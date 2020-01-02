Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 1 Vernichey ($7-$6)
2nd 4 Ziva De Grace ($9)
3rd 3 Kind Judy (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Platinum Dawn
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $35
Trio $13
Quartet $182
Scratching: 2 Queen Isabella
RACE 2
1st 7 Uptotrix ($52-$12)
2nd 13 Royal View ($9)
3rd 3 Miss Charlotte ($7)
4th 4 Explosive Beauty
Forecast $76
Place Forecast (7-13) $19, (3-7) $12, (3-13) $9
Tierce $506
Trio $66
Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Miss Marmalade, 15 Katie's Treasure
RACE 3
1st 1 Room At The Top ($102-$25)
2nd 8 Joseph Jagger ($7)
3rd 2 Sea Sponge ($11)
4th 3 Velvet Season
Forecast $99
Place Forecast (1-8) $25, (1-2) $49, (2-8) $9
Tierce No winner ($1,518 carried forward)
Trio $197
Quartet No winner ($560 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Romanesca, 15 Dom Seguidor, 16 Fire Island
RACE 4
1st 5 Suzi Woo ($29-$8)
2nd 12 Bint El Malak ($11)
3rd 10 Purple Persuasion ($9)
4th 11 More Than A Dime
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (5-12) $16, (5-10) $8, (10-12) $8
Tierce $380
Trio $29
Quartet No winner ($716 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 11 Windy Flight ($83-$35)
2nd 13 Washington Square ($5.10)
3rd 3 Number Eight ($19)
3rd 8 Quant Master ($6)
Forecast $37
Place Forecast (11-13) $17, (3-11) $19, (8-11) $12, (3-13) $6, (8-13) $2.50, (3-8) $10
Tierce (11-13-3) $986, (11-13-8) $493
Trio (3-11-13) $196, (8-11-13) $42
Quartet No winner ($942 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Panza
RACE 6
1st 6 Be Happy ($16-$7)
2nd 3 First Sighting ($13)
3rd 5 Angel Bouquet ($12)
4th 8 Soiree
Forecast $37
Place Forecast (3-6) $14, (5-6) $12, (3-5) $20
Tierce $235
Trio $73
Quartet $1,148, ($1,363 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Coyote Girl
RACE 7
1st 1 G G's Dynasty ($11-$6)
2nd 8 Walterthepenniless ($12)
3rd 4 Williams Land ($6)
4th 2 Vinson
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-8) $9, (1-4) $7, (4-8) $17
Tierce $73
Trio $27
Quartet $1,118
