Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Jan 02, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Vernichey ($7-$6)

2nd 4 Ziva De Grace ($9)

3rd 3 Kind Judy (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Platinum Dawn

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (Refund)

2020 New Year Cup
Racing

Nowyousee how good he is

Related Stories

Great start for trainer Jason Ong

Limited Edition works earnestly under Duric

Court Lady Of Steel

Tierce $35

Trio $13

Quartet $182

Scratching: 2 Queen Isabella

RACE 2

1st 7 Uptotrix ($52-$12)

2nd 13 Royal View ($9)

3rd 3 Miss Charlotte ($7)

4th 4 Explosive Beauty

Forecast $76

Place Forecast (7-13) $19, (3-7) $12, (3-13) $9

Tierce $506

Trio $66

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Miss Marmalade, 15 Katie's Treasure

RACE 3

1st 1 Room At The Top ($102-$25)

2nd 8 Joseph Jagger ($7)

3rd 2 Sea Sponge ($11)

4th 3 Velvet Season

Forecast $99

Place Forecast (1-8) $25, (1-2) $49, (2-8) $9

Tierce No winner ($1,518 carried forward)

Trio $197

Quartet No winner ($560 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Romanesca, 15 Dom Seguidor, 16 Fire Island

RACE 4

1st 5 Suzi Woo ($29-$8)

2nd 12 Bint El Malak ($11)

3rd 10 Purple Persuasion ($9)

4th 11 More Than A Dime

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (5-12) $16, (5-10) $8, (10-12) $8

Tierce $380

Trio $29

Quartet No winner ($716 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 11 Windy Flight ($83-$35)

2nd 13 Washington Square ($5.10)

3rd 3 Number Eight ($19)

3rd 8 Quant Master ($6)

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (11-13) $17, (3-11) $19, (8-11) $12, (3-13) $6, (8-13) $2.50, (3-8) $10

Tierce (11-13-3) $986, (11-13-8) $493

Trio (3-11-13) $196, (8-11-13) $42

Quartet No winner ($942 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Panza

RACE 6

1st 6 Be Happy ($16-$7)

2nd 3 First Sighting ($13)

3rd 5 Angel Bouquet ($12)

4th 8 Soiree

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (3-6) $14, (5-6) $12, (3-5) $20

Tierce $235

Trio $73

Quartet $1,148, ($1,363 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Coyote Girl

RACE 7

1st 1 G G's Dynasty ($11-$6)

2nd 8 Walterthepenniless ($12)

3rd 4 Williams Land ($6)

4th 2 Vinson

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-8) $9, (1-4) $7, (4-8) $17

Tierce $73

Trio $27

Quartet $1,118

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING