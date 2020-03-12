WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 8 Noble Freedom ($54 -$10)
2nd 6 To Do Ron Ron ($22)
3rd 5 Hopskipandjump ($9)
4th 7 Astute Vision
Forecast $183 Place Forecast (6-8) $35, (5-8) $13, (5-6) $28
Tierce $2,016
Trio $144
Quartet No winner ($4,654 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 9 Al Jazeera ($13-$6)
2nd 5 Star Crusade ($12)
3rd 8 Lightening Spirit ($64)
4th 3 Saipan
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (5-9) $10, (8-9) $51, (5-8) $62
Tierce $3,677
Trio $385
Quartet $8,976 ($4,555 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Backinthegame, 14 Cool Answer
RACE 3
1st 7 Hamsa Grove ($29 -$8)
2nd 1 Perspicuous ($6)
3rd 5 Justadoreher ($9)
4th 10 Golden Archer
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (5-7) $9, (1-5) $5
Tierce $64 Trio $13
Quartet $856
Scratching: 6 Cats Baloo
RACE 4
1st 2 Guadeloupe ($10 -$7)
2nd 7 To The Max ($6)
3rd 8 Baccino ($10)
4th 1 Wichita
Forecast $5 Place Forecast (2-7) $2.50, (2-8) $9, (7-8) $8
Tierce $40
Trio $11
Quartet $49
RACE 5
1st 6 Putchini ($78-$22)
2nd 1 El Sereno ($5.10)
3rd 10 Gravitation ($47)
4th 8 King Of Samash
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (1-6) $16, (6-10) $62, (1-10) $48
Tierce No winner ($2,994 carried forward)
Trio $207
Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Lasata
RACE 6
1st 9 Horoscope Harry ($21-$6)
2nd 10 White Cedar ($10)
3rd 1 Matchless Captain ($6)
4th 8 Bedazzled Joker
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (9-10) $9, (1-9) $7, (1-10) $11
Tierce $285 Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($808 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Cuvara, 6 Ashbury Park
RACE 7
1st 4 Linear ($18-$10)
2nd 9 Eternal Words ($14)
3rd 10 Beat It ($28)
4th 7 Made In Hollywood
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (4-9) $13, (4-10) $32, (9-10) $85
Tierce No winner ($6,832 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Trio $531
Quartet No winner ($1,596 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now