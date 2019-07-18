Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Captain Demonami ($38-$7)
2nd 9 Wolfgang ($6)
3rd 5 Hill Street Blues ($23)
4th 8 Teichman
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (1-5) $27, (5-9) $16 Tierce $646 Trio $81
Quartet No winner ($1,074 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Chaumaso
RACE 2
1st 3 She's A Crusade ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Captain Of Colour ($14)
3rd 8 Bling A Ding Ding ($14)
4th 2 La Bahia
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (3-9) $11, (3-8) $14, (8-9) $48 Tierce $281 Trio $122
Quartet $1,398, ($1,718 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 9 Knight Warrior ($9-$6)
2nd 1 Opensea ($6)
3rd 2 Red Hot Night ($10)
4th 11 Transonic
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (2-9) $7, (1-2) $7 Tierce $19 Trio $10 Quartet $443
Scratchings: 7 Teetotal, 10 Pianemo
RACE 4
1st 4 Born To Perform ($12-$7)
2nd 2 Toltec ($15)
3rd 13 Duc D'Orange ($7)
4th 7 Duzi Moon
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (2-4) $14, (4-13) $5, (2-13) $18 Tierce $278 Trio $38
Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Hidden Influence
RACE 5
1st 3 Pantsula ($12-$6)
2nd 12 Eternal Words ($12)
3rd 6 Sauvage ($31)
4th 7 Sovereign Soldier
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (3-12) $12, (3-6) $26, (6-12) $59 Tierce $490 Trio $166
Quartet No winner ($712 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Donnan,13 Master Sam, 14 Piaget Prince, 15 Bequia
RACE 6
1st 4 Zadora ($166-$30)
2nd 1 Travelling Light ($6)
3rd 11 Ginger Biscuit ($9)
4th 10 Noemi
Forecast $83
Place Forecast (1-4) $33, (4-11) $35, (1-11) $12
Tierce No winner ($2,914 carried forward) Trio $207
Quartet No winner ($1,274 carried forward)
