Wednesday's South Africa Results

Feb 25, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Southern Cape ($9-$6) 2nd 2 Gin And Tonic ($6) 3rd 9 Directive ($12)

4th 3 Federica Forecast $4 Place forecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-9) $7, (2-9) $10 Tierce $27 Trio $12 Quartet $205

Scratching: 8 Crimson Causeway

RACE 2

1st 5 Stanton Street ($21-$8)

2nd 8 Life Goes On ($11) 3rd 3 Zuberi ($53)

4th 2 English Princess Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-8) $8, (3-5) $32, (3-8) $40 Tierce $901 Trio $181 Quartet No winner ($174 carried forward)

Real Efecto shaping up real well
Real Efecto shaping up real well

Scratching: 13 Rubondo

RACE 3

1st 5 Bright Eyed Girl ($26-$7)

2nd 9 Soller ($22) 3rd 6 Another Love ($10) 4th 12 Loving The Victory

Forecast $77 Place forecast (5-9) $18, (5-6) $8, (6-9) $10 Tierce $838 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Bell Starbuster, 14 Straight Fire

RACE 4

1st 2 Flying Peter ($20-$5.10)

2nd 1 Gimme A Rainbow ($13)

3rd 10 Fists Of Fire ($13) 4th 5 Deorsa Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-10) $9, (1-10) $9 Tierce $109 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($458 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Diamond Master, 14 Don't Touch Me, 15 Vinodh's Boy

RACE 5

1st 10 Panna Cotta ($67-$14)

2nd 4 Gypsy Magic ($12)

3rd 6 Simply Complicated ($5.10)

4th 1 Koopa Troopa Forecast $344

Place forecast (4-10) $36, (6-10) $10, (4-6) $10 Tierce $511 Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($842 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Flymefree

RACE 6

1st 11 Truly Wicked ($104-$32)

2nd 1 Origami ($12) 3rd 8 Justfortheepenny ($11)

4th 7 The Bayou Forecast $224

Place forecast (1-11) $62, (8-11) $45, (1-8) $15 Tierce No winner ($720 carried forward) Trio $481

Quartet No winner ($882 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Greek Sword, 14 Linnbara, 15 Brigade

RACE 7

1st 7 Irish Belle ($27-$12)

2nd 5 Purple Nkanyezi ($9)

3rd 6 Hereinafter ($8)

4th 10 Aalsmeer

Forecast $40

Place forecast (5-7) $8, (6-7) $14, (5-6) $17

Tierce $473

Trio $152 Quartet $248

Scratchings: 13 Celtic Vision, 14 Royal View, 15 Peaceontherocks

