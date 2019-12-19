Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 4 Joseph Barry ($24-$8)
2nd 7 Stuck On You ($17)
3rd 2 Emblem Of Hope (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Pray For Rain
Forecast 4-7 $30
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $656 Trio $52
Quartet No winner ($934 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Atkinson Grimshaw
RACE 2
1st 3 Springisintheair ($10-$7)
2nd 1 Over The Way ($8)
3rd 8 The Vow ($6)
4th 6 A Moment Apart
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-8) $3, (1-8) $5
Tierce $31 Trio $8
Quartet $106
Scratching: 2 Winter's Awakening
RACE 3
1st 3 Brooklyn's Choice ($37-$14)
2nd 1 Senor Don ($10)
3rd 4 Hope And Pray (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Forged In Flame
Forecast $30
Tierce $203 Trio $30
Quartet No winner ($1,054 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Star Of Silver ($54-$17)
2nd 1 Indi Anna ($7)
3rd 2 Esteemal (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Cruise Along
Forecast $32
Tierce $143
Trio $16
Quartet $392
Scratching: 4 Point Of Sale
RACE 5
1st 5 Hammie's Fan ($40-$15)
2nd 6 Sweet Karma ($16)
3rd 3 Kathleen ($7)
4th 7 Joy Maisha
Forecast $131
Place Forecast (5-6) $26, (3-5) $13, (3-6) $19
Tierce $1,374
Trio $212
Quartet No winner ($456 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Fortune Flies ($14-$9)
2nd 3 Coral Bay ($7)
3rd 2 Madonna (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Jacqueline
Forecast $14
Tierce $130
Trio $27
Quartet $357
Scratching: 5 Perfect Air
Result of Race 7 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
