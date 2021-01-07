Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Jan 07, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Ziva La Winter ($13-$6)

2nd 6 Hampton Court ($19)

3rd 2 Thumbs Up (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Dancing Feather

Forecast $39

Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $331

Trio $29 Quartet $759

Scratching: 4 Canadian Bolt

RACE 2

1st 10 Storm Chaser ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Chakalaka Guy ($28)

3rd 3 What A Ryder ($5.10)

4th 1 Bells And Whistles

Forecast $118

Place forecast (2-10) $25, (3-10) $3, (2-3) $20 Tierce $278 Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Just Prime, 8 West Coast Lover, 11 Silver Palace

RACE 3

1st 3 Hello Again ($93-$16)

2nd 10 Story Book ($17)

3rd 5 Let's Go Fly ($8)

4th 2 Flying Vision

Forecast $151

Place forecast (3-10) $52, (3-5) $14, (5-10) $17 Tierce $2,025 Trio $287

Quartet No winner ($156 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Miller Man

RACE 4

1st 6 Catalyst ($56-$13)

2nd 8 Rock Flight ($5.10)

3rd 4 Queen Isabella ($11)

4th 3 Duquesne Whistle

Forecast $24

Place forecast (6-8) $10, (4-6) $13, (4-8) $7

Tierce $282 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($404 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 10 Galway ($21-$7)

2nd 7 Run To Denmark ($12)

3rd 2 Born To Perform ($6)

4th 5 Monarchy

Forecast $22

Place forecast (7-10) $7, (2-10) $14, (2-7) $24 Tierce $152 Trio $96

Quartet No winner ($569 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Lord Wylie ($24-$10)

2nd 7 Herecomestherain ($16)

3rd 9 Bedazzled Joker ($5.10)

4th 10 Truly Wicked

Forecast $32

Place forecast (3-7) $15, (3-9) $7, (7-9) $8

Tierce $149 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($773 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Putchini

RACE 7

1st 1 Lady Legend ($95-$26)

2nd 8 Vihaan's Pie ($14)

3rd 5 Marsanne ($6)

4th 6 Elusive Current

Forecast $154

Place forecast (1-8) $36, (1-5) $15, (5-8) $13 Tierce $1,613

Trio $64 Quartet No winner ($1,173 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Leslies Pathtofame ($45-$14)

2nd 5 Maa Nonu ($14)

3rd 4 Tromso ($26)

4th 1 Bordeaux

Forecast $77

Place forecast (2-5) $23, (2-4) $53, (4-5) $36

Tierce No winner ($1,190 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Trio $269

Quartet No winner ($1,449 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 10 Transonic

