Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 Joseph Barry ($24-$8)

2nd 7 Stuck On You ($17)

3rd 2 Emblem Of Hope (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Pray For Rain

Forecast 4-7 $30

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $656 Trio $52

Quartet No winner ($934 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Atkinson Grimshaw

RACE 2

1st 3 Springisintheair ($10-$7)

2nd 1 Over The Way ($8)

3rd 8 The Vow ($6)

4th 6 A Moment Apart

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-8) $3, (1-8) $5

Tierce $31 Trio $8

Quartet $106

Scratching: 2 Winter's Awakening

RACE 3

1st 3 Brooklyn's Choice ($37-$14)

2nd 1 Senor Don ($10)

3rd 4 Hope And Pray (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Forged In Flame

Forecast $30

Tierce $203 Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($1,054 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Star Of Silver ($54-$17)

2nd 1 Indi Anna ($7)

3rd 2 Esteemal (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Cruise Along

Forecast $32

Tierce $143

Trio $16

Quartet $392

Scratching: 4 Point Of Sale

RACE 5

1st 5 Hammie's Fan ($40-$15)

2nd 6 Sweet Karma ($16)

3rd 3 Kathleen ($7)

4th 7 Joy Maisha

Forecast $131

Place Forecast (5-6) $26, (3-5) $13, (3-6) $19

Tierce $1,374

Trio $212

Quartet No winner ($456 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Fortune Flies ($14-$9)

2nd 3 Coral Bay ($7)

3rd 2 Madonna (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Jacqueline

Forecast $14

Tierce $130

Trio $27

Quartet $357

Scratching: 5 Perfect Air