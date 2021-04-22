Wednesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 9 Chollima ($9-$5.10)

2nd 8 Hasta Manana ($11)

3rd 7 Arumugam ($30)

4th 10 Noble Trip

Forecast $10

Place forecast (8-9) $5, (7-9) $19, (7-8) $35 Tierce $229 Trio $48 Quartet $1,554

Scratching: 5 Tom's Act

RACE 2

1st 6 Let's Not Linger ($14-$6)

2nd 1 Indomavel ($11)

3rd 9 Reginas Angel ($29)

4th 7 Diamonds And Toads

Forecast $15

Place forecast (1-6) $7, (6-9) $1, (1-9) $24 Tierce $118 Trio $66

Quartet No winner ($96 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Owlette, 10 Ventriloquist, 14 Cosmic Ray

RACE 3

1st 10 Decorated ($17-$6)

2nd 1 Master Ofthe North ($8)

3rd 8 Mystic Master ($5.10)

4th 5 Uplifted

Forecast $47

Place forecast (1-10) $11, (8-10) $4, (1-8) $8

Tierce $121 Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Koura

RACE 4

1st 7 Fire Faerie ($38-$10)

2nd 8 Alfonse Baby ($19)

3rd 4 To The Max ($30)

4th 5 Reckless Love

Forecast $111

Place forecast (7-8) $35, (4-7) $30, (4-8) $79

Tierce $1,479 Trio $398

Quartet No winner ($492 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Lundy Island ($43-$11)

2nd 5 Royal Kitty ($10)

3rd 4 Kildonan Bay ($13)

4th 11 Rainbow Unicorn

Forecast $44 Place forecast (3-5) $15, (3-4) $42, (4-5) $30 Tierce $1,173 Trio $136 Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Tango Time ($51-$18)

2nd 3 Maria Corolina ($8)

3rd 8 Maid In France ($14)

4th 7 Hot Money

Forecast $48

Place forecast (3-5) $15, (5-8) $18, (3-8) $11 Tierce No winner ($1,222 carried forward) Trio $125

Quartet No winner ($866 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 Maitland Magic ($12-$5.10)

2nd 3 Farland ($50)

3rd 4 Via Salaria ($11)

4th 7 Lion's Head

Forecast $91

Place forecast (3-6) $20, (4-6) $8, (3-4) $24 Tierce $780 Trio $716

Quartet No winner ($2,503 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Wildlife Safari, 8 Ballon D'Or

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results