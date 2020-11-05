Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 3 Freedom's Fire ($20-$8)

2nd 12 Emerald Palace ($8)

3rd 9 Reckless Love ($8)

4th 6 Global Appeal

Forecast $16

Place forecast (3-12) $9, (3-9) $5, (9-12) $7 Tierce $110 Trio $15

Quartet No winner ($790 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Captain's Drift, 14 Abia

RACE 2

1st 1 Cool Runnings ($52-$14)

2nd 6 Phil's Power ($19)

3rd 7 Living Waters ($50)

4th 3 Orchid Street

Forecast $77

Place forecast (1-6) $38, (1-7) $193, (6-7) $120

Tierce No winner ($2,198 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,342 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($960 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Putchini, 14 Two Of Us, 15 Gentleman's Way

RACE 3

1st 2 Marsanne ($18-$7)

2nd 6 Elusive Current ($5.10)

3rd 4 Academic Gold ($24)

4th 13 Top Salute

Forecast $8

Place forecast (2-6) $4, (2-4) $18, (4-6) $11 Tierce $185 Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($1,498 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Welsh Harp, 3 Kildonan Bay, 7 Eternal Words

RACE 4

1st 9 Ralph The Rascal ($50-$14)

2nd 6 Greenlighttoheaven ($10)

3rd 7 Bassam ($8)

4th 5 Spydas Corner

Forecast $59

Place forecast (6-9) $22, (7-9) $10, (6-7) $13 Tierce $221 Trio $90

Quartet No winner ($2,679 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Viking Red ($20-$8)

2nd 7 Querari's Cowboy ($13)

3rd 9 Regent Seven ($25)

4th 10 Sea Sponge

Forecast $58

Place forecast (1-7) $21, (1-9) $39, (7-9) $31

Tierce $883 Trio $266

Quartet No winner ($3,908 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 Isikheto, 13 Nhlanhla

RACE 6

1st 2 Masters Beauty ($40-$19)

2nd 1 Lady Sharon ($20)

3rd 8 Bell Jar ($11)

4th 9 To The Max

Forecast $87

Place forecast (1-2) $33, (2-8) $24, (1-8) $22

Tierce No winner ($1,088 carried forward)

Trio $134 Quartet No winner ($6,462 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Super Fluke, 13 Janice's Secret

RACE 7

1st 1 Duran ($26-$10)

2nd 13 Calvino ($24)

3rd 14 Purple Powahouse ($9)

4th 7 West Of Seattle

Forecast $49

Place forecast (1-13) $33, (1-14) $7, (13-14) $16

Tierce $523 Trio $85

Quartet $5,920

Scratchings: 2 Astute Vision, 6 Johnny Black, 15 Valiente