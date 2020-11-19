Wednesday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Glacier Gold ($76-$17)

2nd 11 Voice Notes ($10)

3rd 6 Duchess Of Sussex ($14)

4th 1 Regards To All

Forecast $75

Place forecast (7-11) $15, (6-7) $48, (6-11) $41

Tierce $1,064

Trio $207

Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Real Advisor, 12 What A Favour

RACE 2

1st 1 Double Charge ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 Greenlightflash ($13)

3rd 2 Dollar Brand ($29)

4th 13 Warrior

Forecast $29

Place forecast (1-6) $10, (1-2) $24, (2-6) $42

Tierce No winner ($834 carried forward)

Trio $402

Quartet No winner ($292 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Wild Creature ($14-$5.10)

2nd 4 Chile Jam ($6)

3rd 9 Imperial Ballet ($36)

4th 3 Karoo Winter

Forecast $13

Place forecast (4-5) $4, (5-9) $20, (4-9) $25

Tierce $289

Trio $90

Quartet No winner ($308 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Flashlight, 11 Hot Marmalade

RACE 4

1st 5 Azores ($78-$17)

2nd 6 Knights Templar ($8)

3rd 3 Seventh Gear ($5.10)

4th 4 Love Happens

Forecast $47

Place forecast (5-6) $22, (3-5) $16, (3-6) $5

Tierce $552

Trio $31 Quartet $406

RACE 5

1st 4 Marina ($8-$5.10)

2nd 6 Twicethequality ($13)

3rd 10 Ruby And Roses ($17)

4th 5 Grey Princess

Forecast $16

Place forecast (4-6) $6, (4-10) $9, (6-10) $29

Tierce $265

Trio $67

Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Dazzling Sun ($17-$9)

2nd 4 Pink Tourmaline ($7)

3rd 7 Two Pennies (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Marmalisa

Forecast $8

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $31

Trio $4

Quartet $47

Scratchings: 1 First Street, 5 Royal Blue,

6 Grand Princess

RACE 7

1st 2 Aqua Bolt ($36-$9)

2nd 3 Gainsford ($7)

3rd 7 Mr Cobbs ($11)

4th 1 Via Salaria

Forecast $38

Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-7) $25, (3-7) $13

Tierce $294

Trio $69

Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)