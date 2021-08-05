Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Aug 05, 2021

RACE 1

1st 7 Finding Freedom ($17-$7)

2nd 1 One Bite At A Time ($15)

3rd 12 Ethiopian Queen ($6)

4th 6 Indomavel

Forecast $32

Place forecast (1-7) $10, (7-12) $3, (1-12) $11 Tierce $125

Trio $25 Quartet $749

Scratching: 11 Rainbow Rhapsody

RACE 2

1st 6 Hippocrates ($52-$12)

2nd 5 Mamma's Boy ($6)

3rd 8 Story Book ($9)

4th 3 Airways Law

Forecast $28

Place forecast (5-6) $9, (6-8) $19, (5-8) $6 Tierce $419 Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($747 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Trumps Express, 13 Lucretius, 14 Ladooshka, 15 Northern Tune

RACE 3

1st 9 Fists Of Fire ($15-$7)

2nd 1 The Green Gallant ($7)

3rd 3 Protea Pride ($14)

4th 6 Cape Foulwind

Forecast $15

Place forecast (1-9) $6, (3-9) $15, (1-3) $21 Tierce $190 Trio $51

Quartet $1,205, ($1,207 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Illusive Legacy, 14 Over The Bay

RACE 4

1st 7 Cordobesa ($18-$8)

2nd 4 Sparkling Flame ($12)

3rd 1 Countess Cartier ($47)

4th 10 Crystal Cove

Forecast $34

Place forecast (4-7) $12, (1-7) $44, (1-4) $60 Tierce $540 Trio $221

Quartet No winner ($2,089 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Iqembulabesifazane

RACE 5

1st 2 Alfonse Baby ($23-$8)

2nd 8 Eager Duchess ($10)

3rd 3 Maidens Prayer ($7)

4th 1 Captain Ariano

Forecast $32

Place forecast (2-8) $14, (2-3) $5, (3-8) $10 Tierce $382 Trio $36 Quartet $1,702

RACE 6

1st 7 Integrity ($17-$7)

2nd 3 Crimea ($12)

3rd 4 Aquae Sulis ($7)

4th 8 Papillion

Forecast $27

Place forecast (3-7) $10, (4-7) $3, (3-4) $15 Tierce $147 Trio $24 Quartet $670

Scratching: 5 Isla Morada

RACE 7

1st 5 Nikiya ($38-$12)

2nd 4 Irish Belle ($5.10)

3rd 6 Umzinduzi ($11)

4th 9 Purple Merchant

Forecast $17

Place forecast (4-5) $8, (5-6) $11, (4-6) $7

Tierce $271

Trio $28

Quartet No winner ($1,232 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Diamonds 'N Dust, 7 Green Dream

RACE 8

1st 8 Desolate Road ($27-$10)

2nd 9 So Var ($13)

3rd 6 Justaguything ($12)

4th 7 High Velocity

Forecast $43

Place forecast (8-9) $16, (6-8) $15, (6-9) $19

Tierce $421

Trio $84

Quartet No winner ($2,317 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

