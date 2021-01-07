Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Ziva La Winter ($13-$6)
2nd 6 Hampton Court ($19)
3rd 2 Thumbs Up (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Dancing Feather
Forecast $39
Place forecast (Refund) Tierce $331
Trio $29 Quartet $759
Scratching: 4 Canadian Bolt
RACE 2
1st 10 Storm Chaser ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Chakalaka Guy ($28)
3rd 3 What A Ryder ($5.10)
4th 1 Bells And Whistles
Forecast $118
Place forecast (2-10) $25, (3-10) $3, (2-3) $20 Tierce $278 Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Just Prime, 8 West Coast Lover, 11 Silver Palace
RACE 3
1st 3 Hello Again ($93-$16)
2nd 10 Story Book ($17)
3rd 5 Let's Go Fly ($8)
4th 2 Flying Vision
Forecast $151
Place forecast (3-10) $52, (3-5) $14, (5-10) $17 Tierce $2,025 Trio $287
Quartet No winner ($156 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Miller Man
RACE 4
1st 6 Catalyst ($56-$13)
2nd 8 Rock Flight ($5.10)
3rd 4 Queen Isabella ($11)
4th 3 Duquesne Whistle
Forecast $24
Place forecast (6-8) $10, (4-6) $13, (4-8) $7
Tierce $282 Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($404 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 10 Galway ($21-$7)
2nd 7 Run To Denmark ($12)
3rd 2 Born To Perform ($6)
4th 5 Monarchy
Forecast $22
Place forecast (7-10) $7, (2-10) $14, (2-7) $24 Tierce $152 Trio $96
Quartet No winner ($569 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Lord Wylie ($24-$10)
2nd 7 Herecomestherain ($16)
3rd 9 Bedazzled Joker ($5.10)
4th 10 Truly Wicked
Forecast $32
Place forecast (3-7) $15, (3-9) $7, (7-9) $8
Tierce $149 Trio $37
Quartet No winner ($773 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Putchini
RACE 7
1st 1 Lady Legend ($95-$26)
2nd 8 Vihaan's Pie ($14)
3rd 5 Marsanne ($6)
4th 6 Elusive Current
Forecast $154
Place forecast (1-8) $36, (1-5) $15, (5-8) $13 Tierce $1,613
Trio $64 Quartet No winner ($1,173 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Leslies Pathtofame ($45-$14)
2nd 5 Maa Nonu ($14)
3rd 4 Tromso ($26)
4th 1 Bordeaux
Forecast $77
Place forecast (2-5) $23, (2-4) $53, (4-5) $36
Tierce No winner ($1,190 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Trio $269
Quartet No winner ($1,449 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 10 Transonic
