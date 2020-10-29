Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Oct 29, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 7 River Doon ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 Mama Pyjama ($7)

3rd 5 Pearl Of Africa ($29)

4th 12 Kinskey's Tune

Forecast $5 Place forecast (7-8) $3, (5-7) $22, (5-8) $36 Tierce $100 Trio $56

Quartet No winner ($986 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 East Coast Star, 14 Rose Of Indya, 15 Angry Bird

RACE 2

1st 10 Cool Apache ($13-$7)

2nd 12 Corsage ($11)

3rd 7 Theatrical Moment ($6)

4th 8 Whispering Wave

Forecast $19 Place forecast (10-12) $11, (7-10) $5, (7-12) $12 Tierce $88 Trio $20

Quartet No winner ($1,234 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 2 Eden Gardens Glitz ($42-$16)

2nd 4 Scarlet Chill ($12)

3rd 5 Sea Venture ($12)

4th 8 Silva Magic

Forecast $75 Place forecast (2-4) $23, (2-5) $26, (4-5) $25 Tierce No winner ($1,730 carried forward) Trio $105

Quartet No winner ($1,482 carried forward) Scratching: 13 Sacred Ibis

RACE 4

1st 3 Dutch Alley ($53-$10)

2nd 7 Vinson ($9)

3rd 1 Sea Master ($5.10)

4th 4 Maitland Magic

Forecast $52

Place forecast (3-7) $12, (1-3) $8, (1-7) $6

Tierce $508

Trio $31

Quartet $2,768, ($2,876 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Tonightsfightnight ($75-$14)

2nd 2 Knight Warrior ($25)

3rd 5 Tromso ($21)

4th 1 Deep Thought

Forecast $158 Place forecast (2-6) $33, (5-6) $19, (2-5) $25 Tierce No winner ($1,932 carried forward) Trio $206

Quartet No winner ($4,431 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 8 Good Rhythm ($39-$11)

2nd 3 Hard To Play ($8)

3rd 2 Linear ($9)

4th 4 Star Of Joburg

Forecast $38 Place forecast (3-8) $11, (2-8) $12, (2-3) $12 Tierce $769 Trio $90

Quartet $7,225, ($423 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Quintay

RACE 7

1st 3 Tambora ($52-$14)

2nd 7 Mashari ($6)

3rd 11 Sovereign Soldier ($16)

4th 9 Bedazzled Joker

Forecast $37 Place forecast (3-7) $19, (3-11) $48, (7-11) $15

Tierce $764 Trio $144

Quartet No winner ($533 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 7 Passivity ($23-$9)

2nd 6 My Lady ($8)

3rd 9 Dark Mistress ($22)

4th 8 Joyful Winter

Forecast $22 Place forecast (6-7) $8, (7-9) $25, (6-9) $21

Tierce $424 Trio $85

Quartet No winner ($639 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 13 Kilvington, 14 Jay Bomb, 15 Lady Quin

