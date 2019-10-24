Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Juniper Lane ($44-$13) 2nd 10 Quatro Five Six ($51) 3rd 14 Vinodh's Boy ($7) 4th 8 Joint Effort Forecast $462 Place Forecast (3-10) $52, (3-14) $9, (10-14) $67 Tierce No winner ($900 carried forward) Trio $765 Quartet No winner ($322 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Chukka, 16 Rasputin's Remedy, 17 Enzo
RACE 2
1st 10 Stormy Miss ($319-$59)
2nd 9 Ode ($6) 3rd 8 Kildonan Bay ($7)
4th 12 To The Max Forecast $148 Place Forecast (9-10) $32, (8-10) $53, (8-9) $4 Tierce $4,815 Trio $160 Quartet No winner ($440 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Cut Loose
RACE 3
1st 7 Linear ($41-$10) 2nd 6 Winter Sun ($9) 3rd 2 Dieci ($24) 4th 12 Candle Rock Forecast $41 Place Forecast (6-7) $12, (2-7) $56, (2-6) $30 Tierce $2,168 Trio $356 Quartet No winner ($1,004 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Extravargant
RACE 4
1st 2 Kingsmead ($27-$13)
1st 5 Coldhardcash ($5.30-$6)
3rd 7 Leslie Shadowliner ($20)
4th 3 Final Attempt Forecast $31
Place Forecast (2-5) $9, (2-7) $23, (5-7) $13 Tierce (2-5-7) $182, (5-2-7) $141
Trio $70 Quartet (2-5-7-3) $697, (5-2-7-3) $577, ($753 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Pearl Of Asia, 6 Hampton Court
Results of Races 5 to 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now