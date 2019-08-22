Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Aug 22, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Ninotto ($9-$6)

2nd 8 Vinodh's Boy ($19)

3rd 2 Double Espresso ($12)

4th 7 Valiente

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (3-8) $13, (2-3) $7, (2-8) $44

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Tierce $250

Trio $64

Quartet $1,047

RACE 2

1st 7 Travelling Light ($15-$9)

2nd 5 Candy Galore ($9)

3rd 2 Nikiya (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Golden Chance

Forecast $17

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $107

Trio $14

Quartet $402

Scratchings: 4 Wildly In Love, 6 Noemi

RACE 3

1st 1 Azeeza ($44-$14)

2nd 8 Hot Money ($9)

3rd 7 Astute Vision ($42)

4th 3 Spanish Oasis

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (1-8) $18, (1-7) $98, (7-8) $59

Tierce No winner ($3,878 carried forward)

Trio $601

Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 4 Jamie's Joy ($68-$17)

2nd 1 La Duchesse ($5.10)

3rd 2 Teetotal ($8)

4th 3 Cop That

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (2-4) $12, (1-2) $5

Tierce $543

Trio $22

Quartet No winner ($1,358 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 7 Dancing Feather ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Royal Kitty ($5.10)

3rd 5 Blush Of Dawn ($14)

4th 2 Hit The Gas

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $18

Tierce $109

Trio $38

Quartet $1,898

RACE 6

1st 1 What A Blast ($39-$17)

2nd 7 Northern Route ($9)

3rd 6 Roy's Physco ($12)

4th 12 Eccellerate

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (1-7) $16, (1-6) $19, (6-7) $14

Tierce $342

Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Everdene ($21-$10)

2nd 2 Roy's Novice ($16)

3rd 5 Live As One ($9)

4th 6 Bold Beauty

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (2-3) $20, (3-5) $9, (2-5) $16

Tierce $503

Trio $68

Quartet No winner ($626 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Oloye ($54-$18)

2nd 7 Mary O ($7)

3rd 10 Karatage ($16)

4th 12 Call Me Tonight

Forecast $48

Place Forecast (2-7) $22, (2-10) $29, (7-10) $19

Tierce $1,822

Trio $201

Quartet No winner ($986 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 13 Spring Lightning

