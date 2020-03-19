Wednesday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Tread Swiftly ($11-$5.10)

2nd 6 Seoul ($28)

3rd 1 Light That Loose ($8)

4th 3 Flying Peter

Forecast $75

Place Forecast (2-6) $19, (1-2) $4, (1-6) $44 Tierce $305

Trio $77 Quartet $1,227

RACE 2

1st 11 Transonic ($14-$7)

2nd 5 Joint Effort ($16)

3rd 7 Lord Caro ($13)

4th 8 Macallan

Forecast $58

Place Forecast (5-11) $17, (7-11) $11, (5-7) $28 Tierce $216

Trio $86 Quartet $161

Scratchings: 13 King Cyrus, 14 Huang Jin Zang

RACE 3

1st 9 Mouille Point ($328-$56)

2nd 8 Leading Lyric ($13)

3rd 2 Jayden's Shreya ($22)

4th 7 Mystery Trip

Forecast $518

Place Forecast (8-9) $111, (2-9) $195, (2-8) $46

Tierce No winner ($7,268 carried forward) Trio $4,019

Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Railtrip ($15-$8)

2nd 1 Land Of Mystery ($14)

3rd 7 Dyno Man (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Special Blend

Forecast $24

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $350 Trio $50

Quartet $1,020

Scratching: 5 Electric Surge

RACE 5

1st 2 Collabro ($26-$10)

2nd 6 Kingston Rock ($8)

3rd 9 Ad Altisima ($7)

4th 1 Bordeaux

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (2-6) $11, (2-9) $10, (6-9) $8

Tierce $225 Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Not Now Pussycat ($161-$19)

2nd 3 Valeriana ($10)

3rd 6 Rachel ($6)

4th 5 Matadora's Parade

Forecast $183

Place Forecast (2-3) $38, (2-6) $16, (3-6) $9

Tierce No winner ($3,900 carried forward) Trio $108

Quartet No winner ($958 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Brunilda

RACE 7

1st 1 Popova ($16-$7)

2nd 12 Pina Colada ($5.10)

3rd 7 Spiffy ($8)

4th 11 Fleek

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (1-12) $5, (1-7) $10, (7-12) $7

Tierce $193 Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($1,500 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Berry Flambeau, 4 Call Me Tonight, 5 Keep On Dancing,

14 Marmalade, 15 Bell Jar