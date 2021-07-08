Wednesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Negreanu ($79-$19)

2nd 6 La Banquiere ($7)

3rd 2 Travel Master ($8)

4th 5 Hereditary

Forecast $54

Place forecast (3-6) $16, (2-3) $22, (2-6) $8 Tierce $639 Trio $71 Quartet $2,152

RACE 2

1st 14 Star Master ($22-$7)

2nd 16 Van Hunks ($6)

3rd 15 Universal ($19)

4th 10 Ragnar Lothbrok

Forecast $20

Place forecast (14-16) $5, (14-15) $22, (15-16) $18 Tierce $140 Trio $48

Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Angry Warrior, 2 Autumn Moon, 5 Double The Odds, 18 Masterful Guy

RACE 3

1st 8 Louis' Diamond ($11-$9)

2nd 4 Demelza ($13)

3rd 12 Wildest Dreams ($13)

4th 10 Peut Etre Moi

Forecast $30

Place forecast (4-8) $7, (8-12) $8, (4-12) $19 Tierce $65 Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($138 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Comedy Of Manners, 5 Do Si Do

RACE 4

1st 2 Impressive Queen ($9-$8)

2nd 4 Magna Mater ($5.10)

3rd 6 Ntinga ($15)

4th 5 Mel's Princess

Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (2-6) $9, (4-6) $12 Tierce $64 Trio $41 Quartet No winner ($440 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Luna Light

RACE 5

1st 3 Irish Tractor ($37-$9)

2nd 5 High Moon ($16)

3rd 1 Destin ($20)

4th 8 Master Of Power

Forecast $56 Place forecast (3-5) $10, (1-3) $26, (1-5) $27 Tierce $836 Trio $92 Quartet No winner ($660 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Coolusive

RACE 6

1st 4 Star Of The South ($77-$22)

2nd 7 Ticket To Ride ($10)

3rd 1 Bey Suyay ($8)

4th 8 Abraham Lincoln

Forecast $86 Place forecast (4-7) $14, (1-4) $27, (1-7) $9 Tierce $731 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($1,613 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Firstamongequals

RACE 7

1st 7 Ciollum's Delight ($52-$10)

2nd 2 Gillian Anne ($12)

3rd 6 Chilly Winter ($5.10)

4th 8 Noosa Princess

Forecast $57

Place forecast (2-7) $17, (6-7) $11, (2-6) $5 Tierce $400 Trio $100

Quartet $5,687 ($2,744 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Queen Niyabah, 4 Jewel Of Doha