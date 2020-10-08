Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Admire Me ($8-$5.10)
2nd 8 East Coast Star ($20)
3rd 2 My Big Vision ($19)
4th 6 Boogie Shoes
Forecast $35 Place Forecast (1-8) $15, (1-2) $10, (2-8) $79 Tierce $407 Trio $172 Quartet No winner ($586 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 7 Chapter And Verse ($15-$7)
2nd 1 Banzai Pipeline ($9)
3rd 10 Gontravelin ($40)
4th 4 So Smooth
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (7-10) $31, (1-10) $46 Tierce $372
Trio $112
Quartet No winner ($746 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Tree Of Knowledge, 14 Valencia, 15 Deputy Marshall
RACE 3
1st 10 Altogetherlovely ($64-$13)
2nd 7 Theatrical Moment ($6)
3rd 8 Catalyst ($19)
4th 4 Elusive Suzy
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (7-10) $7, (8-10) $32, (7-8) $11 Tierce $1,325
Trio $56 Quartet No winner ($1,409 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Northwest Passage
RACE 4
1st 4 Mrs Hotline ($76-$20)
2nd 2 Sea Venture ($9)
3rd 9 Eightfolds Lass ($8)
4th 6 Ruby Slippers
Forecast $99 Place Forecast (2-4) $40, (4-9) $35, (2-9) $9 Tierce No winner ($1,528 carried forward) Trio $261 Quartet No winner ($2,717 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Anmer Hall
RACE 5
1st 10 Master Tobe ($102-$30)
2nd 3 Teichman ($7)
3rd 8 Tarzan ($8)
4th 11 Querari's Cowboy
Forecast $94 Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (8-10) $25, (3-8) $7
Tierce No winner ($4,344 carried forward) Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($4,031 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Orchid Street, 6 Straight Up, 7 Axios
RACE 6
1st 5 Petra ($39-$17)
2nd 4 Impressive Duchess ($30)
3rd 2 Georgina Rose (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Linear
Forecast $75 Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $298 Trio $32 Quartet $639
Scratching: 3 Wildly In Love
RACE 7
1st 9 Ginger Biscuit ($30-$7)
2nd 2 Sarabi ($9)
3rd 6 Royal View ($6)
4th 5 Mumtaz
Forecast $50 Place Forecast (2-9) $12, (6-9) $11, (2-6) $7 Tierce $280
Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($40 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 3 Countess Helen, 7 Colour Of Light, 10 Noemi
RACE 8
ABANDONED
