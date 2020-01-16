Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 12 Heroic Deed ($18-$7)
2nd 14 Forest Jump ($8)
3rd 8 Purple Powahouse ($37)
4th 15 Lord Of The Manor
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (12-14) $9, (8-12) $57, (8-14) $47
Tierce No winner ($1,456 carried forward)
Trio $216
Quartet No winner ($766 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Seventh Song, 2 Miller Man, 17 Dimitri, 18 Master Dancer
RACE 2
1st 13 Living Waters ($15-$7)
2nd 14 Black Fox ($11)
3rd 5 Fade To Black ($7)
4th 15 Grey Linngari
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (13-14) $7, (5-13) $14, (5-14) $37
Tierce $203
Trio $105
Quartet $643, ($756 carried forward)
Scratchings: 16 Light Em Up, 17 Mana Santana
RACE 3
1st 7 Imperial Rage ($11-$6)
2nd 9 Cassius Colt ($9)
3rd 4 Rock With Me ($9)
4th 2 Power To Command
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (7-9) $6, (4-7) $5, (4-9) $12
Tierce $59 Trio $21
Quartet $462
Scratchings: 14 Backgammon, 15 Montgomery
RACE 4
1st 8 Twice Golden ($59-$15)
2nd 9 Wildlife Safari ($42)
3rd 3 Paybackthemoney ($6)
4th 12 Greek Sword
Forecast $230 Place Forecast (8-9) $49, (3-8) $11, (3-9) $23
Tierce $1,374
Trio $237
Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Enjoy The View ($117-$29)
2nd 4 Made In Hollywood ($8)
3rd 10 Wave ($8)
4th 8 High Voltage
Forecast $162
Place Forecast (4-6) $40, (6-10) $19, (4-10) $6
Tierce $4,487
Trio $87
Quartet No winner ($794 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Candy Galore ($90-$21)
2nd 1 Whizz Of Odds ($5.10)
3rd 8 Be Happy ($10)
4th 13 Zadora
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (3-8) $23, (1-8) $6
Tierce $805
Trio $48
Quartet No winner ($1,646 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Sarabi
RACE 7
1st 5 Ooh La La ($36-$11)
2nd 3 Sanskrift ($17)
3rd 9 Spam Alert ($15)
4th 10 On The Double
Forecast $183
Place Forecast (3-5) $43, (5-9) $24, (3-9) $41 Tierce $864 Trio $584
Quartet No winner ($2,078 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Inn A Minute, 2 Arianos Shadow, 4 Liquid Irish
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time.
