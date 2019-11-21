Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Winter Tango ($80-$16)
2nd 1 Kursk ($10)
3rd 4 Congo Compaq ($5.10)
4th 2 JJ The Wolf
Forecast $108 Place Forecast (1-5) $29, (4-5) $14, (1-4) $14 Tierce $1,558 Trio $91
Quartet No winner ($952 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 13 Nixon
RACE 2
1st 4 Happy Wanderer ($23-$10)
2nd 5 Alpha Pappa ($6)
3rd 7 Zeno ($11)
4th 3 Smart William
Forecast $24 Place Forecast (4-5) $7, (4-7) $11, (5-7) $8 Tierce $245 Trio $32
Quartet $604
Scratching: 11 Golden Rod
RACE 3
1st 1 Jephthah ($54-$12)
2nd 3 Brave Tiger ($8)
3rd 5 Aqua Bolt ($7)
4th 7 Moon Rock
Forecast $49 Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-5) $15, (3-5) $4 Tierce $307 Trio $52
Quartet $722
RACE 4
1st 8 Missisippi Burning ($10-$9)
2nd 9 Amy Johnson ($8)
3rd 3 Point Of Sale ($16)
4th 10 Aye Aye
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (8-9) $15, (3-8) $24, (3-9) $49 Tierce $361 Trio $104
Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 4 Meraki ($64-$14)
2nd 2 Sovereign Spirit ($9)
3rd 1 Padre Pio ($9)
4th 5 Spectra Force
Forecast $70 Place Forecast (2-4) $24, (1-4) $11, (1-2) $9 Tierce $475 Trio $54
Quartet No winner ($1,290 carried forward)
Result of Race 6 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.
