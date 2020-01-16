Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Jan 16, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 12 Heroic Deed ($18-$7)

2nd 14 Forest Jump ($8)

3rd 8 Purple Powahouse ($37)

4th 15 Lord Of The Manor

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (12-14) $9, (8-12) $57, (8-14) $47

Tierce No winner ($1,456 carried forward)

Trio $216

Quartet No winner ($766 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Seventh Song, 2 Miller Man, 17 Dimitri, 18 Master Dancer

RACE 2

1st 13 Living Waters ($15-$7)

2nd 14 Black Fox ($11)

3rd 5 Fade To Black ($7)

4th 15 Grey Linngari

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (13-14) $7, (5-13) $14, (5-14) $37

Tierce $203

Trio $105

Quartet $643, ($756 carried forward)

Scratchings: 16 Light Em Up, 17 Mana Santana

RACE 3

1st 7 Imperial Rage ($11-$6)

2nd 9 Cassius Colt ($9)

3rd 4 Rock With Me ($9)

4th 2 Power To Command

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (7-9) $6, (4-7) $5, (4-9) $12

Tierce $59 Trio $21

Quartet $462

Scratchings: 14 Backgammon, 15 Montgomery

RACE 4

1st 8 Twice Golden ($59-$15)

2nd 9 Wildlife Safari ($42)

3rd 3 Paybackthemoney ($6)

4th 12 Greek Sword

Forecast $230 Place Forecast (8-9) $49, (3-8) $11, (3-9) $23

Tierce $1,374

Trio $237

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Enjoy The View ($117-$29)

2nd 4 Made In Hollywood ($8)

3rd 10 Wave ($8)

4th 8 High Voltage

Forecast $162

Place Forecast (4-6) $40, (6-10) $19, (4-10) $6

Tierce $4,487

Trio $87

Quartet No winner ($794 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Candy Galore ($90-$21)

2nd 1 Whizz Of Odds ($5.10)

3rd 8 Be Happy ($10)

4th 13 Zadora

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (3-8) $23, (1-8) $6

Tierce $805

Trio $48

Quartet No winner ($1,646 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Sarabi

RACE 7

1st 5 Ooh La La ($36-$11)

2nd 3 Sanskrift ($17)

3rd 9 Spam Alert ($15)

4th 10 On The Double

Forecast $183

Place Forecast (3-5) $43, (5-9) $24, (3-9) $41 Tierce $864 Trio $584

Quartet No winner ($2,078 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Inn A Minute, 2 Arianos Shadow, 4 Liquid Irish

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time.

