Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Arnhem Land ($21-$7)
2nd 9 Honokalani ($9)
3rd 4 Catch The Tune ($10)
4th 10 Tabebuia
Forecast $14
Place forecast (2-9) $6, (2-4) $9, (4-9) $6
Tierce $81
Trio $16
Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Herstel ($26-$15)
2nd 2 Candy Galore ($5.10)
3rd 3 Freedom Seeker (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Blush Of Dawn
Forecast $18
Tierce $47
Trio $6
Quartet $147
RACE 3
1st 3 Good Girl ($16-$9)
2nd 2 Simply Complicated ($8)
3rd 5 Princess Thiana ($5.10)
4th 6 Papillion
Forecast $9
Place forecast (2-3) $4, (3-5) $7, (2-5) $4
Tierce $48 Trio $8 Quartet $53
RACE 4
1st 6 Mr Pigalle ($11-$5.10)
2nd 2 Sergei ($6)
3rd 3 Decorated ($6)
4th 1 What A Ryder
Forecast $5
Place forecast (2-6) $3, (3-6) $4, (2-3) $5
Tierce $46 Trio $8
Quartet No winner ($146 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Grace Angel,
7 Raiseahallelujah
RACE 5
1st 7 Euphoric($19-$13)
2nd 8 Sovereign Soldier ($7)
3rd 1 Tom Bombadil ($106)
4th 11 A Whole New World
Forecast $22
Place forecast (7-8) $9, (1-7) $89, (1-8) $156 Tierce No winner ($1,018 carried forward) Trio $759
Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Burning Wings ($17-$8)
2nd 3 Dogliotti ($9)
3rd 9 Fly The Coup ($8)
4th 7 Northern Warrior
Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-3) $9, (2-9) $4, (3-9) $10
Tierce $157 Trio $20
Quartet No winner ($392 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 6 State Of Mind ($15-$5.10)
2nd 4 Umzinduzi ($11)
3rd 3 So They Say ($7)
4th 7 Bright Eyed Girl
Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-6) $8, (3-6) $6, (3-4) $12 Tierce $206 Trio $15
Quartet $598 Scratching: 8 Marsanne
RACE 8
1st 3 Superior Leader ($10-$5.10)
2nd 4 Ancient State ($38)
3rd 10 Gimme A Rainbow ($12)
4th 1 Slightly Spanish
Forecast $114
Place forecast (3-4) $35, (3-10) $4, (4-10) $29 Tierce $385 Trio $299
Quartet No winner ($64 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 8 Sweet William
