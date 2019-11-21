Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 5 Winter Tango ($80-$16)

2nd 1 Kursk ($10)

3rd 4 Congo Compaq ($5.10)

4th 2 JJ The Wolf

Forecast $108 Place Forecast (1-5) $29, (4-5) $14, (1-4) $14 Tierce $1,558 Trio $91

Quartet No winner ($952 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 13 Nixon

RACE 2

1st 4 Happy Wanderer ($23-$10)

2nd 5 Alpha Pappa ($6)

3rd 7 Zeno ($11)

4th 3 Smart William

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (4-5) $7, (4-7) $11, (5-7) $8 Tierce $245 Trio $32

Quartet $604

Scratching: 11 Golden Rod

RACE 3

1st 1 Jephthah ($54-$12)

2nd 3 Brave Tiger ($8)

3rd 5 Aqua Bolt ($7)

4th 7 Moon Rock

Forecast $49 Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-5) $15, (3-5) $4 Tierce $307 Trio $52

Quartet $722

RACE 4

1st 8 Missisippi Burning ($10-$9)

2nd 9 Amy Johnson ($8)

3rd 3 Point Of Sale ($16)

4th 10 Aye Aye

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (8-9) $15, (3-8) $24, (3-9) $49 Tierce $361 Trio $104

Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 4 Meraki ($64-$14)

2nd 2 Sovereign Spirit ($9)

3rd 1 Padre Pio ($9)

4th 5 Spectra Force

Forecast $70 Place Forecast (2-4) $24, (1-4) $11, (1-2) $9 Tierce $475 Trio $54

Quartet No winner ($1,290 carried forward)

Result of Race 6 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.