Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Finding Freedom ($17-$7)
2nd 1 One Bite At A Time ($15)
3rd 12 Ethiopian Queen ($6)
4th 6 Indomavel
Forecast $32
Place forecast (1-7) $10, (7-12) $3, (1-12) $11 Tierce $125
Trio $25 Quartet $749
Scratching: 11 Rainbow Rhapsody
RACE 2
1st 6 Hippocrates ($52-$12)
2nd 5 Mamma's Boy ($6)
3rd 8 Story Book ($9)
4th 3 Airways Law
Forecast $28
Place forecast (5-6) $9, (6-8) $19, (5-8) $6 Tierce $419 Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($747 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Trumps Express, 13 Lucretius, 14 Ladooshka, 15 Northern Tune
RACE 3
1st 9 Fists Of Fire ($15-$7)
2nd 1 The Green Gallant ($7)
3rd 3 Protea Pride ($14)
4th 6 Cape Foulwind
Forecast $15
Place forecast (1-9) $6, (3-9) $15, (1-3) $21 Tierce $190 Trio $51
Quartet $1,205, ($1,207 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Illusive Legacy, 14 Over The Bay
RACE 4
1st 7 Cordobesa ($18-$8)
2nd 4 Sparkling Flame ($12)
3rd 1 Countess Cartier ($47)
4th 10 Crystal Cove
Forecast $34
Place forecast (4-7) $12, (1-7) $44, (1-4) $60 Tierce $540 Trio $221
Quartet No winner ($2,089 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Iqembulabesifazane
RACE 5
1st 2 Alfonse Baby ($23-$8)
2nd 8 Eager Duchess ($10)
3rd 3 Maidens Prayer ($7)
4th 1 Captain Ariano
Forecast $32
Place forecast (2-8) $14, (2-3) $5, (3-8) $10 Tierce $382 Trio $36 Quartet $1,702
RACE 6
1st 7 Integrity ($17-$7)
2nd 3 Crimea ($12)
3rd 4 Aquae Sulis ($7)
4th 8 Papillion
Forecast $27
Place forecast (3-7) $10, (4-7) $3, (3-4) $15 Tierce $147 Trio $24 Quartet $670
Scratching: 5 Isla Morada
RACE 7
1st 5 Nikiya ($38-$12)
2nd 4 Irish Belle ($5.10)
3rd 6 Umzinduzi ($11)
4th 9 Purple Merchant
Forecast $17
Place forecast (4-5) $8, (5-6) $11, (4-6) $7
Tierce $271
Trio $28
Quartet No winner ($1,232 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Diamonds 'N Dust, 7 Green Dream
RACE 8
1st 8 Desolate Road ($27-$10)
2nd 9 So Var ($13)
3rd 6 Justaguything ($12)
4th 7 High Velocity
Forecast $43
Place forecast (8-9) $16, (6-8) $15, (6-9) $19
Tierce $421
Trio $84
Quartet No winner ($2,317 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
