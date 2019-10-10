Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 14 On The Scent ($32-$9)
2nd 1 O Sole Mio ($12)
3rd 9 Duchess Of State ($6)
4th 2 Over The Way
Forecast $111
Place Forecast (1-14) $22, (9-14) $7, (1-9) $8
Tierce $1,197
Trio $40
Quartet No winner ($432 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Casting Call
RACE 2
1st 5 Anderson ($57-$13)
2nd 8 Track Attack ($6)
3rd 1 Captain Flinders ($6)
4th 3 Flowerscape
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (5-8) $10, (1-5) $11, (1-8) $5
Tierce $228
Trio $22
Quartet $383
RACE 3
1st 1 Khopesh ($15-$8)
2nd 4 Over The Odds ($9)
3rd 5 Double Crown ($7)
4th 7 Abraham Lincoln
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (1-4) $8, (1-5) $6, (4-5) $10
Tierce $56
Trio $15
Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Maningi Indaba ($23-$9)
2nd 1 Mary Moon ($19)
3rd 8 Pay Pay ($7)
4th 5 White Lace
Forecast $54
Place Forecast (1-2) $28, (2-8) $6, (1-8) $20
Tierce $583 Trio $47
Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Futuristic Dame
RACE 5
1st 14 Super Silvano ($35-$12)
2nd 12 Hurricane Harry ($8)
3rd 3 Six Degrees ($21)
4th 8 Black Belt
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (12-14) $15, (3-14) $43, (3-12) $23
Tierce $1,078 Trio $181
Quartet No winner ($958 carried forward)
Scratching: 15 Cyber Law
Result of Race 6 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
