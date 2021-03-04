Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Mar 04, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Bingin Beach ($26-$10)

2nd 8 Route Sixty Six ($11)

3rd 7 Heartsease ($9)

4th 10 Danse Milord

Forecast $33

Place forecast (8-9) $14, (7-9) $5, (7-8) $12 Tierce $234 Trio $25 Quartet $615

Racing

Give Malibu Beach another chance

RACE 2

1st 4 Waywood ($22-$9)

2nd 2 Di Mazzio ($16)

3rd 7 Herecomestherain ($11)

4th 1 Coldhardcash

Forecast $41 Place forecast (2-4) $10, (4-7) $11, (2-7) $22 Tierce $358 Trio $46

Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 8 Purple Shadow ($122-$31)

2nd 3 Umkhomazi ($6)

3rd 6 My Big Vision ($9)

4th 9 Bells And Whistles

Forecast $85 Place forecast (3-8) $25, (6-8) $28, (3-6) $5 Tierce No winner ($2,380 carried forward) Trio $64

Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Top Honours, 11 Whispering Hill

RACE 4

1st 1 Command Control ($11-$9)

2nd 3 Decorated ($5.10)

3rd 2 Koura ($12)

4th 11 Ice Captain

Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-3) $3, (1-2) $11, (2-3) $16 Tierce $72 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($580 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Komodosan, 5 Jack In The Box, 7 Broadway, 14 Gloucestershire

RACE 5

1st 5 Spirit Of My Fate ($24-$6)

2nd 3 Bernie's Dream ($5.10)

3rd 4 Theravada ($5.10)

4th 8 Bedazzled Joker

Forecast $29 Place forecast (3-5) $10, (4-5) $4, (3-4) $5 Tierce $181 Trio $17

Quartet $709, ($867 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Majorca Palace ($21-$10)

2nd 9 Hammam ($5.10)

3rd 4 Saipan ($17)

4th 5 Great Guy

Forecast $23 Place forecast (2-9) $8, (2-4) $29, (4-9) $41 Tierce $476 Trio $249

Quartet $1,679, ($2,061 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Strikeitlikeamatch, 6 Fly The Coup

RACE 7

1st 8 Dancing Feather ($32-$12)

2nd 4 Georgina Rose ($12)

3rd 3 Spring Break ($8)

4th 10 Flashy Kaitrina

Forecast $27

Place forecast (4-8) $10, (3-8) $11, (3-4) $12

Tierce $200 Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($3,315 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 7 Retail Therapy

