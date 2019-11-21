Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Winter Tango ($80-$16)

2nd 1 Kursk ($10)

3rd 4 Congo Compaq ($5.10)

4th 2 JJ The Wolf

Forecast $108 Place Forecast (1-5) $29, (4-5) $14, (1-4) $14 Tierce $1,558 Trio $91

Quartet No winner ($952 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Racing

Hotshots Slam back in form

Related Stories

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Withdrawals for Singapore meet

Scratching: 13 Nixon

RACE 2

1st 4 Happy Wanderer ($23-$10)

2nd 5 Alpha Pappa ($6)

3rd 7 Zeno ($11)

4th 3 Smart William

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (4-5) $7, (4-7) $11, (5-7) $8 Tierce $245 Trio $32

Quartet $604

Scratching: 11 Golden Rod

RACE 3

1st 1 Jephthah ($54-$12)

2nd 3 Brave Tiger ($8)

3rd 5 Aqua Bolt ($7)

4th 7 Moon Rock

Forecast $49 Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-5) $15, (3-5) $4 Tierce $307 Trio $52

Quartet $722

RACE 4

1st 8 Missisippi Burning ($10-$9)

2nd 9 Amy Johnson ($8)

3rd 3 Point Of Sale ($16)

4th 10 Aye Aye

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (8-9) $15, (3-8) $24, (3-9) $49 Tierce $361 Trio $104

Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 4 Meraki ($64-$14)

2nd 2 Sovereign Spirit ($9)

3rd 1 Padre Pio ($9)

4th 5 Spectra Force

Forecast $70 Place Forecast (2-4) $24, (1-4) $11, (1-2) $9 Tierce $475 Trio $54

Quartet No winner ($1,290 carried forward)

Result of Race 6 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING