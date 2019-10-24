Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 3 Juniper Lane ($44-$13) 2nd 10 Quatro Five Six ($51) 3rd 14 Vinodh's Boy ($7) 4th 8 Joint Effort Forecast $462 Place Forecast (3-10) $52, (3-14) $9, (10-14) $67 Tierce No winner ($900 carried forward) Trio $765 Quartet No winner ($322 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Chukka, 16 Rasputin's Remedy, 17 Enzo

RACE 2

1st 10 Stormy Miss ($319-$59)

2nd 9 Ode ($6) 3rd 8 Kildonan Bay ($7)

4th 12 To The Max Forecast $148 Place Forecast (9-10) $32, (8-10) $53, (8-9) $4 Tierce $4,815 Trio $160 Quartet No winner ($440 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Cut Loose

RACE 3

1st 7 Linear ($41-$10) 2nd 6 Winter Sun ($9) 3rd 2 Dieci ($24) 4th 12 Candle Rock Forecast $41 Place Forecast (6-7) $12, (2-7) $56, (2-6) $30 Tierce $2,168 Trio $356 Quartet No winner ($1,004 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Extravargant

RACE 4

1st 2 Kingsmead ($27-$13)

1st 5 Coldhardcash ($5.30-$6)

3rd 7 Leslie Shadowliner ($20)

4th 3 Final Attempt Forecast $31

Place Forecast (2-5) $9, (2-7) $23, (5-7) $13 Tierce (2-5-7) $182, (5-2-7) $141

Trio $70 Quartet (2-5-7-3) $697, (5-2-7-3) $577, ($753 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Pearl Of Asia, 6 Hampton Court

Results of Races 5 to 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results