WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 8 Noble Freedom ($54 -$10)

2nd 6 To Do Ron Ron ($22)

3rd 5 Hopskipandjump ($9)

4th 7 Astute Vision

Forecast $183 Place Forecast (6-8) $35, (5-8) $13, (5-6) $28

Tierce $2,016

Trio $144

Quartet No winner ($4,654 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 9 Al Jazeera ($13-$6)

2nd 5 Star Crusade ($12)

3rd 8 Lightening Spirit ($64)

4th 3 Saipan

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (5-9) $10, (8-9) $51, (5-8) $62

Tierce $3,677

Trio $385

Quartet $8,976 ($4,555 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Backinthegame, 14 Cool Answer

RACE 3

1st 7 Hamsa Grove ($29 -$8)

2nd 1 Perspicuous ($6)

3rd 5 Justadoreher ($9)

4th 10 Golden Archer

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (5-7) $9, (1-5) $5

Tierce $64 Trio $13

Quartet $856

Scratching: 6 Cats Baloo

RACE 4

1st 2 Guadeloupe ($10 -$7)

2nd 7 To The Max ($6)

3rd 8 Baccino ($10)

4th 1 Wichita

Forecast $5 Place Forecast (2-7) $2.50, (2-8) $9, (7-8) $8

Tierce $40

Trio $11

Quartet $49

RACE 5

1st 6 Putchini ($78-$22)

2nd 1 El Sereno ($5.10)

3rd 10 Gravitation ($47)

4th 8 King Of Samash

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (1-6) $16, (6-10) $62, (1-10) $48

Tierce No winner ($2,994 carried forward)

Trio $207

Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Lasata

RACE 6

1st 9 Horoscope Harry ($21-$6)

2nd 10 White Cedar ($10)

3rd 1 Matchless Captain ($6)

4th 8 Bedazzled Joker

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (9-10) $9, (1-9) $7, (1-10) $11

Tierce $285 Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($808 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Cuvara, 6 Ashbury Park

RACE 7

1st 4 Linear ($18-$10)

2nd 9 Eternal Words ($14)

3rd 10 Beat It ($28)

4th 7 Made In Hollywood

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (4-9) $13, (4-10) $32, (9-10) $85

Tierce No winner ($6,832 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Trio $531

Quartet No winner ($1,596 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)