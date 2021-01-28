Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Jan 28, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Flying Vision ($49-$11) 2nd 7 Straight Six ($8) 3rd 9 Gimme A Rainbow ($14)

4th 12 Decorated Forecast $31

Place forecast (4-7) $12, (4-9) $32, (7-9) $15 Tierce $570 Trio $78

Quartet No winner ($2,604 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Fists Of Fire, 14 He Will Reign, 15 Cleto

RACE 2

1st 5 Badrah ($42-$8) 2nd 3 Global Appeal ($8) 3rd 11 Siberian Sunset ($10)

4th 9 Tivoli Gardens Forecast $37

Place forecast (3-5) $10, (5-11) $12, (3-11) $5 Tierce $76 Trio $27 Quartet $1,502

Scratchings: 6 Koala, 7 Sadiki

RACE 3

1st 9 Policy Target ($8-$6) 2nd 5 Zero Rate ($6) 3rd 7 Golden Duck ($9) 4th 6 Just Dixit Forecast $7

Place forecast (5-9) $3, (7-9) $4, (5-7) $5 Tierce $24 Trio $7 Quartet $20

Scratching: 8 Gloucestershire

RACE 4

1st 12 Shastina ($22-$11) 2nd 2 Mama Pyjama ($20) 3rd 10 Sacred Ibis ($10)

4th 11 Fire Faerie Forecast $38 Place forecast (2-12) $15, (10-12) $10, (2-10) $39 Tierce $223 Trio $73

Quartet No winner ($118 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 You Deserve It, 14 Thru' The Trees

RACE 5

1st 9 Goodtime Guy ($20-$7) 2nd 4 High Green ($51) 3rd 3 Purple Powahouse ($10)

4th 5 Justfortheepenny Forecast $555 Place forecast (4-9) $73, (3-9) $10, (3-4) $65 Tierce $482 Trio $414 Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Theravada, 14 Dads Roots, 15 Calgary

RACE 6

1st 2 Eightfolds Lass ($62-$17)

2nd 8 Song Of The Forest ($19)

3rd 10 Futuristic Dame ($10) 4th 4 Lady Legend Forecast $109 Place forecast (2-8) $59, (2-10) $31, (8-10) $74 Tierce No winner ($590 carried forward) Trio $466 Quartet No winner ($282 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Cottage Garden, 14 Ice Imperial, 15 Someone Exciting

RACE 7

1st 5 Kings Road ($39-$9) 2nd 10 Hampton Court ($21) 3rd 8 Leslie Shadowliner ($30) 4th 2 Bernie's Dream

Forecast $114 Place forecast (5-10) $26, (5-8) $30, (8-10) $48 Tierce $3,160

Trio $168 Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward) Scratching: 1 Storm Chaser

RACE 8

1st 8 Umzinduzi ($18-$5.10) 2nd 7 Arctic Princess ($9) 3rd 4 Satara ($25) 4th 2 Fort Royal Forecast $18 Place forecast (7-8) $12, (4-8) $39, (4-7) $14 Tierce No winner ($1,044 carried forward to today's South Africa) Trio $96

Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward to today's South Africa)

Scratchings: 13 Miss Emblem, 14 Bahlebonke, 15 Cache

