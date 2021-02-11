Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 8 Space Race ($15-$6) 2nd 4 My Big Vision ($11) 3rd 5 Umkhomazi ($9) 4th 1 Airbuzz Forecast $21 Place forecast (4-8) $8, (5-8) $6, (4-5) $9 Tierce $229 Trio $26 Quartet No winner ($1,178 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Queen Anne's Lace ($7-$7) 2nd 10 Siwa Oasis ($7) 3rd 5 Just The Wind ($7) 4th 8 Siberian Sunset Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-10) $5, (2-5) $3, (5-10) $5 Tierce $22 Trio $6 Quartet $101

Scratching: 6 Royal Couture

RACE 3

1st 7 Golden Duck ($14-$6) 2nd 3 Rock Flight ($6) 3rd 5 Koala (No 3rd dividend) 4th 6 Noble Nova Forecast $5 Place forecast Refund Tierce $36 Trio $11 Quartet $221 Scratchings: 2 Pat Pong, 4 Tostada, 9 Flymefree

RACE 4

1st 8 Keep On Dancing ($99-$25) 2nd 6 Lotus ($6) 3rd 12 Bell Jar ($10) 4th 9 Golden Archer Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-8) $16, (8-12) $30, (6-12) $11 Tierce No winner ($844 carried forward) Trio $128 Quartet No winner ($112 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Underthemistletoe

RACE 5

1st 4 Wildly In Love ($42-$18) 2nd 3 Madame Patrice ($31) 3rd 5 Naoshima (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Whizz Of Odds Forecast $152 Place forecast Refund Tierce $803 Trio $678 Quartet No winner ($798 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Magicallee

RACE 6

1st 9 Retail Therapy ($19-$6) 2nd 7 Purple Moon's Up ($26) 3rd 11 Seemyvision ($31) 4th 6 Umzinduzi Forecast $69 Place forecast (7-9) $11, (9-11) $48, (7-11) $48 Tierce No winner ($614 carried forward) Trio $206 Quartet No winner ($998 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Silver Dazzle

RACE 7

1st 7 Ad Altisima ($47-$13) 2nd 9 Sniper Shot ($13) 3rd 8 Good Rhythm ($8) 4th 3 Singfonico Forecast $69 Place forecast (7-9) $21, (7-8) $11, (8-9)$7 Tierce $631 Trio 9$51 Quartet No winner ($1,388 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Gentleman's Way ($21-$8) 2nd 2 Theravada ($5.10) 3rd 8 Hammam ($21) 4th 3 Star Crusade Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-6) $4, (6-8) $17, (2-8) $19 Tierce $63 Trio $25 Quartet $1,202

Scratchings: 1 Running Freely, 14 Strikeitlikeamatch, 15 Joint Effort