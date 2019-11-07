Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Nov 07, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Dust Storm ($224-$25)

2nd 3 Touch Of Fate ($6)

3rd 8 Macallan ($8)

4th 7 James Peter

Forecast $136

Place Forecast (2-3) $47, (2-8) $90, (3-8) $7

Tierce No winner ($6,572 carried forward)

Trio $446

Quartet No winner ($422 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Fast As Silver

RACE 2

1st 4 Arianos Spinner ($11-$9)

2nd 3 At Your Request ($7)

3rd 6 Annaberg ($6)

4th 5 Capriccio

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (3-4) $5, (4-6) $5, (3-6) $5

Tierce $65 Trio $8 Quartet $142

Scratching: 1 Trap Queen

RACE 3

1st 2 Desolate Road ($9-$7)

2nd 1 The Master ($9)

3rd 3 Good Rhythm (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Final Attempt

Forecast $6

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $35 Trio $14 Quartet $43

Scratchings: 5 Star Vega,

6 Land Of Mystery

RACE 4

1st 3 Je Ne Sais Quoi ($61-$10)

2nd 8 Abbey ($5.10)

3rd 6 Bell Jar ($15)

4th 7 Adorable Analia

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (3-8) $14, (3-6) $37, (6-8) $13

Tierce $739 Trio $129

Quartet No winner ($98 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Orient Express

RACE 5

1st 1 Big King ($39-$9)

2nd 2 Mutawaary ($5.10)

3rd 9 Seventh Son ($9)

4th 8 Lupo

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-9) $9, (2-9) $7

Tierce $127

Trio $21

Quartet No winner ($1,232 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Pickawinner,

6 Kingston Park

RACE 6

1st 1 Sunset Eyes ($8-$7)

2nd 3 Elusive Heart ($13)

3rd 8 Hey Boy ($6)

4th 7 Kingsmead

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (1-8) $6, (3-8) $20

Tierce $131

Trio $41

Quartet $1,174

Scratching: 6 Di Mazzio

RACE 7

1st 7 Dune Dance ($95-$18)

2nd 6 Captain Of Colour ($7)

3rd 2 Spanish Oasis ($11)

4th 3 La Bahia

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (6-7) $20, (2-7) $36, (2-6) $6

Tierce $1,110

Trio $71

Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

