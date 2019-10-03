Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Diamondsandpearls ($23-$9)
2nd 11 Kildonan Bay ($53)
3rd 6 Captain Of Colour ($10)
4th 2 Chanel Allure
Forecast $205
Place Forecast (1-11) $41, (1-6) $10, (6-11) $60 Tierce $2,098 Trio $325
Quartet No winner ($550 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Georgina Rose ($25-$10)
2nd 1 Accidental Tourist ($9)
3rd 2 Procrastination ($8)
4th 8 San's Dancer
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (1-4) $11, (2-4) $15, (1-2) $12 Tierce $371 Trio $35
Quartet $880, ($1,066 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Coldhardcash ($20-$5.10)
2nd 7 Mutawaary ($16)
3rd 12 Dispicable ($8)
4th 5 Royal Rustler
Forecast $63
Place Forecast (3-7) $20, (3-12) $8, (7-12) $15 Tierce $833 Trio $47
Quartet $1,168, ($1,428 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Master Of Fire, 10 Double Espresso, 14 Candle Cove
RACE 4
1st 8 Lady Caroline Lamb ($16-$5.10)
2nd 7 Preferential ($7)
3rd 12 Silva Magic ($17)
4th 1 Crimea
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (7-8) $6, (8-12) $14, (7-12) $11 Tierce $201
Trio $59 Quartet $518
Scratchings: 3 Ruby Slippers , 6 Little Miss Philly
RACE 5
1st 7 Liverpool Champ ($21-$5.10)
2nd 2 Techno Captain ($8)
3rd 8 Truly Wicked ($15)
4th 4 El Sereno
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (2-7) $6, (7-8) $12, (2-8) $19
Tierce $432 Trio $78
Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Kheelan Dynasty
RACE 6
1st 9 Skyfire ($58-$21)
2nd 8 Such A Rush ($9)
3rd 1 African Dynasty ($7)
4th 13 Stormborne Thunder
Forecast $101
Place Forecast (8-9) $17, (1-9) $23, (1-8) $11
Tierce No winner ($2,048 carried forward)
Trio $94
Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Flaming Desire, 6 Jamie's Joy, 14 Roy's Novice, 15 Barinois
RACE 7
1st 6 Gimme Peace ($30-$9)
2nd 7 What A Blast ($9)
3rd 5 Nicklaus ($38)
4th 11 Uncle Frank
Forecast $52
Place Forecast (6-7) $12, (5-6) $27, (5-7) $18
Tierce $802
Trio $138
Quartet No winner ($922 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
