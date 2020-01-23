Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 1 Kindred Countess ($25-$7)
2nd 7 Royal Splurge ($7)
3rd 2 Queen Nitocris ($27)
4th 4 Yes No Maybe
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (1-2) $21, (2-7) $15
Tierce $225
Trio $66
Quartet No winner ($1,226 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Gina's Girl
RACE 2
1st 5 Scolding ($17-$6)
2nd 4 Rusalka ($7)
3rd 3 John In Flight ($15)
4th 1 Croisade De Verite
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (4-5) $4, (3-5) $17, (3-4) $10
Tierce $246
Trio $46
Quartet $1,029
RACE 3
1st 6 Ocean Master ($37-$7)
2nd 8 Phantom Rolls ($18)
3rd 10 Interstate ($32)
4th 2 St Patrick's Flame
Forecast $106
Place Forecast (6-8) $30, (6-10) $90, (8-10) $49
Tierce $3,343
Trio $815
Quartet No winner ($696 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Trial Run
RACE 4
1st 2 Fiery Fort ($57-$20)
2nd 4 King Capone ($23)
3rd 3 Giacomo ($8)
4th 1 Mighty Rock
Forecast $116
Place Forecast (2-4) $34, (2-3) $17, (3-4) $21
Tierce $521
Trio $105
Quartet $994
RACE 5
1st 2 Wylie's Flame ($15-$7)
2nd 10 Hopeful ($24)
3rd 5 Rock Stardom ($10)
4th 4 Lateral's Flash
Forecast $80
Place Forecast (2-10) $27, (2-5) $5, (5-10) $21
Tierce $748
Trio $153
Quartet No winner ($324 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Exclusivity
RACE 6
1st 2 Seattle Mermaid ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Ultra Boost ($6)
3rd 5 Yodalicious ($10)
4th 8 The Greek Soldier
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (2-5) $7, (4-5) $7
Tierce $41
Trio $20
Quartet $126
Scratching: 7 For Luck Sake
RACE 7
1st 4 Master Newton ($67-$22)
2nd 8 Gold Pact ($31)
3rd 3 Sail Smartly ($6)
4th 2 Believethisbeauty
Forecast $288
Place Forecast (4-8) $45, (3-4) $15, (3-8) $27
Tierce $4,022
Trio $178
Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward)
Scratching: 14 Queensberry Rules
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now