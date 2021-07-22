Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 14 Quasiforsure ($176-$36)
2nd 15 Silver Stardust ($6)
3rd 2 Bella Fiorino ($12)
4th 13 Sanctity
Forecast $77
Place forecast (14-15) $23, (2-14) $62, (2-15) $14
Tierce No winner ($1,174 carried forward)
Trio $476
Quartet No winner ($343 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Ciro, 12 Trident King, 17 Story Book, 18 Golden Delight
RACE 2
1st 5 El Dante ($46-$13)
2nd 2 Whispers Of War ($7)
3rd 3 Successful Ruler ($7)
4th 7 Fists Of Fire
Forecast $40
Place forecast (2-5) $14, (3-5) $9, (2-3) $5
Tierce $189 Trio $24
Quartet No winner ($449 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Shamoosi, 13 The Green Gallant, 14 Lunar Prospector, 15 Tilmeeth, 16 Bend The Rules
RACE 3
1st 4 Beckoning Beauty ($11-$6)
2nd 1 Upcloseandpersonal ($7)
3rd 6 Magicallee ($11)
4th 5 Lavu Lavu
Forecast $11
Place forecast (1-4) $4, (4-6) $6, (1-6) $19
Tierce $81 Trio $29 Quartet $198
Scratchings: 7 Arianos Spinner, 8 Star Choice, 9 Dunyaa
RACE 4
1st 7 Sonjador ($16-$5.10)
2nd 5 Fort Wylie ($12)
3rd 2 Tommy The Kidd ($63)
4th 8 Executive Decision
Forecast $20
Place forecast (5-7) $8, (2-7) $34, (2-5) $62 Tierce $2,063 Trio $277
Quartet No winner ($208 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Victory Twist ($13-$5.10)
2nd 1 Secret Giver ($5.10)
3rd 9 Tracker Jacker ($15)
4th 8 Young Nelson
Forecast $6
Place forecast (1-5) $4, (5-9) $8, (1-9) $12
Tierce $66 Trio $12
Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Giants Castle
RACE 6
1st 2 Papillion ($9-$7)
2nd 11 Duquesne Whistle ($8)
3rd 3 Noble Nova ($6)
4th 1 Supper At Six
Forecast $8
Place forecast (2-11) $4, (2-3) $5, (3-11) $5 Tierce $23 Trio $9 Quartet $257
Scratching: 6 Miss Emblem
RACE 7
1st 5 Black Thorn ($18-$10)
2nd 2 Blue Planet ($5.10)
3rd 13 Space News ($10)
4th 3 Arrow's Mark
Forecast $17
Place forecast (2-5) $10, (5-13) $7, (2-13) $12
Tierce $48 Trio $21 Quartet $63
Scratchings: 14 White Lightning, 15 Jacob's Ladder, 16 Uplifted
RACE 8
1st 15 The Bayou ($100-$25)
2nd 1 Fireonthetrack ($7)
3rd 2 Toltec ($37)
4th 3 Straight Up
Forecast $71
Place forecast (1-15) $19, (2-15) $116, (1-2) $43 Tierce $2,096 Trio $334
Quartet No winner ($242 carried forward)
Scratchings: 16 Coromandel, 17 Montana Sky, 18 The Snow War, 19 Palace Wind
RACE 9
1st 10 Flying The Star ($24-$8)
2nd 2 Arctic Princess ($12)
3rd 5 Gingerspathtoglory ($20)
4th 3 My Saving Grace
Forecast $41 Place forecast (2-10) $11, (5-10) $26, (2-5) $34 Tierce No winner ($1,420 carried forward) Trio $232
Quartet No winner ($254 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Silver Dazzle, 7 Sofia Erin, 11 Alsflamingbeauty
RACE 10
1st 11 Alfonse Baby ($64-$19)
2nd 7 Trattoria ($8)
3rd 4 Umkhomazi ($9)
4th 9 Peanut Butter
Forecast $48 Place forecast (7-11) $15, (4-11) $22, (4-7) $6 Tierce $434 Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 8 Shape Of You, 15 Imperial Ballet
