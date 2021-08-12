Racing

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Aug 12, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Capulet's Heart ($18-$7)

2nd 1 Princess Of Winter ($6)

3rd 11 African Hoopoe ($6)

4th 15 Red Ruby

Forecast $12

Place forecast (1-2) $6, (2-11) $7, (1-11) $6 Tierce $53 Trio $12 Quartet No winner ($228 carried forward)

Hamama set for a rousing debut

Scratchings: 8 Royal Oasis, 13 Silver Slippers, 14 Elucha, 16 Willow Moon

RACE 2

1st 2 Excelsior ($36-$7)

2nd 6 Wind Sock ($7)

3rd 10 Lauretta Mia ($20)

4th 1 Lord Marmite

Forecast $23

Place forecast (2-6) $8, (2-10) $20, (6-10) $15 Tierce $646 Trio $76

Quartet No winner ($1,129 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Stormbreaker

RACE 3

1st 3 Wings Of Fire ($40-$14)

2nd 9 La Duchesse ($27)

3rd 7 Respectable Miss ($15)

4th 8 Dancing Girl

Forecast $131

Place forecast (3-9) $35, (3-7) $20, (7-9) $46 Tierce No winner ($5,520 carried forward) Trio $394

Quartet No winner ($2,471 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Crystal Stream ($28-$8)

2nd 4 Cana ($20)

3rd 8 Swanking ($20)

4th 3 Flying Thunder

Forecast $48

Place forecast (1-4) $22, (1-8) $33, (4-8) $73 Tierce $1,199 Trio $252

Quartet No winner ($3,283 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Ancient Times ($15-$6)

2nd 5 Assured ($8)

3rd 1 Nippy Sweetie ($9)

4th 2 Palo Alto

Forecast $15

Place forecast (3-5) $8, (1-3) $7, (1-5) $14 Tierce $96 Trio $26 Quartet $422

RACE 6

1st 4 Dive Captain ($54-$18)

2nd 1 Beneficiary ($23)

3rd 8 Afternoon Tea ($8)

4th 9 Just Judy

Forecast $246

Place forecast (1-4) $71, (4-8) $18, (1-8) $28 Tierce $3,222 Trio $253

Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Fearless Lady

RACE 7

1st 7 Torio Lake ($42-$12)

2nd 4 Var's Boy ($8)

3rd 2 Harlequin Jack ($28)

4th 1 Celtillus

Forecast $43 Place forecast (4-7) $13, (2-7) $38, (2-4) $41 Tierce $2,599

Trio $265 Quartet No winner ($992 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Radiant Love ($18-$8)

2nd 14 The Carpenter ($29)

3rd 6 Timkat ($22)

4th 9 Curious

Forecast $99

Place forecast (1-14) $38, (1-6) $39, (6-14) $325 Tierce $2,251 Trio $3,340

Quartet No winner ($1,456 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 10 For Luck Sake

