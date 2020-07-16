Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 5 Naval Secret ($13-$6) 2nd 2 Lion's Head ($6) 3rd 1 King Cyrus ($18) 4th 8 In Time 'N Tune Forecast $6 Place Forecast (2-5) $3, (1-5) $11, (1-2) $11 Tierce $64 Trio $15 Quartet $289 Scratchings: 4 Drogarati, 14 Magari, 15 Darkest Dawn

RACE 2

1st 3 Royal Escapade ($10-$5.10) 2nd 15 Wintertime ($15) 3rd 4 Rex Union ($6) 4th 2 Mexican Catdance Forecast $53 Place Forecast (3-15) $12, (3-4) $3, (4-15) $8 Tierce $141 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($82 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Bezos, 5 Purple Powahouse, 9 Seoul, 14 Gunflash

RACE 3

1st 5 Fight Song ($90-$15) 2nd 2 Disillusioned ($9) 3rd 10 Gainsford ($5.10) 4th 1 James Dean Forecast $69 Place Forecast (2-5) $18, (5-10) $11, (2-10) $3 Tierce $485 Trio $25 Quartet No winner ($134 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 The Ghan, 14 Seventh Song, 15 Tinker Tailor

RACE 4

1st 5 Hot Money ($14-$8) 2nd 4 Bold Move ($9) 3rd 7 Dancing Sword ($9) 4th 6 Algarve Forecast $17 Place Forecast (4-5) $13, (5-7) $11, (4-7) $17 Tierce $207 Trio $42 Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Zama Zama, 14 Black Joker, 15 Girl From Ipanema

RACE 5

1st 2 El Ballero ($44-$9) 2nd 8 Track Attack ($11) 3rd 9 Sonjador ($13) 4th 4 Double Gemini Forecast $112 Place Forecast (2-8) $42, (2-9) $42, (8-9) $5 Tierce $1,334 Trio $89 Quartet No winner ($266 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Elusive Swann, 6 Angelo's Flame, 7 Cardboard Cowboy, 15 Imperious Duke

RACE 6

1st 8 Tarzan ($17-$8) 2nd 1 Swagger Jagger ($8) 3rd 2 Uncle Charlie ($9) 4th 6 Red Eight Forecast $30 Place Forecast (1-8) $7, (2-8) $14, (1-2) $10 Tierce $165 Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward) Scratchings: 11 Rocket Fire, 14 Fives Wild, 15 Bravo Zulu

RACE 7

1st 10 Duc D'Orange ($199-$42) 2nd 6 Approach Control ($10) 3rd 13 Waywood ($36) 4th 4 Hudoo Magic Forecast $328 Place Forecast (6-10) $113, (10-13) $65, (6-13) $91 Tierce No winner ($1,022 carried forward)Trio No winner ($738 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Rooi Tom, 14 Petra

RACE 8

1st 3 Coldhardcash ($95-$27) 2nd 10 So Var ($36) 3rd 2 Bindi ($15) 4th 1 Yaas Forecast $307 Place Forecast (3-10) $75, (2-3) $21, (2-10) $50 Tierce No winner ($6,070 carried forward) Trio $2,180 Quartet No winner ($424 carried forward)