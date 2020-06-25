Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 12 Vivid Jet ($26-$7) 2nd 4 Kinskey's Tune ($10) 3rd 6 Reckless Love ($12) 4th 8 Admire Me Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-12) $17, (6-12) $25, (4-6) $13 Tierce $477 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($490 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Deep Thought, 14 State Of Mind, 15 Meghan, 16 Sea Lion

RACE 2

1st 5 Forest Jump ($21-$10) 2nd 6 Command Control ($8) 3rd 11 Yukta's Dance ($16) 4th 10 Tonightsfightnight Forecast $22 Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (5-11) $11, (6-11) $17 Tierce $51 Trio $24 Quartet $393, ($428 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Crusade's Star, 12 Six Guns, 14 Ponzi, 15 Red Vision, 16 Arthur Shelby

RACE 3

1st 2 Backpacker ($9-$5.10) 2nd 6 Lady Of Lutetia ($12) 3rd 3 Seoul ($9) 4th 4 Cardboard Cowboy Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-6) $6, (2-3) $5, (3-6) $4 Tierce $39 Trio $13 Quartet $256 Scratchings: 7 Save The Species, 4 Command Respect, 15 Tree Of Knowledge, 16 Kings Counsel

RACE 4

1st 1 Anika The Angel ($10-$5.10) 2nd 12 Fateful Mistress ($5.10) 3rd 3 Bold Move ($29) 4th 2 Whiffler's Joy Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-12) $11, (1-3) $21, (3-12) $73 Tierce $261 Trio $163 Quartet No winner ($26 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Theatrical Moment, 14 Monday's Child, 15 Girl From Ipanema, 16 Wylie's Lass

RACE 5

1st 1 Bayview Express ($12-$5.10) 2nd 13 Black Fox ($6) 3rd 8 Techno Captain ($20) 4th 7 Dinetto Forecast $29 Place Forecast (1-13) $10, (1-8) $9, (8-13) $26 Tierce $61 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Slievanorra, 14 Lightning Parcador, 15 Saint Philip, 16 Rise

RACE 6

1st 7 Sanskrift (No winner-$19) 2nd 12 Rachel ($10-$5.10) 3rd 13 Flaming Desire ($19) 4th 4 Ms Rosa Parks Forecast (7-12) No winner, (7-13) No winner, (12-13) No winner Place Forecast (7-12) No winner, (7-13) No winner, (12-13) $154 Tierce No winner ($48 carried forward) Trio No winner ($28 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($78 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Cersei, 14 Popova, 15 Queen's Plain, 16 Class Of Eight

RACE 7

1st 11 Dieci ($269-$171) 2nd 1 Leading Fast ($6) 3rd 10 Bindi ($19) 4th 8 Marsanne Forecast $163 Place Forecast (1-11) $57, (10-11) $230, (1-10) $46 Tierce No winner ($368 carried forward) Trio No winner ($232 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($88 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Somewhere In Time, 14 Arianos Spinner

Results of Races 8 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results