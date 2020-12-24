Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1:

1st 12 Casadoro ($35-$12)

2nd 1 Varvacious ($12) 3rd 7 Wylie's Lass ($23) 4th 2 Loving The Victory

Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-12) $11, (7-12) $32, (1-7) $25 Tierce $1,187

Trio $115 Quartet No winner ($1,891 carried forward)

RACE 2:

1st 5 Miss Texas ($9-$8)

2nd 11 Siwa Oasis ($21) 3rd 10 Just The Wind ($10) 4th 9 Love Of London

Forecast $76 Place forecast (5-11) $19, (5-10) $5, (10-11) $23 Tierce $427 Trio $55

Quartet $2,135

Scratching: 1 The Affair

RACE 3:

1st 8 Boogie Shoes ($48-$9)

2nd 11 Innogen ($23) 3rd 2 Rock Flight ($12) 4th 6 Good Girl

Forecast $122 Place forecast (8-11) $40, (2-8) $14, (2-11) $43 Tierce No winner ($1,126 carried forward) Trio $298

Quartet No winner ($132 carried forward)

RACE 4:

1st 7 Winter Mosaic ($15-$9)

2nd 3 Kwinta's Light ($8) 3rd 6 Seeking Peace (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 Rio Supremo Forecast $11 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $142 Trio $47 Quartet $283

Scratching: 4 Phedra

RACE 5:

1st 2 Simply Russian ($56-$19)

2nd 6 Ice Imperial ($24) 3rd 7 Futuristic Dame ($15) 4th 1 Scarlet Chill

Forecast $403 Place forecast (2-6) $80, (2-7) $40, (6-7) $32 Tierce No winner ($618 carried forward) Trio $156

Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)

RACE 6:

1st 4 Mr Cobbs ($26-$15)

2nd 2 Skidoo ($15) 3rd 3 Joseph Barry (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Mister Vargus

Forecast $19 Tierce $114 Trio $24

Quartet $319

RACE 7:

1st 2 Naoshima ($29-$7)

2nd 3 Flaming Lass ($25) 3rd 4 Beat It ($10) 4th 7 Flashy Kaitrina

Forecast $72 Place forecast (2-3) $18, (2-4) $10, (3-4) $21 Tierce No winner ($416 carried forward) Trio $304

Quartet No winner ($24 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Deep Thought

RACE 8:

1st 1 His Choice ($7-$5.10)

2nd 3 Captain Who ($8) 3rd 2 Lite Of My Life ($9) 4th 9 Jem Rock

Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-3) $12, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $15 Tierce $76 Trio $15

Quartet No winner ($36 carried forward)

RACE 9:

1st 11 Valiente ($14-$5.10)

2nd 7 Hampton Court ($40) 3rd 6 Seemyvision ($5.10) 4th 2 Bravo Zulu

Forecast $38 Place forecast (7-11) $19, (6-11) $19, (6-7) $42 Tierce $140 Trio $411

Quartet No winner ($48 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Pacific Winter

RACE 10:

1st 6 Big Thinker ($90-$17)

2nd 4 High Moon ($7) 3rd 1 Tales Of Us ($6) 4th 2 Themadirishsheriff

Forecast $18 Place forecast (4-6) $12, (1-6) $18, (1-4) $6 Tierce No winner ($224 carried forward) Trio $31

Quartet No winner ($72 carried forward)

RACE 11:

1st 8 Trip To Africa ($24-$7)

2nd 3 African Sunrise ($20)

3rd 11 Caliente ($6) 4th 1 Guru's Pride

Forecast $50 Place forecast (3-8) $17, (8-11) $7, (3-11) $12 Tierce $539

Trio $52 Quartet No winner ($110 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Amor Ardiente,

5 Hexatonic

RACE 12:

1st 7 Kitty Cat Chat ($10-$8)

2nd 6 Social Butterfly ($18) 3rd 5 Iris ($5.10) 4th 8 Qaaraat

Forecast $28 Place forecast (6-7) $11, (5-7) $5, (5-6) $17 Tierce $46 Trio $22

Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 9 Wishful Girl Linn ($19-$5.10)

2nd 5 Tupelo Honey ($18) 3rd 1 Shastina ($7) 4th 6 Ingakara

Forecast $78 Place forecast (5-9) $18, (1-9) $11, (1-5) $31 Tierce No winner ($232 carried forward) Trio $153

Quartet No winner ($178 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Gingerspathtoglory, 14 Tango Time, 15 Crimson Castle

RACE 14:

1st 9 Tripple Jet ($120-$20)

2nd 2 Firealley ($10) 3rd 5 Bereave ($5.10)

4th 10 Times New Roman

Forecast $84 Place forecast (2-9) $23, (5-9) $19, (2-5) $7 Tierce No winner ($1,962 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $88 Quartet No winner ($314 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 7 Maxiumus, 8 Elusive Tango