Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Arnhem Land ($21-$7)

2nd 9 Honokalani ($9)

3rd 4 Catch The Tune ($10)

4th 10 Tabebuia

Forecast $14

Place forecast (2-9) $6, (2-4) $9, (4-9) $6

Tierce $81

Trio $16

Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 4 Herstel ($26-$15)

2nd 2 Candy Galore ($5.10)

3rd 3 Freedom Seeker (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Blush Of Dawn

Forecast $18

Tierce $47

Trio $6

Quartet $147

RACE 3

1st 3 Good Girl ($16-$9)

2nd 2 Simply Complicated ($8)

3rd 5 Princess Thiana ($5.10)

4th 6 Papillion

Forecast $9

Place forecast (2-3) $4, (3-5) $7, (2-5) $4

Tierce $48 Trio $8 Quartet $53

RACE 4

1st 6 Mr Pigalle ($11-$5.10)

2nd 2 Sergei ($6)

3rd 3 Decorated ($6)

4th 1 What A Ryder

Forecast $5

Place forecast (2-6) $3, (3-6) $4, (2-3) $5

Tierce $46 Trio $8

Quartet No winner ($146 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Grace Angel,

7 Raiseahallelujah

RACE 5

1st 7 Euphoric($19-$13)

2nd 8 Sovereign Soldier ($7)

3rd 1 Tom Bombadil ($106)

4th 11 A Whole New World

Forecast $22

Place forecast (7-8) $9, (1-7) $89, (1-8) $156 Tierce No winner ($1,018 carried forward) Trio $759

Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Burning Wings ($17-$8)

2nd 3 Dogliotti ($9)

3rd 9 Fly The Coup ($8)

4th 7 Northern Warrior

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-3) $9, (2-9) $4, (3-9) $10

Tierce $157 Trio $20

Quartet No winner ($392 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 State Of Mind ($15-$5.10)

2nd 4 Umzinduzi ($11)

3rd 3 So They Say ($7)

4th 7 Bright Eyed Girl

Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-6) $8, (3-6) $6, (3-4) $12 Tierce $206 Trio $15

Quartet $598 Scratching: 8 Marsanne

RACE 8

1st 3 Superior Leader ($10-$5.10)

2nd 4 Ancient State ($38)

3rd 10 Gimme A Rainbow ($12)

4th 1 Slightly Spanish

Forecast $114

Place forecast (3-4) $35, (3-10) $4, (4-10) $29 Tierce $385 Trio $299

Quartet No winner ($64 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 8 Sweet William