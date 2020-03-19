Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 2 Tread Swiftly ($11-$5.10)
2nd 6 Seoul ($28)
3rd 1 Light That Loose ($8)
4th 3 Flying Peter
Forecast $75
Place Forecast (2-6) $19, (1-2) $4, (1-6) $44 Tierce $305
Trio $77 Quartet $1,227
RACE 2
1st 11 Transonic ($14-$7)
2nd 5 Joint Effort ($16)
3rd 7 Lord Caro ($13)
4th 8 Macallan
Forecast $58
Place Forecast (5-11) $17, (7-11) $11, (5-7) $28 Tierce $216
Trio $86 Quartet $161
Scratchings: 13 King Cyrus, 14 Huang Jin Zang
RACE 3
1st 9 Mouille Point ($328-$56)
2nd 8 Leading Lyric ($13)
3rd 2 Jayden's Shreya ($22)
4th 7 Mystery Trip
Forecast $518
Place Forecast (8-9) $111, (2-9) $195, (2-8) $46
Tierce No winner ($7,268 carried forward) Trio $4,019
Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Railtrip ($15-$8)
2nd 1 Land Of Mystery ($14)
3rd 7 Dyno Man (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Special Blend
Forecast $24
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $350 Trio $50
Quartet $1,020
Scratching: 5 Electric Surge
RACE 5
1st 2 Collabro ($26-$10)
2nd 6 Kingston Rock ($8)
3rd 9 Ad Altisima ($7)
4th 1 Bordeaux
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (2-6) $11, (2-9) $10, (6-9) $8
Tierce $225 Trio $35
Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Not Now Pussycat ($161-$19)
2nd 3 Valeriana ($10)
3rd 6 Rachel ($6)
4th 5 Matadora's Parade
Forecast $183
Place Forecast (2-3) $38, (2-6) $16, (3-6) $9
Tierce No winner ($3,900 carried forward) Trio $108
Quartet No winner ($958 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Brunilda
RACE 7
1st 1 Popova ($16-$7)
2nd 12 Pina Colada ($5.10)
3rd 7 Spiffy ($8)
4th 11 Fleek
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (1-12) $5, (1-7) $10, (7-12) $7
Tierce $193 Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($1,500 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 3 Berry Flambeau, 4 Call Me Tonight, 5 Keep On Dancing,
14 Marmalade, 15 Bell Jar
