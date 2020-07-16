Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 5 Naval Secret ($13-$6) 2nd 2 Lion's Head ($6) 3rd 1 King Cyrus ($18) 4th 8 In Time 'N Tune Forecast $6 Place Forecast (2-5) $3, (1-5) $11, (1-2) $11 Tierce $64 Trio $15 Quartet $289 Scratchings: 4 Drogarati, 14 Magari, 15 Darkest Dawn
RACE 2
1st 3 Royal Escapade ($10-$5.10) 2nd 15 Wintertime ($15) 3rd 4 Rex Union ($6) 4th 2 Mexican Catdance Forecast $53 Place Forecast (3-15) $12, (3-4) $3, (4-15) $8 Tierce $141 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($82 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Bezos, 5 Purple Powahouse, 9 Seoul, 14 Gunflash
RACE 3
1st 5 Fight Song ($90-$15) 2nd 2 Disillusioned ($9) 3rd 10 Gainsford ($5.10) 4th 1 James Dean Forecast $69 Place Forecast (2-5) $18, (5-10) $11, (2-10) $3 Tierce $485 Trio $25 Quartet No winner ($134 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 The Ghan, 14 Seventh Song, 15 Tinker Tailor
RACE 4
1st 5 Hot Money ($14-$8) 2nd 4 Bold Move ($9) 3rd 7 Dancing Sword ($9) 4th 6 Algarve Forecast $17 Place Forecast (4-5) $13, (5-7) $11, (4-7) $17 Tierce $207 Trio $42 Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Zama Zama, 14 Black Joker, 15 Girl From Ipanema
RACE 5
1st 2 El Ballero ($44-$9) 2nd 8 Track Attack ($11) 3rd 9 Sonjador ($13) 4th 4 Double Gemini Forecast $112 Place Forecast (2-8) $42, (2-9) $42, (8-9) $5 Tierce $1,334 Trio $89 Quartet No winner ($266 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Elusive Swann, 6 Angelo's Flame, 7 Cardboard Cowboy, 15 Imperious Duke
RACE 6
1st 8 Tarzan ($17-$8) 2nd 1 Swagger Jagger ($8) 3rd 2 Uncle Charlie ($9) 4th 6 Red Eight Forecast $30 Place Forecast (1-8) $7, (2-8) $14, (1-2) $10 Tierce $165 Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward) Scratchings: 11 Rocket Fire, 14 Fives Wild, 15 Bravo Zulu
RACE 7
1st 10 Duc D'Orange ($199-$42) 2nd 6 Approach Control ($10) 3rd 13 Waywood ($36) 4th 4 Hudoo Magic Forecast $328 Place Forecast (6-10) $113, (10-13) $65, (6-13) $91 Tierce No winner ($1,022 carried forward)Trio No winner ($738 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Rooi Tom, 14 Petra
RACE 8
1st 3 Coldhardcash ($95-$27) 2nd 10 So Var ($36) 3rd 2 Bindi ($15) 4th 1 Yaas Forecast $307 Place Forecast (3-10) $75, (2-3) $21, (2-10) $50 Tierce No winner ($6,070 carried forward) Trio $2,180 Quartet No winner ($424 carried forward)
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now