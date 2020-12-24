Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1:
1st 12 Casadoro ($35-$12)
2nd 1 Varvacious ($12) 3rd 7 Wylie's Lass ($23) 4th 2 Loving The Victory
Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-12) $11, (7-12) $32, (1-7) $25 Tierce $1,187
Trio $115 Quartet No winner ($1,891 carried forward)
RACE 2:
1st 5 Miss Texas ($9-$8)
2nd 11 Siwa Oasis ($21) 3rd 10 Just The Wind ($10) 4th 9 Love Of London
Forecast $76 Place forecast (5-11) $19, (5-10) $5, (10-11) $23 Tierce $427 Trio $55
Quartet $2,135
Scratching: 1 The Affair
RACE 3:
1st 8 Boogie Shoes ($48-$9)
2nd 11 Innogen ($23) 3rd 2 Rock Flight ($12) 4th 6 Good Girl
Forecast $122 Place forecast (8-11) $40, (2-8) $14, (2-11) $43 Tierce No winner ($1,126 carried forward) Trio $298
Quartet No winner ($132 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 7 Winter Mosaic ($15-$9)
2nd 3 Kwinta's Light ($8) 3rd 6 Seeking Peace (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 Rio Supremo Forecast $11 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $142 Trio $47 Quartet $283
Scratching: 4 Phedra
RACE 5:
1st 2 Simply Russian ($56-$19)
2nd 6 Ice Imperial ($24) 3rd 7 Futuristic Dame ($15) 4th 1 Scarlet Chill
Forecast $403 Place forecast (2-6) $80, (2-7) $40, (6-7) $32 Tierce No winner ($618 carried forward) Trio $156
Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)
RACE 6:
1st 4 Mr Cobbs ($26-$15)
2nd 2 Skidoo ($15) 3rd 3 Joseph Barry (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Mister Vargus
Forecast $19 Tierce $114 Trio $24
Quartet $319
RACE 7:
1st 2 Naoshima ($29-$7)
2nd 3 Flaming Lass ($25) 3rd 4 Beat It ($10) 4th 7 Flashy Kaitrina
Forecast $72 Place forecast (2-3) $18, (2-4) $10, (3-4) $21 Tierce No winner ($416 carried forward) Trio $304
Quartet No winner ($24 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Deep Thought
RACE 8:
1st 1 His Choice ($7-$5.10)
2nd 3 Captain Who ($8) 3rd 2 Lite Of My Life ($9) 4th 9 Jem Rock
Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-3) $12, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $15 Tierce $76 Trio $15
Quartet No winner ($36 carried forward)
RACE 9:
1st 11 Valiente ($14-$5.10)
2nd 7 Hampton Court ($40) 3rd 6 Seemyvision ($5.10) 4th 2 Bravo Zulu
Forecast $38 Place forecast (7-11) $19, (6-11) $19, (6-7) $42 Tierce $140 Trio $411
Quartet No winner ($48 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Pacific Winter
RACE 10:
1st 6 Big Thinker ($90-$17)
2nd 4 High Moon ($7) 3rd 1 Tales Of Us ($6) 4th 2 Themadirishsheriff
Forecast $18 Place forecast (4-6) $12, (1-6) $18, (1-4) $6 Tierce No winner ($224 carried forward) Trio $31
Quartet No winner ($72 carried forward)
RACE 11:
1st 8 Trip To Africa ($24-$7)
2nd 3 African Sunrise ($20)
3rd 11 Caliente ($6) 4th 1 Guru's Pride
Forecast $50 Place forecast (3-8) $17, (8-11) $7, (3-11) $12 Tierce $539
Trio $52 Quartet No winner ($110 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Amor Ardiente,
5 Hexatonic
RACE 12:
1st 7 Kitty Cat Chat ($10-$8)
2nd 6 Social Butterfly ($18) 3rd 5 Iris ($5.10) 4th 8 Qaaraat
Forecast $28 Place forecast (6-7) $11, (5-7) $5, (5-6) $17 Tierce $46 Trio $22
Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)
RACE 13
1st 9 Wishful Girl Linn ($19-$5.10)
2nd 5 Tupelo Honey ($18) 3rd 1 Shastina ($7) 4th 6 Ingakara
Forecast $78 Place forecast (5-9) $18, (1-9) $11, (1-5) $31 Tierce No winner ($232 carried forward) Trio $153
Quartet No winner ($178 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Gingerspathtoglory, 14 Tango Time, 15 Crimson Castle
RACE 14:
1st 9 Tripple Jet ($120-$20)
2nd 2 Firealley ($10) 3rd 5 Bereave ($5.10)
4th 10 Times New Roman
Forecast $84 Place forecast (2-9) $23, (5-9) $19, (2-5) $7 Tierce No winner ($1,962 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $88 Quartet No winner ($314 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 7 Maxiumus, 8 Elusive Tango
