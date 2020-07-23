Wednesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 12 Russian Rock ($158-$40)

2nd 5 Firealley ($6)

3rd 1 Benjamin ($29)

4th 4 Desert Illusion Forecast $166 Place Forecast (5-12) $45, (1-12) $450, (1-5) $22 Tierce No winner ($2,198 carried forward) Trio $411 Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Dawn Wall, 8 Hoedspruit, 13 Silver Celebrity, 17 Greenlightflash

RACE 2

1st 10 Oscar's Winner ($18-$8)

2nd 13 Stuck On You ($6)

3rd 6 Gayleactic Star ($8)

4th 9 Madam Seville Forecast $19 Place Forecast (10-13) $7, (6-10) $5, (6-13) $6 Tierce $100 Trio $11 Quartet $178 Scratchings: 14 Twicethequality, 15 Pharr Out, 16 Cut Glass, 17 Lady Catherine

RACE 3

1st 3 Celtillus ($27-$10)

2nd 1 Turn It Up Harvey ($7)

3rd 2 Black Duke ($32)

4th 9 Noir's Boy Forecast $32 Place Forecast (1-3) $10, (2-3) $35, (1-2) $24 Tierce $696 Trio $189 Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward) Scratchings: 5 Big Thinker, 10 Northern Song, 13 Sabina's Prodigy, 17 Dollar Brand

RACE 4

1st 6 Hurricane Harry ($9-$8)

2nd 3 Love Happens ($5.10)

3rd 5 Meraki (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Crome Yellow Forecast $7

Tierce $44 Trio $17 Quartet $83

RACE 5

1st 1 Rockin' Ringo ($31-$12)

2nd 12 Black Belt ($6)

3rd 15 Brother Louis ($21)

4th 2 Stanley Forecast $48 Place Forecast (1-12) $14, (1-15) $29, (12-15) $29 Tierce $1,045 Trio $135 Quartet No winner ($1,374 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Myhopesanddreams, 14 Jean's Man

RACE 6

1st 1 Roll In The Hay ($33-$11)

2nd 2 Dark Crystal ($5.10)

3rd 3 Captain's Darling ($19)

4th 4 Vodka Lime

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (1-2) $15, (1-3) $24, (2-3) $17 Tierce $2,169

Trio $169 Quartet $1,202

RACE 7

1st 6 Pippielangkous ($88-$25)

2nd 3 Bad Habit ($10)

3rd 5 Aye Aye ($11)

4th 1 Mon Cherie Forecast $117 Place Forecast (3-6) $34, (5-6) $22, (3-5) $11 Tierce $1,045 Trio $120 Quartet No winner ($100 carried forward) Scratchings: 10 Miss Generosity, 11 Nanna Anna

RACE 8

1st 5 Our Prized Jewel ($14-$7)

2nd 12 Winter's Awakening ($12)

3rd 6 Chilly Winter ($30)

4th 3 Caribbean Sunset Forecast $23 Place Forecast (5-12) $10, (5-6) $29, (6-12) $78 Tierce No winner ($1,368 carried forward) Trio $273 Quartet No winner ($124 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Gimme Gimme Gimme, 14 Ferrari Red, 15 Over The Way, 16 Maravilloso, 17 Miss D'Aray

RACE 9

1st 11 Musical Glitch ($11-$5.10)

2nd 17 Innogen ($31)

3rd 4 Sakura Trick ($10) 4th 10 Miss Marilyn Forecast $68 Place Forecast (11-17) $25, (4-11) $7, (4-17) $50 Tierce $426 Trio $116 Quartet No winner ($198 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratchings: 5 Beach Bound, 7 Dazzling Sun, 9 Maussane, 15 Dipladenia