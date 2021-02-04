Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Alwaysonmymind ($7-$5.10)

2nd 1 Good Girl ($7) 3rd 3 Top Honours ($18) 4th 12 English Princess Forecast $5 Place forecast (1-2) $2.50, (2-3) $12, (1-3) $17 Tierce $69 Trio $21 Quartet $154 Scratchings: 5 Duchessofcornwall,

7 Princess Donelly, 8 Shower Of Silver,

9 Capriana

RACE 2

1st 10 Ginger Biscuit ($41-$11) 2nd 6 Noemi ($5.10) 3rd 1 Justadoreher ($18) 4th 4 Arianos Spinner Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-10) $13, (1-10) $48, (1-6) $24 Tierce $762 Trio $148 Quartet No winner ($132 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Her Royal Majesty

RACE 3

1st 1 Fly The Coup ($23-$6) 2nd 11 Deorsa ($8) 3rd 7 My Lord And Master ($11) 4th 3 Crusade's Star Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-11) $11, (1-7) $13, (7-11) $8 Tierce $113 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($232 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Cash Express, 14 Trumps Express, 15 Caearo

RACE 4

1st 1 Wishful Girl Linn ($12-$7) 2nd 10 Tupelo Honey ($9) 3rd 7 Mission Beach ($19) 4th 12 San's Dancer Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-10) $5, (1-7) $21, (7-10) $30 Tierce $101 Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($438 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Passivity

RACE 5

1st 5 Guru's Pride ($14-$7) 2nd 2 Caliente ($6) 3rd 3 Trip To Africa ($9) 4th 7 Duc D'Orange Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-5) $5, (3-5) $3, (2-3) $6 Tierce $54 Trio $9 Quartet $392 Scratching: 8 Guru's Pride

RACE 6

1st 10 Gentleman's Wager ($98-$22)

2nd 11 Banzai Pipeline ($15) 3rd 2 Run To Denmark ($11) 4th 6 Irish Wonder Girl Forecast $342 Place forecast (10-11) $76, (2-10) $21, (2-11) $23 Tierce No winner ($2,776 carried forward) Trio $381 Quartet No winner ($248 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 11 Vinson ($67-$20)

2nd 4 Ralph The Rascal ($8)

3rd 8 Count Marsh ($16)

4th 12 Chattertons Keeper Forecast $52

Place forecast (4-11) $18, (8-11) $43, (4-8) $18 Tierce $1,190 Trio $477

Quartet No winner ($430 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Dancing Feather

RACE 8

1st 9 Meet At The George ($22-$11)

2nd 8 State Of Mind ($8)

3rd 4 Chanty Lane ($19)

4th 3 Suzi Woo

Forecast $12

Place forecast (8-9) $6, (4-9) $20, (4-8) $12 Tierce $123

Trio $37 Quartet $142