Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 3 Ninotto ($9-$6)
2nd 8 Vinodh's Boy ($19)
3rd 2 Double Espresso ($12)
4th 7 Valiente
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (3-8) $13, (2-3) $7, (2-8) $44
Tierce $250
Trio $64
Quartet $1,047
RACE 2
1st 7 Travelling Light ($15-$9)
2nd 5 Candy Galore ($9)
3rd 2 Nikiya (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Golden Chance
Forecast $17
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $107
Trio $14
Quartet $402
Scratchings: 4 Wildly In Love, 6 Noemi
RACE 3
1st 1 Azeeza ($44-$14)
2nd 8 Hot Money ($9)
3rd 7 Astute Vision ($42)
4th 3 Spanish Oasis
Forecast $44
Place Forecast (1-8) $18, (1-7) $98, (7-8) $59
Tierce No winner ($3,878 carried forward)
Trio $601
Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 4 Jamie's Joy ($68-$17)
2nd 1 La Duchesse ($5.10)
3rd 2 Teetotal ($8)
4th 3 Cop That
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (2-4) $12, (1-2) $5
Tierce $543
Trio $22
Quartet No winner ($1,358 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 7 Dancing Feather ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Royal Kitty ($5.10)
3rd 5 Blush Of Dawn ($14)
4th 2 Hit The Gas
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $18
Tierce $109
Trio $38
Quartet $1,898
RACE 6
1st 1 What A Blast ($39-$17)
2nd 7 Northern Route ($9)
3rd 6 Roy's Physco ($12)
4th 12 Eccellerate
Forecast $40
Place Forecast (1-7) $16, (1-6) $19, (6-7) $14
Tierce $342
Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Everdene ($21-$10)
2nd 2 Roy's Novice ($16)
3rd 5 Live As One ($9)
4th 6 Bold Beauty
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (2-3) $20, (3-5) $9, (2-5) $16
Tierce $503
Trio $68
Quartet No winner ($626 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Oloye ($54-$18)
2nd 7 Mary O ($7)
3rd 10 Karatage ($16)
4th 12 Call Me Tonight
Forecast $48
Place Forecast (2-7) $22, (2-10) $29, (7-10) $19
Tierce $1,822
Trio $201
Quartet No winner ($986 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 13 Spring Lightning
