-7) $28
Tierce $1,280 Trio $191
Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 15 Rainbow Unicorn ($27-$9)
2nd 1 Winter Retreat ($7)
3rd 3 Saucy Broad ($11) 4th 4 Retrial
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-15) $8, (3-15) $11, (1-3) $9 Tierce $92 Trio $29 Quartet $464 Scratchings: 17 After Dark, 18 Turkish Lira
RACE 3
1st 1 Kateecador ($53-$11)
2nd 3 Isca ($7) 3rd 4 Miss Frankel ($7) 4th 2 Whorly Whorly Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-3) $13, (1-4) $14, (3-4) $5 Tierce $172 Trio $24 Quartet No winner ($1,044 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Bedazzled Joker ($12-$7)
2nd 1 Fives Wild ($7) 3rd 3 Dallas ($10)
4th 8 Genereight Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-9) $5, (3-9) $9, (1-3) $9 Tierce $38
Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($2,088 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Panza
RACE 5
1st 10 March Preview ($105-$33)
2nd 8 Padre Pio ($7) 3rd 1 Letaba ($22)
4th 16 Forceful Rush Forecast $87
Place Forecast (8-10) $32, (1-10) $118, (1-8) $22 Tierce No winner ($1,508 carried forward) Trio $324
Quartet No winner ($2,964 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Roy's Taxi, 18 Dale House
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now