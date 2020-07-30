Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Bold Horizon $111 $36 2nd 10 Jacalac $40 3rd 13 Rite Of Passage $18 4th 3 Calvino Forecast $1,423 Place Forecast (6-10) $889, (6-13) $177, (10-13) $148 Tierce No winner ($9,070 carried forward) Trio No winner ($2,448 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($670 carried forward) Scratchings: 5 Drogarati, 16 Bringbackthemoney
RACE 2
1st 4 Tai Gold $12 $7 2nd 2 Brabanzio $44 3rd 10 Lord Wylie $24 4th 11 Bernie’s Dream Forecast $68 Place Forecast (2-4) $26, (4-10) $15, (2-10) $116 Tierce $2,297 Trio $362 Quartet No winner ($756 carried forward) Scratchings: 5 National Liberty, 16 Winging It
RACE 3
1st 14 Netta $97 $21 2nd 11 My Lady $11 3rd 9 Admire Me $20 4th 2 Pinch Me Forecast $60 Place Forecast (11-14) $22, (9-14) $37, (9-11) $20 Tierce $2,340 Trio $244 Quartet No winner ($878 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Winter Whistle, 6 Treasured Pearl, 15 Bianca Bolt, 16 Sharon’s Star, 17 Princess Phee
RACE 4
1st 6 Validus $10 $5.10 2nd 3 Free To Win $8 3rd 12 The Eighth Lord $11 4th 11 Silver Palace Forecast $10 Place Forecast (3-6) $5, (6-12) $14, (3-12) $11 Tierce $74 Trio $30 Quartet $356 Scratchings: 15 Freddie Thorne, 16 Arctic Refuge, 17 Radio Silence
RACE 5
1st 12 Keep The Lights On ($8-$6) 2nd 13 Palmheart ($21) 3rd 10 Blanchetta ($24) 4th 6 Constantia Forecast $29 Place Forecast (12-13) $10, (10-12) $15, (10-13) $70 Tierce $273 Trio $111 Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Azurite, 16 Deep Thought, 17 Crystal Cove
RACE 6
1st 4 Quintay ($94-$26) 2nd 9 Brilliant Disguise ($10) 3rd 7 Brass Bell ($9) 4th 10 Black Fox Forecast $169 Place Forecast (4-9) $50, (4-7) $34, (7-9) $14 Tierce $2,047 Trio $472 Quartet No winner ($418 carried forward) Scratchings: 14 News Stream, 15 Two Of Us, 17 Walterthepenniless
RACE 7
1st 5 Purple And Gold ($65-$20) 2nd 1 Queen’s Plain ($7) 3rd 8 Clara ($11) 4th 14 Duntoche Forecast $42 Place Forecast (1-5) $15, (5-8) $33, (1-8) $10 Tierce $817 Trio $171 Quartet No winner ($882 carried forward) Scratchin: 4 Cavartina
RACE 8
1st 3 Sanskrift ($18-$8) 2nd 2 Arrabiata ($10) 3rd 13 Miss Khalifa ($8) 4th 4 Talia Al Ghul Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (3-13) $6, (2-13) $14 Tierce $26 Trio $21 Quartet No winner ($1,122 carried forward) Scratchings: 11 Baccino, 15 Kilvington, 16 Pretty Jolly, 17 Keep On Dancing
RACE 9
1st 3 Maa Nonu ($46-$14) 2nd 4 Master Boulder ($23) 3rd 16 Windy Flight ($12) 4th 9 Roy’s Magic Forecast $124 Place Forecast (3-4) $36, (3-16) $18, (4-16) $36 Tierce No winner ($1,546 carried forward) Trio $282 Quartet No winner ($1,324 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Jardin, 14 Arctic Princess, 15 Captain Morgane
Result of Race 10 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
