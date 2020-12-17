Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Dec 17, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Ciollum's Delight ($28-$20)

2nd 4 What A Flight ($13)

3rd 2 Legitimise (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Freedom Park

Forecast $20 Tierce $109

Trio $19 Quartet $231

Racing

Don't rush to sign off Sincerely

RACE 2

1st 1 Lady Catherine ($26-$9)

2nd 12 Voice Notes ($5.10)

3rd 2 Alloway Grove ($41)

4th 9 Path To Go

Forecast $8

Place forecast (1-12) $3, (1-2) $56, (2-12) $61 Tierce $419 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Rose Princess

RACE 3

1st 12 Juan Carlos ($30-$8)

2nd 16 Warrior ($8)

3rd 13 Mhlabeni ($64)

4th 1 Dirty Martini

Forecast $19 Place forecast (12-16) $8, (12-13) $63, (13-16) $68 Tierce No winner ($604 carried forward) Trio $381

Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Troy Twentytwo, 17 Better Days

RACE 4

1st 1 Silver Sabre ($21-$7)

2nd 2 Flower Of Saigon ($7)

3rd 8 Regina Isabella ($14)

4th 6 Queen's Club

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-8) $9, (2-8) $21 Tierce $210 Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Musical Glitch, 11 Power Girl

RACE 5

1st 3 Our Prized Jewel ($14-$5.10)

2nd 9 Alfred's Girl ($31)

3rd 7 Springisintheair ($9)

4th 2 Miss Smarty Pants

Forecast $65 Place forecast (3-9) $27, (3-7) $5, (7-9) $32 Tierce $417 Trio $106

Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward) Scratching: 1 Helen's Ideal

RACE 6

1st 4 Snow Report ($24-$5.10)

2nd 5 Vikram ($33)

3rd 8 Liberty Hall ($11)

4th 9 Myhopesanddreams

Forecast $110 Place forecast (4-5) $28, (4-8) $11, (5-8) $47 Tierce $581 Trio $146

Quartet No winner ($1,147 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Icon Princess

RACE 7

1st 5 The Second Wave ($100-$26)

2nd 10 Legitimate ($6)

3rd 9 Adios Amigos ($15)

4th 6 Double Charge

Forecast $120

Place forecast (5-10) $38, (5-9) $36, (9-10) $15 Tierce No winner ($2,490 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Trio $312

Quartet No winner ($1,684 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

HORSE RACING