Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 12 Vivid Jet ($26-$7) 2nd 4 Kinskey's Tune ($10) 3rd 6 Reckless Love ($12) 4th 8 Admire Me Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-12) $17, (6-12) $25, (4-6) $13 Tierce $477 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($490 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Deep Thought, 14 State Of Mind, 15 Meghan, 16 Sea Lion
RACE 2
1st 5 Forest Jump ($21-$10) 2nd 6 Command Control ($8) 3rd 11 Yukta's Dance ($16) 4th 10 Tonightsfightnight Forecast $22 Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (5-11) $11, (6-11) $17 Tierce $51 Trio $24 Quartet $393, ($428 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Crusade's Star, 12 Six Guns, 14 Ponzi, 15 Red Vision, 16 Arthur Shelby
RACE 3
1st 2 Backpacker ($9-$5.10) 2nd 6 Lady Of Lutetia ($12) 3rd 3 Seoul ($9) 4th 4 Cardboard Cowboy Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-6) $6, (2-3) $5, (3-6) $4 Tierce $39 Trio $13 Quartet $256 Scratchings: 7 Save The Species, 4 Command Respect, 15 Tree Of Knowledge, 16 Kings Counsel
RACE 4
1st 1 Anika The Angel ($10-$5.10) 2nd 12 Fateful Mistress ($5.10) 3rd 3 Bold Move ($29) 4th 2 Whiffler's Joy Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-12) $11, (1-3) $21, (3-12) $73 Tierce $261 Trio $163 Quartet No winner ($26 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Theatrical Moment, 14 Monday's Child, 15 Girl From Ipanema, 16 Wylie's Lass
RACE 5
1st 1 Bayview Express ($12-$5.10) 2nd 13 Black Fox ($6) 3rd 8 Techno Captain ($20) 4th 7 Dinetto Forecast $29 Place Forecast (1-13) $10, (1-8) $9, (8-13) $26 Tierce $61 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Slievanorra, 14 Lightning Parcador, 15 Saint Philip, 16 Rise
RACE 6
1st 7 Sanskrift (No winner-$19) 2nd 12 Rachel ($10-$5.10) 3rd 13 Flaming Desire ($19) 4th 4 Ms Rosa Parks Forecast (7-12) No winner, (7-13) No winner, (12-13) No winner Place Forecast (7-12) No winner, (7-13) No winner, (12-13) $154 Tierce No winner ($48 carried forward) Trio No winner ($28 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($78 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Cersei, 14 Popova, 15 Queen's Plain, 16 Class Of Eight
RACE 7
1st 11 Dieci ($269-$171) 2nd 1 Leading Fast ($6) 3rd 10 Bindi ($19) 4th 8 Marsanne Forecast $163 Place Forecast (1-11) $57, (10-11) $230, (1-10) $46 Tierce No winner ($368 carried forward) Trio No winner ($232 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($88 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Somewhere In Time, 14 Arianos Spinner
Results of Races 8 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now