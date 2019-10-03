Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Oct 03, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Diamondsandpearls ($23-$9)

2nd 11 Kildonan Bay ($53)

3rd 6 Captain Of Colour ($10)

4th 2 Chanel Allure

Forecast $205

Place Forecast (1-11) $41, (1-6) $10, (6-11) $60 Tierce $2,098 Trio $325

Racing

Marmalade Cat can outsprint them in Race 2

Related Stories

The Oscar goes to Mr Rockwell

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Loyalty Man to make amends

Quartet No winner ($550 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 4 Georgina Rose ($25-$10)

2nd 1 Accidental Tourist ($9)

3rd 2 Procrastination ($8)

4th 8 San's Dancer

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (1-4) $11, (2-4) $15, (1-2) $12 Tierce $371 Trio $35

Quartet $880, ($1,066 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Coldhardcash ($20-$5.10)

2nd 7 Mutawaary ($16)

3rd 12 Dispicable ($8)

4th 5 Royal Rustler

Forecast $63

Place Forecast (3-7) $20, (3-12) $8, (7-12) $15 Tierce $833 Trio $47

Quartet $1,168, ($1,428 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Master Of Fire, 10 Double Espresso, 14 Candle Cove

RACE 4

1st 8 Lady Caroline Lamb ($16-$5.10)

2nd 7 Preferential ($7)

3rd 12 Silva Magic ($17)

4th 1 Crimea

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (7-8) $6, (8-12) $14, (7-12) $11 Tierce $201

Trio $59 Quartet $518

Scratchings: 3 Ruby Slippers , 6 Little Miss Philly

RACE 5

1st 7 Liverpool Champ ($21-$5.10)

2nd 2 Techno Captain ($8)

3rd 8 Truly Wicked ($15)

4th 4 El Sereno

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (2-7) $6, (7-8) $12, (2-8) $19

Tierce $432 Trio $78

Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Kheelan Dynasty

RACE 6

1st 9 Skyfire ($58-$21)

2nd 8 Such A Rush ($9)

3rd 1 African Dynasty ($7)

4th 13 Stormborne Thunder

Forecast $101

Place Forecast (8-9) $17, (1-9) $23, (1-8) $11

Tierce No winner ($2,048 carried forward)

Trio $94

Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Flaming Desire, 6 Jamie's Joy, 14 Roy's Novice, 15 Barinois

RACE 7

1st 6 Gimme Peace ($30-$9)

2nd 7 What A Blast ($9)

3rd 5 Nicklaus ($38)

4th 11 Uncle Frank

Forecast $52

Place Forecast (6-7) $12, (5-6) $27, (5-7) $18

Tierce $802

Trio $138

Quartet No winner ($922 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING