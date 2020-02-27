WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 12 Stella Act ($472-$58)
2nd 14 Nirvana Girl ($8)
3rd 7 Ziva De Grace ($7)
4th 11 My Lady
Forecast $252 Place Forecast (12-14) $63, (7-12) $47, (7-14) $5 Tierce No winner ($1,586 carried forward) Trio $198 Quartet No winner ($70 carried forward)
Scratching: 17 Queen Isabella
RACE 2
1st 10 Matchless Captain ($91-$24)
2nd 15 Candyman ($5.10)
3rd 3 Donald Mcdonald ($13)
4th 8 Master Dancer
Forecast $47 Place Forecast (10-15) $18, (3-10) $38, (3-15) $12 Tierce $685 Trio $113 Quartet No winner ($204 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Firehawk, 18 Drambuie
RACE 3
1st 6 Brunilda ($10-$7)
2nd 9 Blanchetta ($57)
3rd 16 Good Girl ($6)
4th 14 Que-Tee
Forecast $81 Place Forecast (6-9) $30, (6-16) $5, (9-16) $90 Tierce $1,968 Trio $593 Quartet No winner ($392 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Whispering Hill, 18 Go Kitty
RACE 4
1st 4 Keep On Dancing ($16-$7)
2nd 6 To The Max ($7)
3rd 12 Empress Ella ($8)
4th 3 Ziva Noir
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (4-6) $9, (4-12) $7, (6-12) $10 Tierce $70 Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($772 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 10 Jet Lignite ($11-$6)
2nd 8 All Time High ($10)
3rd 4 Double Gemini ($8)
4th 13 Noble Flight
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (8-10) $6, (4-10) $5, (4-8) $7 Tierce $36 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($1,028 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Command Respect, 3 Jumping Castle, 15 Dancing Moonlight, 16 Tiger Tank
RACE 6
1st 2 Twice Golden ($13-$5.10)
2nd 10 Merlin From Berlin ($11)
3rd 9 Wildlife Safari ($10)
4th 4 Railtrip
Forecast $26 Place Forecast (2-10) $10, (2-9) $8, (9-10) $13 Tierce $136 Trio $38 Quartet $511
RACE 7
1st 5 First Sighting ($24-$8)
2nd 7 Coyote Girl ($11)
3rd 3 Bella Bellarina ($10)
4th 11 Mystic Dreamer
Forecast $26 Place Forecast (5-7) $11, (3-5) $10, (3-7) $9 Tierce $151 Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Deposition ($91-$22)
2nd 2 Inn A Minute ($7)
3rd 11 War Office ($12)
4th 6 World Cruise
Forecast $61
Place Forecast (1-2) $28, (1-11) $22, (2-11) $10 Tierce $879 Trio $105
Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Whatabeauty, 14 Backgammon
Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
