Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Bingin Beach ($26-$10)
2nd 8 Route Sixty Six ($11)
3rd 7 Heartsease ($9)
4th 10 Danse Milord
Forecast $33
Place forecast (8-9) $14, (7-9) $5, (7-8) $12 Tierce $234 Trio $25 Quartet $615
RACE 2
1st 4 Waywood ($22-$9)
2nd 2 Di Mazzio ($16)
3rd 7 Herecomestherain ($11)
4th 1 Coldhardcash
Forecast $41 Place forecast (2-4) $10, (4-7) $11, (2-7) $22 Tierce $358 Trio $46
Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 8 Purple Shadow ($122-$31)
2nd 3 Umkhomazi ($6)
3rd 6 My Big Vision ($9)
4th 9 Bells And Whistles
Forecast $85 Place forecast (3-8) $25, (6-8) $28, (3-6) $5 Tierce No winner ($2,380 carried forward) Trio $64
Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Top Honours, 11 Whispering Hill
RACE 4
1st 1 Command Control ($11-$9)
2nd 3 Decorated ($5.10)
3rd 2 Koura ($12)
4th 11 Ice Captain
Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-3) $3, (1-2) $11, (2-3) $16 Tierce $72 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($580 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Komodosan, 5 Jack In The Box, 7 Broadway, 14 Gloucestershire
RACE 5
1st 5 Spirit Of My Fate ($24-$6)
2nd 3 Bernie's Dream ($5.10)
3rd 4 Theravada ($5.10)
4th 8 Bedazzled Joker
Forecast $29 Place forecast (3-5) $10, (4-5) $4, (3-4) $5 Tierce $181 Trio $17
Quartet $709, ($867 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Majorca Palace ($21-$10)
2nd 9 Hammam ($5.10)
3rd 4 Saipan ($17)
4th 5 Great Guy
Forecast $23 Place forecast (2-9) $8, (2-4) $29, (4-9) $41 Tierce $476 Trio $249
Quartet $1,679, ($2,061 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Strikeitlikeamatch, 6 Fly The Coup
RACE 7
1st 8 Dancing Feather ($32-$12)
2nd 4 Georgina Rose ($12)
3rd 3 Spring Break ($8)
4th 10 Flashy Kaitrina
Forecast $27
Place forecast (4-8) $10, (3-8) $11, (3-4) $12
Tierce $200 Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($3,315 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 7 Retail Therapy
