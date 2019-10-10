Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 14 On The Scent ($32-$9)

2nd 1 O Sole Mio ($12)

3rd 9 Duchess Of State ($6)

4th 2 Over The Way

Forecast $111

Place Forecast (1-14) $22, (9-14) $7, (1-9) $8

Tierce $1,197

Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($432 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Casting Call

RACE 2

1st 5 Anderson ($57-$13)

2nd 8 Track Attack ($6)

3rd 1 Captain Flinders ($6)

4th 3 Flowerscape

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (5-8) $10, (1-5) $11, (1-8) $5

Tierce $228

Trio $22

Quartet $383

RACE 3

1st 1 Khopesh ($15-$8)

2nd 4 Over The Odds ($9)

3rd 5 Double Crown ($7)

4th 7 Abraham Lincoln

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (1-4) $8, (1-5) $6, (4-5) $10

Tierce $56

Trio $15

Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Maningi Indaba ($23-$9)

2nd 1 Mary Moon ($19)

3rd 8 Pay Pay ($7)

4th 5 White Lace

Forecast $54

Place Forecast (1-2) $28, (2-8) $6, (1-8) $20

Tierce $583 Trio $47

Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Futuristic Dame

RACE 5

1st 14 Super Silvano ($35-$12)

2nd 12 Hurricane Harry ($8)

3rd 3 Six Degrees ($21)

4th 8 Black Belt

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (12-14) $15, (3-14) $43, (3-12) $23

Tierce $1,078 Trio $181

Quartet No winner ($958 carried forward)

Scratching: 15 Cyber Law

Result of Race 6 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results