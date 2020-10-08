Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Admire Me ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 East Coast Star ($20)

3rd 2 My Big Vision ($19)

4th 6 Boogie Shoes

Forecast $35 Place Forecast (1-8) $15, (1-2) $10, (2-8) $79 Tierce $407 Trio $172 Quartet No winner ($586 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 7 Chapter And Verse ($15-$7)

2nd 1 Banzai Pipeline ($9)

3rd 10 Gontravelin ($40)

4th 4 So Smooth

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (7-10) $31, (1-10) $46 Tierce $372

Trio $112

Quartet No winner ($746 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Tree Of Knowledge, 14 Valencia, 15 Deputy Marshall

RACE 3

1st 10 Altogetherlovely ($64-$13)

2nd 7 Theatrical Moment ($6)

3rd 8 Catalyst ($19)

4th 4 Elusive Suzy

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (7-10) $7, (8-10) $32, (7-8) $11 Tierce $1,325

Trio $56 Quartet No winner ($1,409 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Northwest Passage

RACE 4

1st 4 Mrs Hotline ($76-$20)

2nd 2 Sea Venture ($9)

3rd 9 Eightfolds Lass ($8)

4th 6 Ruby Slippers

Forecast $99 Place Forecast (2-4) $40, (4-9) $35, (2-9) $9 Tierce No winner ($1,528 carried forward) Trio $261 Quartet No winner ($2,717 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Anmer Hall

RACE 5

1st 10 Master Tobe ($102-$30)

2nd 3 Teichman ($7)

3rd 8 Tarzan ($8)

4th 11 Querari's Cowboy

Forecast $94 Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (8-10) $25, (3-8) $7

Tierce No winner ($4,344 carried forward) Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($4,031 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Orchid Street, 6 Straight Up, 7 Axios

RACE 6

1st 5 Petra ($39-$17)

2nd 4 Impressive Duchess ($30)

3rd 2 Georgina Rose (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Linear

Forecast $75 Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $298 Trio $32 Quartet $639

Scratching: 3 Wildly In Love

RACE 7

1st 9 Ginger Biscuit ($30-$7)

2nd 2 Sarabi ($9)

3rd 6 Royal View ($6)

4th 5 Mumtaz

Forecast $50 Place Forecast (2-9) $12, (6-9) $11, (2-6) $7 Tierce $280

Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($40 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Countess Helen, 7 Colour Of Light, 10 Noemi

RACE 8

ABANDONED

