Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 7 Glacier Gold ($76-$17)
2nd 11 Voice Notes ($10)
3rd 6 Duchess Of Sussex ($14)
4th 1 Regards To All
Forecast $75
Place forecast (7-11) $15, (6-7) $48, (6-11) $41
Tierce $1,064
Trio $207
Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Real Advisor, 12 What A Favour
RACE 2
1st 1 Double Charge ($9-$5.10)
2nd 6 Greenlightflash ($13)
3rd 2 Dollar Brand ($29)
4th 13 Warrior
Forecast $29
Place forecast (1-6) $10, (1-2) $24, (2-6) $42
Tierce No winner ($834 carried forward)
Trio $402
Quartet No winner ($292 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Wild Creature ($14-$5.10)
2nd 4 Chile Jam ($6)
3rd 9 Imperial Ballet ($36)
4th 3 Karoo Winter
Forecast $13
Place forecast (4-5) $4, (5-9) $20, (4-9) $25
Tierce $289
Trio $90
Quartet No winner ($308 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Flashlight, 11 Hot Marmalade
RACE 4
1st 5 Azores ($78-$17)
2nd 6 Knights Templar ($8)
3rd 3 Seventh Gear ($5.10)
4th 4 Love Happens
Forecast $47
Place forecast (5-6) $22, (3-5) $16, (3-6) $5
Tierce $552
Trio $31 Quartet $406
RACE 5
1st 4 Marina ($8-$5.10)
2nd 6 Twicethequality ($13)
3rd 10 Ruby And Roses ($17)
4th 5 Grey Princess
Forecast $16
Place forecast (4-6) $6, (4-10) $9, (6-10) $29
Tierce $265
Trio $67
Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Dazzling Sun ($17-$9)
2nd 4 Pink Tourmaline ($7)
3rd 7 Two Pennies (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Marmalisa
Forecast $8
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $31
Trio $4
Quartet $47
Scratchings: 1 First Street, 5 Royal Blue,
6 Grand Princess
RACE 7
1st 2 Aqua Bolt ($36-$9)
2nd 3 Gainsford ($7)
3rd 7 Mr Cobbs ($11)
4th 1 Via Salaria
Forecast $38
Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-7) $25, (3-7) $13
Tierce $294
Trio $69
Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now