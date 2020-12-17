Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Ciollum's Delight ($28-$20)
2nd 4 What A Flight ($13)
3rd 2 Legitimise (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Freedom Park
Forecast $20 Tierce $109
Trio $19 Quartet $231
RACE 2
1st 1 Lady Catherine ($26-$9)
2nd 12 Voice Notes ($5.10)
3rd 2 Alloway Grove ($41)
4th 9 Path To Go
Forecast $8
Place forecast (1-12) $3, (1-2) $56, (2-12) $61 Tierce $419 Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Rose Princess
RACE 3
1st 12 Juan Carlos ($30-$8)
2nd 16 Warrior ($8)
3rd 13 Mhlabeni ($64)
4th 1 Dirty Martini
Forecast $19 Place forecast (12-16) $8, (12-13) $63, (13-16) $68 Tierce No winner ($604 carried forward) Trio $381
Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Troy Twentytwo, 17 Better Days
RACE 4
1st 1 Silver Sabre ($21-$7)
2nd 2 Flower Of Saigon ($7)
3rd 8 Regina Isabella ($14)
4th 6 Queen's Club
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-8) $9, (2-8) $21 Tierce $210 Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Musical Glitch, 11 Power Girl
RACE 5
1st 3 Our Prized Jewel ($14-$5.10)
2nd 9 Alfred's Girl ($31)
3rd 7 Springisintheair ($9)
4th 2 Miss Smarty Pants
Forecast $65 Place forecast (3-9) $27, (3-7) $5, (7-9) $32 Tierce $417 Trio $106
Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward) Scratching: 1 Helen's Ideal
RACE 6
1st 4 Snow Report ($24-$5.10)
2nd 5 Vikram ($33)
3rd 8 Liberty Hall ($11)
4th 9 Myhopesanddreams
Forecast $110 Place forecast (4-5) $28, (4-8) $11, (5-8) $47 Tierce $581 Trio $146
Quartet No winner ($1,147 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Icon Princess
RACE 7
1st 5 The Second Wave ($100-$26)
2nd 10 Legitimate ($6)
3rd 9 Adios Amigos ($15)
4th 6 Double Charge
Forecast $120
Place forecast (5-10) $38, (5-9) $36, (9-10) $15 Tierce No winner ($2,490 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Trio $312
Quartet No winner ($1,684 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
