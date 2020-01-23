Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Jan 23, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Kindred Countess ($25-$7)

2nd 7 Royal Splurge ($7)

3rd 2 Queen Nitocris ($27)

4th 4 Yes No Maybe

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (1-2) $21, (2-7) $15

Mr Malek ready to rock you

Tierce $225

Trio $66

Quartet No winner ($1,226 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Gina's Girl

RACE 2

1st 5 Scolding ($17-$6)

2nd 4 Rusalka ($7)

3rd 3 John In Flight ($15)

4th 1 Croisade De Verite

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (4-5) $4, (3-5) $17, (3-4) $10

Tierce $246

Trio $46

Quartet $1,029

RACE 3

1st 6 Ocean Master ($37-$7)

2nd 8 Phantom Rolls ($18)

3rd 10 Interstate ($32)

4th 2 St Patrick's Flame

Forecast $106

Place Forecast (6-8) $30, (6-10) $90, (8-10) $49

Tierce $3,343

Trio $815

Quartet No winner ($696 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Trial Run

RACE 4

1st 2 Fiery Fort ($57-$20)

2nd 4 King Capone ($23)

3rd 3 Giacomo ($8)

4th 1 Mighty Rock

Forecast $116

Place Forecast (2-4) $34, (2-3) $17, (3-4) $21

Tierce $521

Trio $105

Quartet $994

RACE 5

1st 2 Wylie's Flame ($15-$7)

2nd 10 Hopeful ($24)

3rd 5 Rock Stardom ($10)

4th 4 Lateral's Flash

Forecast $80

Place Forecast (2-10) $27, (2-5) $5, (5-10) $21

Tierce $748

Trio $153

Quartet No winner ($324 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Exclusivity

RACE 6

1st 2 Seattle Mermaid ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Ultra Boost ($6)

3rd 5 Yodalicious ($10)

4th 8 The Greek Soldier

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (2-5) $7, (4-5) $7

Tierce $41

Trio $20

Quartet $126

Scratching: 7 For Luck Sake

RACE 7

1st 4 Master Newton ($67-$22)

2nd 8 Gold Pact ($31)

3rd 3 Sail Smartly ($6)

4th 2 Believethisbeauty

Forecast $288

Place Forecast (4-8) $45, (3-4) $15, (3-8) $27

Tierce $4,022

Trio $178

Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward)

Scratching: 14 Queensberry Rules

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

