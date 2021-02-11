Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Feb 11, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Space Race ($15-$6) 2nd 4 My Big Vision ($11) 3rd 5 Umkhomazi ($9) 4th 1 Airbuzz Forecast $21 Place forecast (4-8) $8, (5-8) $6, (4-5) $9 Tierce $229 Trio $26 Quartet No winner ($1,178 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Queen Anne's Lace ($7-$7) 2nd 10 Siwa Oasis ($7) 3rd 5 Just The Wind ($7) 4th 8 Siberian Sunset Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-10) $5, (2-5) $3, (5-10) $5 Tierce $22 Trio $6 Quartet $101
Scratching: 6 Royal Couture

RACE 3

1st 7 Golden Duck ($14-$6) 2nd 3 Rock Flight ($6) 3rd 5 Koala (No 3rd dividend) 4th 6 Noble Nova Forecast $5 Place forecast Refund Tierce $36 Trio $11 Quartet $221 Scratchings: 2 Pat Pong, 4 Tostada, 9 Flymefree

RACE 4

1st 8 Keep On Dancing ($99-$25) 2nd 6 Lotus ($6) 3rd 12 Bell Jar ($10) 4th 9 Golden Archer Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-8) $16, (8-12) $30, (6-12) $11 Tierce No winner ($844 carried forward) Trio $128 Quartet No winner ($112 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Underthemistletoe

RACE 5

1st 4 Wildly In Love ($42-$18) 2nd 3 Madame Patrice ($31) 3rd 5 Naoshima (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Whizz Of Odds Forecast $152 Place forecast Refund Tierce $803 Trio $678 Quartet No winner ($798 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Magicallee

RACE 6

1st 9 Retail Therapy ($19-$6) 2nd 7 Purple Moon's Up ($26) 3rd 11 Seemyvision ($31) 4th 6 Umzinduzi Forecast $69 Place forecast (7-9) $11, (9-11) $48, (7-11) $48 Tierce No winner ($614 carried forward) Trio $206 Quartet No winner ($998 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Silver Dazzle

Entertainer set for an encore
Racing

Entertainer set for an encore

Related Stories

Mystery Power is good to go

Makkem Lad can defy topweight

Street Scream won’t be silenced

RACE 7

1st 7 Ad Altisima ($47-$13) 2nd 9 Sniper Shot ($13) 3rd 8 Good Rhythm ($8) 4th 3 Singfonico Forecast $69 Place forecast (7-9) $21, (7-8) $11, (8-9)$7 Tierce $631 Trio 9$51 Quartet No winner ($1,388 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Gentleman's Way ($21-$8) 2nd 2 Theravada ($5.10) 3rd 8 Hammam ($21) 4th 3 Star Crusade Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-6) $4, (6-8) $17, (2-8) $19 Tierce $63 Trio $25 Quartet $1,202
Scratchings: 1 Running Freely, 14 Strikeitlikeamatch, 15 Joint Effort

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING