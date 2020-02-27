Racing

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Feb 27, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 12 Stella Act ($472-$58)

2nd 14 Nirvana Girl ($8)

3rd 7 Ziva De Grace ($7)

4th 11 My Lady

Forecast $252 Place Forecast (12-14) $63, (7-12) $47, (7-14) $5 Tierce No winner ($1,586 carried forward) Trio $198 Quartet No winner ($70 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Queen Isabella

Three on the trot for Mr Malek

RACE 2

1st 10 Matchless Captain ($91-$24)

2nd 15 Candyman ($5.10)

3rd 3 Donald Mcdonald ($13)

4th 8 Master Dancer

Forecast $47 Place Forecast (10-15) $18, (3-10) $38, (3-15) $12 Tierce $685 Trio $113 Quartet No winner ($204 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Firehawk, 18 Drambuie

RACE 3

1st 6 Brunilda ($10-$7)

2nd 9 Blanchetta ($57)

3rd 16 Good Girl ($6)

4th 14 Que-Tee

Forecast $81 Place Forecast (6-9) $30, (6-16) $5, (9-16) $90 Tierce $1,968 Trio $593 Quartet No winner ($392 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Whispering Hill, 18 Go Kitty

RACE 4

1st 4 Keep On Dancing ($16-$7)

2nd 6 To The Max ($7)

3rd 12 Empress Ella ($8)

4th 3 Ziva Noir

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (4-6) $9, (4-12) $7, (6-12) $10 Tierce $70 Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($772 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 10 Jet Lignite ($11-$6)

2nd 8 All Time High ($10)

3rd 4 Double Gemini ($8)

4th 13 Noble Flight

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (8-10) $6, (4-10) $5, (4-8) $7 Tierce $36 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($1,028 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Command Respect, 3 Jumping Castle, 15 Dancing Moonlight, 16 Tiger Tank

RACE 6

1st 2 Twice Golden ($13-$5.10)

2nd 10 Merlin From Berlin ($11)

3rd 9 Wildlife Safari ($10)

4th 4 Railtrip

Forecast $26 Place Forecast (2-10) $10, (2-9) $8, (9-10) $13 Tierce $136 Trio $38 Quartet $511

RACE 7

1st 5 First Sighting ($24-$8)

2nd 7 Coyote Girl ($11)

3rd 3 Bella Bellarina ($10)

4th 11 Mystic Dreamer

Forecast $26 Place Forecast (5-7) $11, (3-5) $10, (3-7) $9 Tierce $151 Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Deposition ($91-$22)

2nd 2 Inn A Minute ($7)

3rd 11 War Office ($12)

4th 6 World Cruise

Forecast $61

Place Forecast (1-2) $28, (1-11) $22, (2-11) $10 Tierce $879 Trio $105

Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Whatabeauty, 14 Backgammon

Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

