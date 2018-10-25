Wednesday's South Africa results
WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Exclusive Quantity ($10-$6)
2nd 9 Rocket Fire ($10)
3rd 4 Aegean Aire ($46)
4th 10 Sauvage
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (1-4) $32, (4-9) $58 Tierce $297 Trio $173
Quartet No winner ($1,526 carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 5 Canadian Bolt
RACE 2
1st 4 Second To None ($21-$8)
2nd 6 Firstnavalofficer ($9)
3rd 7 Call Me Tonight ($19)
4th 13 Lewa Downs
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (4-6) $9, (4-7) $22, (6-7) $36 Tierce $646 Trio $143
Quartet No winner ($2,854 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Palace Rose, 15 Seek Moon Magic
RACE 3
1st 4 Oratorina ($67-$11)
2nd 10 Champagne Gold ($10)
3rd 14 Wisp Of Glory ($26)
4th 9 Jamaica Bay
Forecast $99
Place Forecast (4-10) $24, (4-14) $66, (10-14) $40 Tierce $2,940 Trio $364
Quartet No winner ($6,394 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Jet Stream ($11-$5.10)
2nd 7 All Aboard ($8)
3rd 2 Dancing Moonlight ($7)
4th 4 The Invisible Man
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (1-2) $6, (2-7) $9
Tierce $50 Trio $21
Quartet $468
RACE 5
1st 4 Top Classman ($40-$10)
2nd 3 Silver Rose ($13)
3rd 2 Flichity By Farr ($7)
4th 6 Cat's Legacy
Forecast $71
Place Forecast (3-4) $21, (2-4) $9, (2-3) $6
Tierce $419
Trio $30
Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Crowd Pleaser, 10 Root Beer
RACE 6
1st 4 Royal Frost ($36-$9)
2nd 1 Fiorella ($6)
3rd 2 Camphoratus ($12)
4th 3 Diamond Noir
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (2-4) $30, (1-2) $23
Tierce $392
Trio $62
Quartet $457
Scratching: 9 Girl In Gold
RACE 7
1st 5 Fancifilly ($30-$9)
2nd 7 Missibaba ($9)
3rd 3 Sarabi ($6)
4th 6 Tuulikki
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (5-7) $14, (3-5) $9, (3-7) $6
Tierce $189
Trio $30
Quartet No winner ($250 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratching: 8 Deep Down Rebel
