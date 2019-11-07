Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Dust Storm ($224-$25)
2nd 3 Touch Of Fate ($6)
3rd 8 Macallan ($8)
4th 7 James Peter
Forecast $136
Place Forecast (2-3) $47, (2-8) $90, (3-8) $7
Tierce No winner ($6,572 carried forward)
Trio $446
Quartet No winner ($422 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Fast As Silver
RACE 2
1st 4 Arianos Spinner ($11-$9)
2nd 3 At Your Request ($7)
3rd 6 Annaberg ($6)
4th 5 Capriccio
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (3-4) $5, (4-6) $5, (3-6) $5
Tierce $65 Trio $8 Quartet $142
Scratching: 1 Trap Queen
RACE 3
1st 2 Desolate Road ($9-$7)
2nd 1 The Master ($9)
3rd 3 Good Rhythm (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Final Attempt
Forecast $6
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $35 Trio $14 Quartet $43
Scratchings: 5 Star Vega,
6 Land Of Mystery
RACE 4
1st 3 Je Ne Sais Quoi ($61-$10)
2nd 8 Abbey ($5.10)
3rd 6 Bell Jar ($15)
4th 7 Adorable Analia
Forecast $38
Place Forecast (3-8) $14, (3-6) $37, (6-8) $13
Tierce $739 Trio $129
Quartet No winner ($98 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Orient Express
RACE 5
1st 1 Big King ($39-$9)
2nd 2 Mutawaary ($5.10)
3rd 9 Seventh Son ($9)
4th 8 Lupo
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-9) $9, (2-9) $7
Tierce $127
Trio $21
Quartet No winner ($1,232 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Pickawinner,
6 Kingston Park
RACE 6
1st 1 Sunset Eyes ($8-$7)
2nd 3 Elusive Heart ($13)
3rd 8 Hey Boy ($6)
4th 7 Kingsmead
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (1-8) $6, (3-8) $20
Tierce $131
Trio $41
Quartet $1,174
Scratching: 6 Di Mazzio
RACE 7
1st 7 Dune Dance ($95-$18)
2nd 6 Captain Of Colour ($7)
3rd 2 Spanish Oasis ($11)
4th 3 La Bahia
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (6-7) $20, (2-7) $36, (2-6) $6
Tierce $1,110
Trio $71
Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
