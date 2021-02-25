Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Southern Cape ($9-$6) 2nd 2 Gin And Tonic ($6) 3rd 9 Directive ($12)
4th 3 Federica Forecast $4 Place forecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-9) $7, (2-9) $10 Tierce $27 Trio $12 Quartet $205
Scratching: 8 Crimson Causeway
RACE 2
1st 5 Stanton Street ($21-$8)
2nd 8 Life Goes On ($11) 3rd 3 Zuberi ($53)
4th 2 English Princess Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-8) $8, (3-5) $32, (3-8) $40 Tierce $901 Trio $181 Quartet No winner ($174 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Rubondo
RACE 3
1st 5 Bright Eyed Girl ($26-$7)
2nd 9 Soller ($22) 3rd 6 Another Love ($10) 4th 12 Loving The Victory
Forecast $77 Place forecast (5-9) $18, (5-6) $8, (6-9) $10 Tierce $838 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Bell Starbuster, 14 Straight Fire
RACE 4
1st 2 Flying Peter ($20-$5.10)
2nd 1 Gimme A Rainbow ($13)
3rd 10 Fists Of Fire ($13) 4th 5 Deorsa Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-10) $9, (1-10) $9 Tierce $109 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($458 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Diamond Master, 14 Don't Touch Me, 15 Vinodh's Boy
RACE 5
1st 10 Panna Cotta ($67-$14)
2nd 4 Gypsy Magic ($12)
3rd 6 Simply Complicated ($5.10)
4th 1 Koopa Troopa Forecast $344
Place forecast (4-10) $36, (6-10) $10, (4-6) $10 Tierce $511 Trio $132
Quartet No winner ($842 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Flymefree
RACE 6
1st 11 Truly Wicked ($104-$32)
2nd 1 Origami ($12) 3rd 8 Justfortheepenny ($11)
4th 7 The Bayou Forecast $224
Place forecast (1-11) $62, (8-11) $45, (1-8) $15 Tierce No winner ($720 carried forward) Trio $481
Quartet No winner ($882 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Greek Sword, 14 Linnbara, 15 Brigade
RACE 7
1st 7 Irish Belle ($27-$12)
2nd 5 Purple Nkanyezi ($9)
3rd 6 Hereinafter ($8)
4th 10 Aalsmeer
Forecast $40
Place forecast (5-7) $8, (6-7) $14, (5-6) $17
Tierce $473
Trio $152 Quartet $248
Scratchings: 13 Celtic Vision, 14 Royal View, 15 Peaceontherocks
