Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Exclusive Quantity ($10-$6)

2nd 9 Rocket Fire ($10)

3rd 4 Aegean Aire ($46)

4th 10 Sauvage

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (1-4) $32, (4-9) $58 Tierce $297 Trio $173

Quartet No winner ($1,526 carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 5 Canadian Bolt

RACE 2

1st 4 Second To None ($21-$8)

2nd 6 Firstnavalofficer ($9)

3rd 7 Call Me Tonight ($19)

4th 13 Lewa Downs

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (4-6) $9, (4-7) $22, (6-7) $36 Tierce $646 Trio $143

Quartet No winner ($2,854 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Palace Rose, 15 Seek Moon Magic

RACE 3

1st 4 Oratorina ($67-$11)

2nd 10 Champagne Gold ($10)

3rd 14 Wisp Of Glory ($26)

4th 9 Jamaica Bay

Forecast $99

Place Forecast (4-10) $24, (4-14) $66, (10-14) $40 Tierce $2,940 Trio $364

Quartet No winner ($6,394 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Jet Stream ($11-$5.10)

2nd 7 All Aboard ($8)

3rd 2 Dancing Moonlight ($7)

4th 4 The Invisible Man

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (1-2) $6, (2-7) $9

Tierce $50 Trio $21

Quartet $468

RACE 5

1st 4 Top Classman ($40-$10)

2nd 3 Silver Rose ($13)

3rd 2 Flichity By Farr ($7)

4th 6 Cat's Legacy

Forecast $71

Place Forecast (3-4) $21, (2-4) $9, (2-3) $6

Tierce $419

Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Crowd Pleaser, 10 Root Beer

RACE 6

1st 4 Royal Frost ($36-$9)

2nd 1 Fiorella ($6)

3rd 2 Camphoratus ($12)

4th 3 Diamond Noir

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (2-4) $30, (1-2) $23

Tierce $392

Trio $62

Quartet $457

Scratching: 9 Girl In Gold

RACE 7

1st 5 Fancifilly ($30-$9)

2nd 7 Missibaba ($9)

3rd 3 Sarabi ($6)

4th 6 Tuulikki

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (5-7) $14, (3-5) $9, (3-7) $6

Tierce $189

Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($250 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratching: 8 Deep Down Rebel