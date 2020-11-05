Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Freedom's Fire ($20-$8)
2nd 12 Emerald Palace ($8)
3rd 9 Reckless Love ($8)
4th 6 Global Appeal
Forecast $16
Place forecast (3-12) $9, (3-9) $5, (9-12) $7 Tierce $110 Trio $15
Quartet No winner ($790 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Captain's Drift, 14 Abia
RACE 2
1st 1 Cool Runnings ($52-$14)
2nd 6 Phil's Power ($19)
3rd 7 Living Waters ($50)
4th 3 Orchid Street
Forecast $77
Place forecast (1-6) $38, (1-7) $193, (6-7) $120
Tierce No winner ($2,198 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($2,342 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($960 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Putchini, 14 Two Of Us, 15 Gentleman's Way
RACE 3
1st 2 Marsanne ($18-$7)
2nd 6 Elusive Current ($5.10)
3rd 4 Academic Gold ($24)
4th 13 Top Salute
Forecast $8
Place forecast (2-6) $4, (2-4) $18, (4-6) $11 Tierce $185 Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($1,498 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Welsh Harp, 3 Kildonan Bay, 7 Eternal Words
RACE 4
1st 9 Ralph The Rascal ($50-$14)
2nd 6 Greenlighttoheaven ($10)
3rd 7 Bassam ($8)
4th 5 Spydas Corner
Forecast $59
Place forecast (6-9) $22, (7-9) $10, (6-7) $13 Tierce $221 Trio $90
Quartet No winner ($2,679 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Viking Red ($20-$8)
2nd 7 Querari's Cowboy ($13)
3rd 9 Regent Seven ($25)
4th 10 Sea Sponge
Forecast $58
Place forecast (1-7) $21, (1-9) $39, (7-9) $31
Tierce $883 Trio $266
Quartet No winner ($3,908 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 Isikheto, 13 Nhlanhla
RACE 6
1st 2 Masters Beauty ($40-$19)
2nd 1 Lady Sharon ($20)
3rd 8 Bell Jar ($11)
4th 9 To The Max
Forecast $87
Place forecast (1-2) $33, (2-8) $24, (1-8) $22
Tierce No winner ($1,088 carried forward)
Trio $134 Quartet No winner ($6,462 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Super Fluke, 13 Janice's Secret
RACE 7
1st 1 Duran ($26-$10)
2nd 13 Calvino ($24)
3rd 14 Purple Powahouse ($9)
4th 7 West Of Seattle
Forecast $49
Place forecast (1-13) $33, (1-14) $7, (13-14) $16
Tierce $523 Trio $85
Quartet $5,920
Scratchings: 2 Astute Vision, 6 Johnny Black, 15 Valiente
