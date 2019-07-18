Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Jul 18, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Captain Demonami ($38-$7)

2nd 9 Wolfgang ($6)

3rd 5 Hill Street Blues ($23)

4th 8 Teichman

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (1-5) $27, (5-9) $16 Tierce $646 Trio $81

El Patron to take the opener

Quartet No winner ($1,074 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Chaumaso

RACE 2

1st 3 She's A Crusade ($8-$5.10)

2nd 9 Captain Of Colour ($14)

3rd 8 Bling A Ding Ding ($14)

4th 2 La Bahia

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (3-9) $11, (3-8) $14, (8-9) $48 Tierce $281 Trio $122

Quartet $1,398, ($1,718 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 9 Knight Warrior ($9-$6)

2nd 1 Opensea ($6)

3rd 2 Red Hot Night ($10)

4th 11 Transonic

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (2-9) $7, (1-2) $7 Tierce $19 Trio $10 Quartet $443

Scratchings: 7 Teetotal, 10 Pianemo

RACE 4

1st 4 Born To Perform ($12-$7)

2nd 2 Toltec ($15)

3rd 13 Duc D'Orange ($7)

4th 7 Duzi Moon

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (2-4) $14, (4-13) $5, (2-13) $18 Tierce $278 Trio $38

Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Hidden Influence

RACE 5

1st 3 Pantsula ($12-$6)

2nd 12 Eternal Words ($12)

3rd 6 Sauvage ($31)

4th 7 Sovereign Soldier

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (3-12) $12, (3-6) $26, (6-12) $59 Tierce $490 Trio $166

Quartet No winner ($712 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Donnan,13 Master Sam, 14 Piaget Prince, 15 Bequia

RACE 6

1st 4 Zadora ($166-$30)

2nd 1 Travelling Light ($6)

3rd 11 Ginger Biscuit ($9)

4th 10 Noemi

Forecast $83

Place Forecast (1-4) $33, (4-11) $35, (1-11) $12

Tierce No winner ($2,914 carried forward) Trio $207

Quartet No winner ($1,274 carried forward)

