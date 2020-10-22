Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 1 Afriel ($41-$12)
2nd 3 Rain Must Fall ($8)
3rd 4 Winging It ($27)
4th 2 Oxford Blue
Forecast $37 Place forecast (1-3) $14, (1-4) $50, (3-4) $36 Tierce $1,317 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($314 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Vista Nova, 10 Gloucestershire
RACE 2
1st 2 Montfort ($26-$8)
2nd 9 Nirvana Girl ($6)
3rd 3 Maxine Du Monde ($25)
4th 4 Rock Flight
Forecast $8 Place forecast (2-9) $4, (2-3) $40, (3-9) $45 Tierce $419 Trio $208
Quartet No winner ($462 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Golden Archer, 6 Purple Shadow
RACE 3
1st 9 Captain Zee ($21-$9)
2nd 10 Montana Sky ($10)
3rd 11 Whateverittakes ($8)
4th 1 Dark Fate
Forecast $16 Place forecast (9-10) $6, (9-11) $6, (10-11) $7 Tierce $36 Trio $13
Quartet No winner ($528 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Drambuie, 14 Cool Answer
RACE 4
1st 5 Run To Denmark ($45-$14)
2nd 13 Samsonite ($15)
3rd 10 Don't Look Back ($12)
4th 3 Gentleman's Wager
Forecast $155
Place forecast (5-13) $48, (5-10) $34, (10-13) $69
Tierce No winner ($1,038 carried forward) Trio $745
Quartet No winner ($574 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 High Green, 14 Mighty Smart, 15 Brigade
RACE 5
1st 5 Purple Persuasion ($103-$22)
2nd 9 Marsanne ($18)
3rd 2 Casino Queen ($18)
4th 1 Comaneci
Forecast $108 Place Forecast (5-9) $21, (2-5) $34, (2-9) $31 Tierce $2,278 Trio $200 Quartet No winner ($918 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Whizz Of Odds ($31-$10)
2nd 4 Di Mazzio ($5.10)
3rd 7 So Var ($18)
4th 2 Hey Boy
Forecast $36 Place forecast (4-6) $9, (6-7) $17, (4-7) $22 Tierce $432 Trio $67
Quartet No winner ($1,140 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Purple Powahouse, 9 Winter Blues
RACE 7
1st 3 Kingston Rock ($10-$7)
2nd 6 Great Guy ($22)
3rd 7 Hammam ($15)
4th 2 Chattertons Keeper
Forecast $38
Place forecast (3-6) $16, (3-7) $10, (6-7) $28 Tierce $282 Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($1,857 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 11 Blush Of Dawn ($22-$8)
2nd 10 Simply Russian ($66)
3rd 2 Beat It ($8)
4th 7 Solar Flare
Forecast $382 Place forecast (10-11) $108, (2-11) $5, (2-10) $38 Tierce No winner ($1,510 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Trio $258
Quartet No winner ($2,633 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 8 Tango Time
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now