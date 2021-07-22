Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Jul 22, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 14 Quasiforsure ($176-$36)

2nd 15 Silver Stardust ($6)

3rd 2 Bella Fiorino ($12)

4th 13 Sanctity

Forecast $77

Place forecast (14-15) $23, (2-14) $62, (2-15) $14

Tierce No winner ($1,174 carried forward)

Trio $476

Quartet No winner ($343 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Ciro, 12 Trident King, 17 Story Book, 18 Golden Delight

RACE 2

1st 5 El Dante ($46-$13)

2nd 2 Whispers Of War ($7)

3rd 3 Successful Ruler ($7)

4th 7 Fists Of Fire

Forecast $40

Place forecast (2-5) $14, (3-5) $9, (2-3) $5

Tierce $189 Trio $24

Quartet No winner ($449 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Shamoosi, 13 The Green Gallant, 14 Lunar Prospector, 15 Tilmeeth, 16 Bend The Rules

RACE 3

1st 4 Beckoning Beauty ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Upcloseandpersonal ($7)

3rd 6 Magicallee ($11)

4th 5 Lavu Lavu

Forecast $11

Place forecast (1-4) $4, (4-6) $6, (1-6) $19

Tierce $81 Trio $29 Quartet $198

Scratchings: 7 Arianos Spinner, 8 Star Choice, 9 Dunyaa

RACE 4

1st 7 Sonjador ($16-$5.10)

2nd 5 Fort Wylie ($12)

3rd 2 Tommy The Kidd ($63)

4th 8 Executive Decision

Forecast $20

Place forecast (5-7) $8, (2-7) $34, (2-5) $62 Tierce $2,063 Trio $277

Quartet No winner ($208 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Victory Twist ($13-$5.10)

2nd 1 Secret Giver ($5.10)

3rd 9 Tracker Jacker ($15)

4th 8 Young Nelson

Forecast $6

Place forecast (1-5) $4, (5-9) $8, (1-9) $12

Tierce $66 Trio $12

Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Giants Castle

RACE 6

1st 2 Papillion ($9-$7)

2nd 11 Duquesne Whistle ($8)

3rd 3 Noble Nova ($6)

4th 1 Supper At Six

Forecast $8

Place forecast (2-11) $4, (2-3) $5, (3-11) $5 Tierce $23 Trio $9 Quartet $257

Scratching: 6 Miss Emblem

RACE 7

1st 5 Black Thorn ($18-$10)

2nd 2 Blue Planet ($5.10)

3rd 13 Space News ($10)

4th 3 Arrow's Mark

Forecast $17

Place forecast (2-5) $10, (5-13) $7, (2-13) $12

Tierce $48 Trio $21 Quartet $63

Scratchings: 14 White Lightning, 15 Jacob's Ladder, 16 Uplifted

RACE 8

1st 15 The Bayou ($100-$25)

2nd 1 Fireonthetrack ($7)

3rd 2 Toltec ($37)

4th 3 Straight Up

Forecast $71

Place forecast (1-15) $19, (2-15) $116, (1-2) $43 Tierce $2,096 Trio $334

Quartet No winner ($242 carried forward)

Scratchings: 16 Coromandel, 17 Montana Sky, 18 The Snow War, 19 Palace Wind

RACE 9

1st 10 Flying The Star ($24-$8)

2nd 2 Arctic Princess ($12)

3rd 5 Gingerspathtoglory ($20)

4th 3 My Saving Grace

Forecast $41 Place forecast (2-10) $11, (5-10) $26, (2-5) $34 Tierce No winner ($1,420 carried forward) Trio $232

Quartet No winner ($254 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Silver Dazzle, 7 Sofia Erin, 11 Alsflamingbeauty

RACE 10

1st 11 Alfonse Baby ($64-$19)

2nd 7 Trattoria ($8)

3rd 4 Umkhomazi ($9)

4th 9 Peanut Butter

Forecast $48 Place forecast (7-11) $15, (4-11) $22, (4-7) $6 Tierce $434 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 8 Shape Of You, 15 Imperial Ballet

