Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Greenlighttoheaven ($24-$7)

2nd 7 Sir Pom ($15) 3rd 2 Walls Of Dubrovnik ($58) 4th 4 Var's Elusion

Forecast $69 Place Forecast (3-7) $13, (2-3) $47, (2-7) $113 Tierce No winner ($4,658 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $1,091 Quartet No winner ($1,454 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 3 Miss Marmalade ($35-$11)

2nd 14 Chanel Allure ($22)

3rd 12 Noble Freedom ($14)

4th 15 Two Paths

Forecast $211 Place Forecast (3-14) $46, (3-12) $20, (12-14) $41 Tierce $6,188

Trio $512 Quartet No winner ($2,172 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Question Time

RACE 3

1st 5 Katie's Treasure ($21-$9)

2nd 9 Candyman ($16)

3rd 10 Alma mater ($8)

4th 14 Masterofallisurvey

Forecast $68 Place Forecast (5-9) $22, (5-10) $9, (9-10) $12 Tierce $202 Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($3,072 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Dimitri, 18 Elegantly Sexy

RACE 4

1st 5 Moon In June ($37-$8)

2nd 4 Special Blend ($8)

3rd 9 Paths Of Victory ($8)

4th 2 Arizona Silk

Forecast $43 Place Forecast (4-5) $13, (5-9) $13, (4-9) $11 Tierce $1,162 Trio $59

Quartet $1,790

Scratching: 1 News Stream

RACE 5

1st 3 Dark Moon Down ($24-$11)

2nd 10 Isla Morada ($23)

3rd 8 Eden Gardens Glitz ($16)

4th 12 Twice To Sydney

Forecast $120 Place Forecast (3-10) $38, (3-8) $30, (8-10) $82 Tierce $2,142

Trio $591 Quartet No winner ($262 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Winter Retreat, 17 Jer

RACE 6

1st 8 Washington Square ($11-$8)

2nd 4 Charlie-Fox ($12)

3rd 5 Candle Cove ($7)

4th 1 Sarabi

Forecast $35 Place Forecast (4-8) $10, (5-8) $6, (4-5) $22 Tierce $212 Trio $52

Quartet No winner ($506 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 She's A Crusade

RACE 7

1st 5 Mai Tai ($14-$8)

2nd 8 Bella Bellarina ($15)

3rd 4 First Sighting ($9)

4th 6 Paper Ballerina

Forecast $44 Place Forecast (5-8) $14, (4-5) $9, (4-8) $26 Tierce $327 Trio $142

Quartet No winner ($810 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Coyote Girl

RACE 8

1st 9 Rise ($25-$7)

2nd 4 Clouded Leopard ($21)

3rd 5 Retrial ($42) 4th 7 Mission Beach

Forecast $76 Place Forecast (4-9) $27, (5-9) $61, (4-5) $129 Tierce $1,328

Trio $1,582 Quartet No winner ($1,068 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratchings: 1 Wylie's Wonder, 14 Rainbow Roe